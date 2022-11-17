Moody, Tx (FOX44) – A long-time Moody resident and former café owner was killed Wednesday afternoon when his van was struck by a train at a grade crossing on his farm. 82-year-old Oscar Valdez was alone in the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica van that was struck on the driver’s side by an Amtrak train traveling on the track. Police estimated the train was going 70 miles per hour at the time of impact.

MOODY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO