KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA Survey: Where are you getting your Thanksgiving meal?

By News5 Staff
 3 days ago
As the cost of Thanksgiving meals increases, News5 wants to know, where are you getting your Thanksgiving meal?

RESULTS:
Where are you getting your Thanksgiving meal?
Cooking at home - 60%
Eating at a relatives home - 25%
Eating out - 7%
Ordering in - 4%
Attending a 'friendsgiving' - 3%

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

The estimated cost of a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people will be 20% higher than a year ago, according to an analysis released by the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The AFBF’s analysis looks at the cost of Thanksgiving staples, such as turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, and coffee and milk.

The AFBF said providing enough food for 10 people with plenty of leftovers would cost $64.05 this year, up from $53.31 a year ago and $46.90 from 2020.

Nearly every Thanksgiving staple is over 10 percent more expensive than a year ago. The largest increase was for the price of stuffing mix, which saw a 69% increase. The cost of turkey increased 21% in the last year.

The only Thanksgiving staple that did not have a price increase from last year was cranberries, which saw a 14% decline.

Read the full breakdown on our website.
___

