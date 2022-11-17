ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

kelo.com

Woman wanted for aggravated assault

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There is a wanted woman on the loose, and the Minnehaha County Sheriff needs your help. Authorities are looking for Abigail Garneaux. Garneaux is wanted for aggravated assault. She is 36 years old, stands five foot eight and weighs 160 pounds. If you have...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

FBI locate body of missing Aberdeen man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Aberdeen police report, FBI agents located the body of the missing man, Simon Deng. Deng was last seen with suspects Joshua Ortley and Kyle Three Legs on Oct. 23, 2022, before being reported missing four days later. Detectives say Deng had sent text messages revealing Ortley had assaulted him, and during the investigation, officers found evidence that Deng had been severely injured.
ABERDEEN, SD
hubcityradio.com

Body of missing man found, being investigated as homicide

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — After being missing for nearly a month, the body of Simon Deng has been found, Aberdeen police say. Aberdeen police, assisted by the FBI, found Deng Thursday evening in rural northeast South Dakota. Deng had been missing since October 23. The case is being investigated...
ABERDEEN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Aberdeen police charge three in missing person case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen Police say they have charged three people they believe are connected to a missing person case. According to the Aberdeen Police Department’s report, Simon Deng was seen with suspects Joshua Ortley and Kyle Three Legs on Oct. 23, 2022, before being reported missing four days later. Detectives say Deng had sent text messages revealing Ortley had assaulted him, and during the investigation, officers found evidence that Deng had been severely injured.
ABERDEEN, SD
kelo.com

Funny money circulates in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There has been some funny money circulating in Brookings. The Brookings County Sheriff and the Brookings Police department have taken multiple reports of counterfeit twenty dollar bills being passed around in the area. The bills are a bit shorter in size, and the material is...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota woman charged with vehicular homicide for deadly July crash

CLAY COUNTY, S.D. (KCAU) — A South Dakota woman has been charged for a crash that killed a woman. According to court documents, Joyce Hawley, 59, of Burbank, South Dakota, was charged with vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance-methamphetamine through a grand jury out of Clay County on November 10.
BURBANK, SD
kiwaradio.com

Sioux Falls Woman Arrested On Warrant For Vehicle Theft

Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Sioux Falls woman has been arrested on a felony Lyon County theft warrant for a crime that allegedly occurred in May of this year. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Alison Rae Peltier of Sioux Falls is accused of the theft of a motor vehicle. She was arrested on Wednesday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Teen arrested on warrant for pickup theft

ROCK RAPIDS—A 19-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, resident was arrested about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, after turning herself in to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Rock Rapids on a warrant for second-degree theft. The arrest of Alison Rae Peltier stemmed from the May 5 theft of a...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man shot in Sioux Falls parking lot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a man was shot in a Sioux Falls parking lot, and his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim had arranged to meet some people in a southwest Sioux Falls parking lot for what officers believe was a drug exchange. The passenger in the suspect’s car threatened the victim with a gun and then shot him in the arm.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Arrests Made; More Information Released About George Stabbing

George, Iowa — We now have a little more information on the stabbing that occurred in George about three weeks ago, and it’s an unusual situation. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has just released information about the incident. They say on October 30th, they were called to the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue in George for the report of a person that had been stabbed.
GEORGE, IA
KELOLAND TV

Authorities locate second person of interest in man’s disappearance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Aberdeen police have located a man after offering a reward for information on his location. On Monday, the department asked for help to find 38-year old Kyle Three Legs, who they say is one of two people seen with Simon Deng on October 23, the same night Deng went missing.
ABERDEEN, SD
nwestiowa.com

Woman charged for pot pipe after crash

SHELDON—A 23-year-old Sheldon woman was cited about 6:25 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The citing of Grasiela Doty stemmed from a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 18 and Country Club Road in...
SHELDON, IA
KELOLAND TV

Man wanted for parole violation now facing drug, assault charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man, who accidentally killed a man with an AK-47, is back behind bars. Police arrested David Randle Junior Tuesday afternoon. He was wanted for violating parole. When police found him in the central part of town, he allegedly tried to get...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police arrest man connected with shooting near 18th Amendment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have arrested a man in connection with a shots fired call that was reported last week at the 18th Amendment. Police found surveillance video which helped them identify the suspect. A warrant was issued for aggravated assault and discharge at an...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pursuit suspect holds man hostage in home, police say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man wanted for parole violations now faces a new list of charges for running from law enforcement, breaking into a home and kidnapping a man inside. Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens say the incident started around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls police ask for help identifying suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who they believe may be connected to the disappearance of a SculptureWalk work of art. The Sioux Falls Police posted a video showing surveillance footage of a man walking past...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Miner County Sheriff called for a refuse to leave

HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — One person was arrested for multiple charges after an incident in Howard Monday morning. The Miner County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home just before 3 a.m. for someone refusing to leave. While on scene, they learned that a fire had...
HOWARD, SD
nwestiowa.com

Jail inmate charged for punching another

PRIMGHAR—An O’Brien County Jail inmate faces an additional charge after punching another inmate about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the facility in Primghar. Twenty-two-year-old Walker Lee Hollenbeck of Archer punched a Sheldon man several times, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office. Hollenbeck was charged...
PRIMGHAR, IA

