Moody man killed when train hits van
Moody, Tx (FOX44) – A long-time Moody resident and former café owner was killed Wednesday afternoon when his van was struck by a train at a grade crossing on his farm. 82-year-old Oscar Valdez was alone in the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica van that was struck on the driver’s side by an Amtrak train traveling on the track. Police estimated the train was going 70 miles per hour at the time of impact.
Lucy's Cafe founder identified as fatal train crash victim: Moody police
The founder of Lucy's Cafe in Moody, Oscar Valdez, has been identified as the victim of a fatal train crash, police said.
Central Texas cafe founder killed in train collision Wednesday: Moody police
The victim has since been identified as Oscar Valdez, the founder of Lucy's Cafe in Moody, Texas.
KWTX
fox44news.com
KSAT 12
KWTX
KCEN
