Smoke and Barrel This Weekend in Lake Charles, Free Admission?
Smoke and Barrel makes its triumphant return this weekend to Lake Charles. The non-profit event not only raises money for various charities but hits home by combining bourbon, bbq, and whiskey. What more could we ask for?. The event features over 80 bourbons, scotches, and whiskeys guests can try, live...
KPLC TV
South City Christian Church giving away free Thanksgiving dinner boxes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thanksgiving dinner boxes are being given away at South City Christian Church Sunday, November 20. Each box includes items needed to complete a Thanksgiving meal. The church is located at 323 W Sale Rd in Lake Charles. The drive-thru giveaway begins at 2 p.m. The...
KPLC TV
Mistletoe and Moss holiday market brings the holiday spirit
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a winter wonderland at the Lake Charles Civic Center as Mistletoe and Moss comes to town. Partnering with 89 stores, Mistletoe and Moss is the perfect place for some Christmas shopping. Shoppers can find a range of food, clothing, home decor, and so...
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Nov. 18-20
It's time for the weekend and for most of us, it couldn't come fast enough. It's been a cold week here in South Louisiana and we have all been hunkered down in our houses just trying to stay warm. Plus with the grind of getting up and working day after...
Big Brothers/Big Sisters Of SWLA Hosting Fish Fry In Lake Charles
We all know that in the Southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles area, people are willing to step up and help others. We are all also willing to support our local charities and organizations that do good things for our community. One of those great organizations is our friends at Big...
Your Garbage Pickup Times Changed For Thanksgiving Holiday in Lake Charles
Whether you realize it or not, the Thanksgiving holiday is just a little over a week away. Can you believe how fast this year is flying by? Well, believe it because before you know it, Christmas will be here too. Because Thanksgiving is coming up next week, a lot of...
New Movies In Lake Charles Theaters This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies In...
KPLC TV
CPSO searching for missing woman
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen early Saturday morning at a Sulphur bar. Stephany Fong, 32, was reportedly last spotted around 5:00 a.m. Saturday leaving Wagin Cajun and heading north on Beglis Parkway, north of Cypress Street, in her vehicle, a white, Toyota RAV4, bearing Louisiana license plate 342DDV, CPSO said.
Horseshoe Lake Charles Announces Exact Time They Will Open
Save the date! The All-New Horseshoe Lake Charles will celebrate its official grand opening on December 12 at 12 pm. The highly anticipated event is almost here and there is a lineup of festivities planned to take place throughout the big day. This includes the first-ever drone show in Lake Charles, an exciting lion dance celebration, plenty of exclusive giveaways, and much more!
KPLC TV
North Lake Charles under precautionary boil advisory
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A precautionary boil advisory is in place for residents in north Lake Charles, according to the City of Lake Charles. The boil advisory is expected to last for 18 hours, City of Lake Charles Public Information Officer Katie Harrington said. Areas in north Lake Charles...
KPLC TV
Volunteers hand out Thanksgiving meals to seniors in need
Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - Volunteers gave thanks to seniors all around Calcasieu Parish today as they delivered a thanksgiving meal ahead of the holiday next week. Phillips 66, Second Harvest and Calcasieu Council on Aging volunteers packed their cars and hit the road. Going door to door delivering Thanksgiving food baskets to senior citizens in need.
Meet The Cajun Ninja This Sunday & Monday, Nov. 20-21 In Lake Charles
A viral sensation, The Cajun Ninja, is coming to Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana for a meet & greet this Sunday, November 20th, and Monday, November 21st. Who is the Cajun Ninja? His name is Jason Derouen but is known as the online personality behind The Cajun Ninja. Derouen aka...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 18, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 18, 2022. Darren Bryan Shafer, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; operating while intoxicated; careless operation. Preston Wayne Fruge, 22, Sulphur: Bank fraud; forgery. Gjamale Kaver, 37, New Iberia: Federal detainer. David Jerrod Williams, 20,...
Tracy Lawrence Is Coming Back To Lake Charles In February 2023
Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana get ready! Country music icon Tracy Lawrence is coming back to Lake Charles for a big concert. It's been a while since Tracy Lawrence performed in the area so get ready for a great show. If you have never been to a Tracy Lawrence concert...
See Inside The New Market Basket In Moss Bluff That Opens Today, Nov. 14 [PHOTOS]
After over two years and three months, the Moss Bluff location of Market Basket will reopen its doors. The store has been closed since hurricane Laura and Delta basically destroyed the popular grocery store location. Market Basket has been challenged over the past two years as several of its grocery...
Cold, Lonely, Hurt, Suffering in Crowley Needs Our Help
Animals of Crowley, La. are asking for help with medical bills for this abused and injured animal.
Calcasieu Parish School Board – iPad Sale Date And Time
If you have a child/children enrolled at a campus within the Calcasieu Parish School Board(CPSB) system, you are eligible to purchase a used iPad. The iPads were previously used in Parish classrooms, and are in good working order, with minimal signs of wear and tear. According to the CPSB, there...
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Louisiana, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food.
Grammy Nominated: Lake Charles Musician’s Collab With LSU Band
Earlier this month Lake Charles musician Sean Ardoin teamed up with Cupid and the LSU Golden Band From Tigerland to create the "LSU Chant Song". Ardoin released the video for the "LSU Chant Song" just 11 days ago from today, and there's already news coming out that the song has been nominated for a Grammy.
Once Was Inc Hosts Holiday Turkey Giveaway At Rouses Lake Charles
The Veteran community outreach nonprofit group, Once Was Inc., was founded in 2018 by Petty Officer Michael Edmond, also known as “DJ N.V. Navy Vet” and his wife Racquel. The couple’s mission is to give back to the nation’s service members and their immediate families. The focus of Once Was Inc is to assist Veterans who don't have access to a military facility.
Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://cajunradio.com
