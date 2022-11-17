Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe expanding to Appleton, new location ‘will complete family dream’
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe plans to open a new location in the Appleton area. Franchise owner Mary VandeWalle says the new store will complete a family dream. “Uncle Mike, Mike VandeWalle, he was the mastermind behind our success here. He passed away, it...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Café Owner Offers Thanksgiving Meals
The owner of Susie Kay’s Café in Manitowoc is offering up free Thanksgiving Day meals to those in need for several hours on Thursday. Susie Reif tells Seehafer News why she’s doing this service. “My customers give to me and help me succeed so I’d like to...
Changing clothes and lives at the Community Giving Closet
The Community Giving Closet in Howard is for more than changing clothes. It's for changing lives, and the closet's founder knows this best.
wearegreenbay.com
‘I always just wanted to kill somebody’: Man from UP used dating app to meet homicide victims, charged in Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from the Upper Peninsula is accused of going on a crime spree across multiple states and using a dating app to kill a Green Bay man and an Alabama man. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 23-year-old Caleb Anderson...
WBAY Green Bay
Mother, daughter duo share unique story of premature births for World Prematurity Day
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A mother-daughter duo in De Pere is sharing their story in hopes of raising awareness for preterm births and the importance of quality care. Thursday, November 17, is World Prematurity Day. About 1 in 10 babies is born preterm in the U.S. every year. Lindsay...
Door County Pulse
Aurora Closure Puts Pressure on New Clinic
With the news that Aurora Health Care will close its Sister Bay clinic at the end of November, Door County Medical Center (DCMC) is adjusting plans slightly for its new clinic. “The news came as a surprise to us,” DCMC CEO Brian Stephens said when asked about the situation during...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Warn of Scam Targeting Seniors
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Green Bay police are developing leads regarding a fraud investigation that targeted the elderly from October 23-31. It’s believed that at least three people are involved in this suspicious activity, where a scam occurs over the phone. “Individuals are pretending to be a...
WBAY Green Bay
Relatives find body in Appleton home
Proposed changes to the transit center include an overhang and space for apartments or offices. Action 2 News gets reaction from Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman and the Outagamie County Democratic Party chair. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roads turn slippery, more snow north. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Temperatures fall below freezing. Be...
Disturbing Green Bay stabbing: Suspect accused of taking video with body
The Brown County District Attorney’s Office has filed its criminal complaint on Caleb Anderson, 23, of Caspian, Michigan, a suspect in the murder of Patrick Ernst, 65, of Green Bay.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police arrest 7, eject 9 fans during Packers loss to Titans
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department was fairly busy during the Packers matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. While the Packers were attempting to keep their playoff hopes alive on the field, Green Bay Police were helping to keep things in order in the stands and around Lambeau Field.
kz1043.com
Firefighters rescue cat stuck in the dashboard of a vehicle
GRAND CHUTE, Wis–It’s cliche to talk about firefighters rescuing a cat from a tree–but how about from inside the dashboard of a vehicle? A family brought it’s S-U-V to Grand Chute Fire Station 2 today (Thursday) after their kitten somehow got behind the dashboard and could not get back out.
Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death took selfies with body
A Michigan man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie vides and photos with the victim's body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology. Caleb Anderson, of Caspian, Michigan, was charged Thursday with the Aug. 1 stabbing death of 65-year-old Patrick Ernst. The 23-year-old Anderson is also charged with killing a man in Alabama, where authorities said he fled after stealing Ernst’s car. Investigators say they found “disturbing” selfies on a burner phone Anderson said he bought in Green Bay.
retrofitmagazine.com
World’s Largest Iron Foundry Is Recognized by Better Buildings, Better Plants for Energy-efficiency Advances
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently recognized Better Buildings, Better Plants partner Waupaca Foundry Inc. for energy-efficiency advances made in its Waupaca, Wis., facilities. DOE staff toured Waupaca’s Plant 1 to see firsthand examples of the efficiency innovations made throughout its portfolio. As the world’s largest iron foundry,...
doorcountydailynews.com
Semi accident closes County S on Friday
A semi-trailer traveling northbound on County Trunk S in southern Door County caused the highway to be closed for about two hours on Friday afternoon. Southern Door Fire Chief Rich Olson says the driver of the semi lost control of the truck on the slippery road caused by blowing snow, and it jack-knifed into the ditch. A heavy-duty wrecker from Green Bay was dispatched to pull the semi-truck out, and traffic was detoured west from Carnot Road to County Trunk J. The Door County Sheriff’s Department reported that County Trunk S was reopened shortly after 5:30 pm. No injuries were reported.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay police develop several leads relating to elderly fraud scheme
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department says that it has developed several leads relating to a fraud investigation that has been targeting the elderly community recently. According to a release, GBPD states that the fraud investigation relates to incidents that occurred for about a week...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes back open on I-41 north in Appleton after crash near WIS 441
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed all northbound lanes of I-41 in Appleton near WIS 441. According to WisDOT, all northbound lanes have reopened. The crash took about three hours to clear. No other information was provided. Original Story: Crash has...
wearegreenbay.com
Popular ski hill in Kewaunee County to remain closed through winter
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Skiiers in Kewaunee County will have to find a new slope to navigate down after a popular hill will be closed for the season. Winter Park in Kewaunee has announced its intentions to close down the Ski Hill for the 2022-23 season after The Winter Park Association decided to step down and retire.
94.3 Jack FM
Fox Valley School Is Tops In The State
HARRISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Fox Valley school is really exceeding expectations in the latest state report card from the Department of Public Instruction. Kimberly’s Woodland Intermediate School had the highest individual school score in the state. That’s according to the data for the 2021-22 school year.
Fox11online.com
Box truck overturns along Manitowoc County highway
(WLUK) -- A portion of U.S. Highway 151 in Manitowoc County was closed for a couple of hours Thursday after a box truck overturned. The driver of the box truck was not hurt. While there is no hazardous material leaking from the box truck, the Outagamie County Hazmat Team was called to assist with the cleanup and safety precautions.
Multiple crashes, road closures reported due to icy road conditions
Traffic is now cleared on I-41 near Fond du Lac. US 151 in Manitowoc County is now closed from County W to County J due to a crash.
Comments / 1