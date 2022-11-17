ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Mistletoe and Moss holiday market brings the holiday spirit

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a winter wonderland at the Lake Charles Civic Center as Mistletoe and Moss comes to town. Partnering with 89 stores, Mistletoe and Moss is the perfect place for some Christmas shopping. Shoppers can find a range of food, clothing, home decor, and so...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

CPSO searching for missing woman

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen early Saturday morning at a Sulphur bar. Stephany Fong, 32, was reportedly last spotted around 5:00 a.m. Saturday leaving Wagin Cajun and heading north on Beglis Parkway, north of Cypress Street, in her vehicle, a white, Toyota RAV4, bearing Louisiana license plate 342DDV, CPSO said.
SULPHUR, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Horseshoe Lake Charles Announces Exact Time They Will Open

Save the date! The All-New Horseshoe Lake Charles will celebrate its official grand opening on December 12 at 12 pm. The highly anticipated event is almost here and there is a lineup of festivities planned to take place throughout the big day. This includes the first-ever drone show in Lake Charles, an exciting lion dance celebration, plenty of exclusive giveaways, and much more!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

North Lake Charles under precautionary boil advisory

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A precautionary boil advisory is in place for residents in north Lake Charles, according to the City of Lake Charles. The boil advisory is expected to last for 18 hours, City of Lake Charles Public Information Officer Katie Harrington said. Areas in north Lake Charles...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Volunteers hand out Thanksgiving meals to seniors in need

Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - Volunteers gave thanks to seniors all around Calcasieu Parish today as they delivered a thanksgiving meal ahead of the holiday next week. Phillips 66, Second Harvest and Calcasieu Council on Aging volunteers packed their cars and hit the road. Going door to door delivering Thanksgiving food baskets to senior citizens in need.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 18, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 18, 2022. Darren Bryan Shafer, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; operating while intoxicated; careless operation. Preston Wayne Fruge, 22, Sulphur: Bank fraud; forgery. Gjamale Kaver, 37, New Iberia: Federal detainer. David Jerrod Williams, 20,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Calcasieu Parish School Board – iPad Sale Date And Time

If you have a child/children enrolled at a campus within the Calcasieu Parish School Board(CPSB) system, you are eligible to purchase a used iPad. The iPads were previously used in Parish classrooms, and are in good working order, with minimal signs of wear and tear. According to the CPSB, there...
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Once Was Inc Hosts Holiday Turkey Giveaway At Rouses Lake Charles

The Veteran community outreach nonprofit group, Once Was Inc., was founded in 2018 by Petty Officer Michael Edmond, also known as “DJ N.V. Navy Vet” and his wife Racquel. The couple’s mission is to give back to the nation’s service members and their immediate families. The focus of Once Was Inc is to assist Veterans who don't have access to a military facility.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

