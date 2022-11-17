ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moody, TX

fox44news.com

Moody man killed when train hits van

Moody, Tx (FOX44) – A long-time Moody resident and former café owner was killed Wednesday afternoon when his van was struck by a train at a grade crossing on his farm. 82-year-old Oscar Valdez was alone in the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica van that was struck on the driver’s side by an Amtrak train traveling on the track. Police estimated the train was going 70 miles per hour at the time of impact.
MOODY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Crash kills one person in Lampasas County

Lampasas County (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a crash that killed one woman in Lampasas County Saturday afternoon. A 2017 Mercedes driven by 66-year-old Stephanie Diane Clements was going north on US 281 when it collided with a 2018 Audi sedan driven by a 48-year-old man from Austin that was going south. […]
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Woman dies in Saturday evening Lampasas crash

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is a previous segment on another crash. A woman lost her life after crashing into another car in a deadly crash Saturday, according to Texas DPS Troopers. Around 3:46 p.m., Stephanie Diane Clements, 68, was driving a 2017 Mercedes...
LAMPASAS, TX
KWTX

Early morning police presence in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating a situation Sunday morning. Authorities along with the Killeen Fire Department responded to a call around 8:50 a.m. Nov. 20 in the 2600 block of Andover Drive. This is developing. We currently have a team en route.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Teen shot during domestic dispute in Cameron

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The Cameron Police Department is investigating a family dispute that ended with a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound. Police say around 3:20 a.m. Sunday officers were notified of the shooting and they met the victim in the parking lot of the Milam County Sheriff’s Office.
CAMERON, TX
fox44news.com

Temple’s Ave. A temporarily closed for powerline repairs

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Oncor is repairing a powerline on Avenue A in Temple, from 1st Street to Main Street. According to the Temple Police Department, this repair is estimated to continue until this Sunday morning. This block of Avenue A will be closed to traffic for the duration of the repair.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Two injured in hit in run

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officers are working a hit and run collision on I-14, near exit 278, and Central Texas Community College. We’re told a person was struck while helping a second pedestrian, who was also hit. According to Bryan Washko, with DPS, the person rendering aid struck the...
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Killeen police: Man suspected of slashing nearly 100 tires overnight

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police say this man - Jeffrey Delaney - committed thousands of dollars worth of damage over the weekend. Police said Delaney slashed the tires of about 100 cars - 19 of which, belonged to the City of Killeen. “19 cars is almost $5000 damage," Killeen...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Killeen man accused of slashing tires of more than 50 vehicles

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Jeffery Jericoh Delaney, 39, of Killeen, is charged with criminal mischief resulting in damage over $100 and under $750, and criminal mischief resulting in damage over $2,500 and under $30,000 after Delaney allegedly slashed the tires of more than 50 vehicles, including some belonging to the municipal government, Killeen Police Department Spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez confirmed to KWTX.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Belton murder case closed after suspect dies

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Belton homicide case is officially closed after police uncovered new evidence following the suspects death. The Belton Police Department scheduled a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to provide an update on the John Hill homicide investigation. Hill was killed in December 2014.
BELTON, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco local news

