Arizona State

Fact Check: Katie Hobbs' campaign fund shows IRS tax refund, not political contribution

By Molly Stellino, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The claim: The IRS donated to Katie Hobbs’ campaign

Arizona’s midterm elections have been a hotbed for misinformation , prompted in part by Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake , who frequently espoused the baseless conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

Social media users are now spreading falsehoods about Lake’s Democratic opponent – now-Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs – claiming the Internal Revenue Service donated to her campaign.

“Who donated to Katie Hobbs for her political campaign? … The IRS,” says a woman in a Nov. 7 Instagram video . “Wait a minute, shouldn’t they be nonpartisan?”

The video includes a screenshot of a transaction of $6,189.57 from the IRS to the Hobbs campaign on the state’s Election Funds Portal.

In less than one week, the post received more than 100 likes. Other versions of the post were shared widely on TikTok and Twitter .

But the claim is false for several reasons.

The IRS said it does not donate to political campaigns. The Hobbs campaign explained the funds were a tax refund, not a campaign contribution.

USA TODAY reached out to the users who shared the claim for comment.

IRS spokesperson: The IRS does not contribute to political campaigns

“The Internal Revenue Service is a government agency; it does not contribute to political campaigns in any way, shape or form,” IRS spokesperson Jodie Reynolds said in an emailed statement to USA TODAY.

Indeed, the state’s website lists the $6,189.57 transfer of funds from the IRS to Hobbs’ campaign on March 18 as " non-contribution income ," meaning it was not a political contribution at all. The Instagram video leaves out this information, and Sophia Solis , deputy communications director for the Arizona Secretary of State, said that online users are misunderstanding this distinction.

Fact check: Viral image shows election worker, not Katie Hobbs, in secure voting area

The money referenced in the posts was a payroll tax refund, according to Aida Ross, a spokesperson for Hobbs' campaign.

“The IRS received too much money from the campaign, and that was a refund back to the campaign,” Ross said.

Lead Stories and AFP Fact Check debunked the claim, too.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that the IRS donated to Hobbs’ campaign. As a government entity, the IRS does not contribute to political campaigns. The figure in the post is categorized as non-contribution income, conveying that it was not a political contribution. A spokesperson from Hobbs’ campaign said the money was a payroll tax refund.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact Check: Katie Hobbs' campaign fund shows IRS tax refund, not political contribution

Comments / 347

jaycee
3d ago

Arizona needs to clean up their BS voting act.. stop the lies and nonsense.. even if it is legit it seems bogus and there is a serious lack of voter trust.. Nevada you too with your bs

Reply(59)
112
lightnin
3d ago

If the so called fact checker says it's false you can be sure that it is true. There are so many conflicts of interest in the government. If I had a conflict of interest in my job I would be fired on the spot. No investigation or anything period.

Reply(6)
61
finzbar
3d ago

u have same payroll tax refunds in campaigns to bout every candidate unless they run a campaign like Madison hawthorn ran in his primary...

Reply
15
Related
Vox

Kari Lake’s defeat in Arizona may only be a temporary blow to Trumpism

Republican Kari Lake, a far-right former TV news anchor who rapidly built a national profile as one of the most vocal proponents of President Donald Trump’s 2020 election lies, won’t be Arizona’s next governor. But even if she admits that fact — a big if, given that she still hasn’t conceded and continues to attack her state’s electoral process— it’s not likely to be the last we’ll see of her.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Kari Lake ridiculed after pretending Arizona opponent broke into her office wearing a chicken suit

Right-wing RepublicanKari Lake accused her Democrat opponent of burgling her Arizona office dressed in a chicken suit during a bizarre press conference.The pro-Trump former TV anchor unveiled a picture of someone in the chicken suit, which she claimed was Democrat candidate for governor Katie Hobbs, before later admitting it was a joke.The stunt came as police in Phoenix arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a break-in at the campaign headquarters of Ms Hobbs earlier this week.Daniel Mota Dos Reis was booked into Maricopa County Jail on 27 October on one count of third-degree burglary following a break-in...
ARIZONA STATE
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — November $3,600 lump sum payment going out to over 9m Americans – are you eligible?

ALMOST 9million eligible Americans have not yet received their pandemic relief payments, according to information provided by the IRS. The IRS contacted potential recipients who have not yet filed for their payouts this month. The relief payments were calculated based on each person's tax return, so individuals who were ineligible...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records

(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Sean Hannity’s sulking announcement of Arizona governor results goes viral: ‘Weak hypocritical sore loser’

Sean Hannity was labelled a “hypocritical sore loser” for taking a cheap shot at Katie Hobbs while morosely calling the Arizona governor’s race for her live on-air.“Apparently they did have a drop in Arizona and Fox is projecting that Democratic Secretary of State, who should have recused herself, Katie Hobbs has been elected governor of Arizona,” the Fox News host announced toward the end of his 8pm show on Monday. A clip of Mr Hannity’s unenthusiastic race call had racked up nearly one million views by Tuesday morning, 13 hours after being posted to Twitter by the @Acyn account....
ARIZONA STATE
