See Ya! Tom Brady Wipes Gisele Bündchen & Kids From Twitter After Model Was Spotted With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor
Moving on! Mere hours after ex-wife Gisele Bündchen was spotted out with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, Tom Brady removed traces of their former life together from his Twitter account. The former New England Patriots quarterback's Twitter header used to display a sweet photo of the super model with their kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9 — as well as his older son, Jack, 15, who he shares with Bridget Moynahan — as all five of them gaze at the sunset with their backs to the camera. INSIDE TOM BRADY & GISELE BÜNDCHEN'S AGREEMENT OVER CHILDREN & RESPECTIVE SCHEDULESHowever, by...
Tom Brady reveals who his number 1 cheerleader is
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have divorced, but he still has the support of his children. The Bucccanners quarterback has been opening up on the Let’s Go podcast, and on Monday’s episode, he called their 9-year-old daughter Vivian his “number 1” cheerleader. ...
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
Tom Brady’s Hail Mary to Save His Marriage Revealed
Tom Brady reportedly tried to “make things work” with Gisele Bündchen ahead of their divorce announcement on Friday. A source told People magazine of the split, "This was not Tom's idea. This was never Tom's idea." The insider claimed Tom "wanted to do whatever he needed to...
Look: 2 Famous Women Have Interest In Tom Brady
Tom Brady is now a single man. The 45-year-old quarterback got divorced from his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, earlier this year. Brady and Bundchen had been married since 2009 and have two kids together, but they called off their marriage after more than a decade of being with each other.
Jets player throws shade at Patriots after loss
The New York Jets lost to the New England Patriots 10-3 on Sunday after the Pats returned a punt for a touchdown at the end of the game. The Patriots entered the game 5-4, while the Jets were 6-3. Apparently some with the Jets felt they were a vastly superior team to New England.
How Much Older Is Justin Verlander Than His Wife Kate Upton?
Here are a few things you may not have known about MLB pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton including their age difference.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Tom Brady Makes Reporter’s Husband Nervous During Interview
Now that Tom Brady is a single man, there are a lot of folks out there worried about what that might mean. The NFL GOAT is on the market. That’s why one reporter’s husband was nervous after an interview recently. NFL Network’s Sara Walsh spoke to Brady after his most recent game.
Who is Joaquim Valente? Meet Gisele Bündchen’s rumored new man after Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is back in the dating game after her divorce from Tom Brady, stepping out with rumored new man Joaquim Valente on Saturday. The duo enjoyed dinner together with the 42-year-old supermodel’s two children — Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9 — during a Costa Rica vacation. The outing came one month after Bündchen and Brady, 45, finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. So who is the mystery man who appears to be romancing the former Victoria’s Secret Angel? Here is everything you need to know about Valente. He is a jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim and his brothers, Pedro Valente and Gui Valente, began...
Antonio Brown Has Blunt Message For Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers
A season of struggles for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers continued on Thursday Night Football. The Packers lost 27-17 to the Tennessee Titans to fall to 4-7 on the season. Rodgers, in particular, struggled during the loss. He threw two touchdowns but averaged just 5.8 yards per attempt, ...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
LOOK: Bills' stadium is unrecognizable after getting hit by massive snowstorm that blanketed all of Buffalo
It's probably for the best that the NFL decided to move the Bills game out of Buffalo on Sunday and that's because the entire city currently looks like it's been swallowed by Antarctica. Buffalo got hit by a massive snowstorm overnight that brought more than three feet of snow to...
Who Is Joaquim Valente? Gisele Bundchen Seen With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Following Tom Brady Divorce
Soaking up the sun. Gisele Bündchen was spotted on vacation in Costa Rica with her long-time martial arts instructor Joaquim Valente, in photos obtained by Page Six. The trip comes nearly two weeks after she...
Look: Erin Andrews Issued "Public Apology" For What Happened Last Weekend
Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews felt the need to publicly apologize before the world for what happened over the weekend. No, nothing bad happened. Andrews just had a few extra long hairs sprouting from her cheek that she believes required an apology - to millions of people around the country that watched Sunday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.
Single Dad Tom Brady Takes Kids To The Movies Just Hours After Announcing Finalized Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady took his children out to the movies on his very first night as an official single dad. The NFL star, 45, was spotted with his daughter, Vivian, 9, and his son Benjamin, 12, just hours after confirming his finalized divorce from Gisele Bündchen, 42.On Friday, October 28, Brady and his kids headed out to the CMX CineBistro in Hyde Park, Fla., in very casual and comfy couture. The father-of-three — who shares son John, 15, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, 51 — sported a charcoal-colored hoodie, light gray sweatpants, a baseball cap, white sneakers and had a camouflage shoulder...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Tom Brady’s Camp Reacts to Viral Gisele Bündchen Vacation Pics With Another Man
Photos of Gisele Bündchen spending time in Costa Rica with another man aren’t sitting well with the folks in Tom Brady’s camp. According to the New York Post, there are some questions about the entire situation. Page Six reported recently that Bündchen was spotted in Costa Rica...
Get To Know Gisele Bündchen's Rumored New Beau, Miami-Based Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente
Though Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's divorce was finalized the day they announced their split, an insider claimed there's renewed tension between the coparents due to the timing of Brazilian model's new alleged romance with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.As OK! previously shared, the mom-of-two and Valente sparked dating rumors as they were seen vacationing together in Costa Rica over the weekend, and the fast-paced nature of their alleged relationship has the quarterback calling foul.While one source said Bündchen and Miami-based Valente were on a group outing with multiple other adults and children, a Brady insider scoffed at the claim, noting,...
