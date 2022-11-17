ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Café Owner Offers Thanksgiving Meals

The owner of Susie Kay’s Café in Manitowoc is offering up free Thanksgiving Day meals to those in need for several hours on Thursday. Susie Reif tells Seehafer News why she’s doing this service. “My customers give to me and help me succeed so I’d like to...
MANITOWOC, WI
Door County Pulse

Aurora Closure Puts Pressure on New Clinic

With the news that Aurora Health Care will close its Sister Bay clinic at the end of November, Door County Medical Center (DCMC) is adjusting plans slightly for its new clinic. “The news came as a surprise to us,” DCMC CEO Brian Stephens said when asked about the situation during...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay Police Warn of Scam Targeting Seniors

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Green Bay police are developing leads regarding a fraud investigation that targeted the elderly from October 23-31. It’s believed that at least three people are involved in this suspicious activity, where a scam occurs over the phone. “Individuals are pretending to be a...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Relatives find body in Appleton home

Proposed changes to the transit center include an overhang and space for apartments or offices. Action 2 News gets reaction from Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman and the Outagamie County Democratic Party chair. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roads turn slippery, more snow north. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Temperatures fall below freezing. Be...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police arrest 7, eject 9 fans during Packers loss to Titans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department was fairly busy during the Packers matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. While the Packers were attempting to keep their playoff hopes alive on the field, Green Bay Police were helping to keep things in order in the stands and around Lambeau Field.
GREEN BAY, WI
kz1043.com

Firefighters rescue cat stuck in the dashboard of a vehicle

GRAND CHUTE, Wis–It’s cliche to talk about firefighters rescuing a cat from a tree–but how about from inside the dashboard of a vehicle? A family brought it’s S-U-V to Grand Chute Fire Station 2 today (Thursday) after their kitten somehow got behind the dashboard and could not get back out.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death took selfies with body

A Michigan man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie vides and photos with the victim's body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology. Caleb Anderson, of Caspian, Michigan, was charged Thursday with the Aug. 1 stabbing death of 65-year-old Patrick Ernst. The 23-year-old Anderson is also charged with killing a man in Alabama, where authorities said he fled after stealing Ernst’s car. Investigators say they found “disturbing” selfies on a burner phone Anderson said he bought in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
retrofitmagazine.com

World’s Largest Iron Foundry Is Recognized by Better Buildings, Better Plants for Energy-efficiency Advances

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently recognized Better Buildings, Better Plants partner Waupaca Foundry Inc. for energy-efficiency advances made in its Waupaca, Wis., facilities. DOE staff toured Waupaca’s Plant 1 to see firsthand examples of the efficiency innovations made throughout its portfolio. As the world’s largest iron foundry,...
WAUPACA, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Semi accident closes County S on Friday

A semi-trailer traveling northbound on County Trunk S in southern Door County caused the highway to be closed for about two hours on Friday afternoon. Southern Door Fire Chief Rich Olson says the driver of the semi lost control of the truck on the slippery road caused by blowing snow, and it jack-knifed into the ditch. A heavy-duty wrecker from Green Bay was dispatched to pull the semi-truck out, and traffic was detoured west from Carnot Road to County Trunk J. The Door County Sheriff’s Department reported that County Trunk S was reopened shortly after 5:30 pm. No injuries were reported.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay police develop several leads relating to elderly fraud scheme

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department says that it has developed several leads relating to a fraud investigation that has been targeting the elderly community recently. According to a release, GBPD states that the fraud investigation relates to incidents that occurred for about a week...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Popular ski hill in Kewaunee County to remain closed through winter

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Skiiers in Kewaunee County will have to find a new slope to navigate down after a popular hill will be closed for the season. Winter Park in Kewaunee has announced its intentions to close down the Ski Hill for the 2022-23 season after The Winter Park Association decided to step down and retire.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Fox Valley School Is Tops In The State

HARRISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Fox Valley school is really exceeding expectations in the latest state report card from the Department of Public Instruction. Kimberly’s Woodland Intermediate School had the highest individual school score in the state. That’s according to the data for the 2021-22 school year.
KIMBERLY, WI
Fox11online.com

Box truck overturns along Manitowoc County highway

(WLUK) -- A portion of U.S. Highway 151 in Manitowoc County was closed for a couple of hours Thursday after a box truck overturned. The driver of the box truck was not hurt. While there is no hazardous material leaking from the box truck, the Outagamie County Hazmat Team was called to assist with the cleanup and safety precautions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy