SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen Police say they have charged three people they believe are connected to a missing person case. According to the Aberdeen Police Department’s report, Simon Deng was seen with suspects Joshua Ortley and Kyle Three Legs on Oct. 23, 2022, before being reported missing four days later. Detectives say Deng had sent text messages revealing Ortley had assaulted him, and during the investigation, officers found evidence that Deng had been severely injured.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO