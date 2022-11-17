Read full article on original website
kelo.com
Woman wanted for aggravated assault
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There is a wanted woman on the loose, and the Minnehaha County Sheriff needs your help. Authorities are looking for Abigail Garneaux. Garneaux is wanted for aggravated assault. She is 36 years old, stands five foot eight and weighs 160 pounds. If you have...
dakotanewsnow.com
FBI locate body of missing Aberdeen man
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Aberdeen police report, FBI agents located the body of the missing man, Simon Deng. Deng was last seen with suspects Joshua Ortley and Kyle Three Legs on Oct. 23, 2022, before being reported missing four days later. Detectives say Deng had sent text messages revealing Ortley had assaulted him, and during the investigation, officers found evidence that Deng had been severely injured.
hubcityradio.com
Body of missing man found, being investigated as homicide
ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — After being missing for nearly a month, the body of Simon Deng has been found, Aberdeen police say. Aberdeen police, assisted by the FBI, found Deng Thursday evening in rural northeast South Dakota. Deng had been missing since October 23. The case is being investigated...
dakotanewsnow.com
Aberdeen police charge three in missing person case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen Police say they have charged three people they believe are connected to a missing person case. According to the Aberdeen Police Department’s report, Simon Deng was seen with suspects Joshua Ortley and Kyle Three Legs on Oct. 23, 2022, before being reported missing four days later. Detectives say Deng had sent text messages revealing Ortley had assaulted him, and during the investigation, officers found evidence that Deng had been severely injured.
kelo.com
Funny money circulates in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There has been some funny money circulating in Brookings. The Brookings County Sheriff and the Brookings Police department have taken multiple reports of counterfeit twenty dollar bills being passed around in the area. The bills are a bit shorter in size, and the material is...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota woman charged with vehicular homicide for deadly July crash
CLAY COUNTY, S.D. (KCAU) — A South Dakota woman has been charged for a crash that killed a woman. According to court documents, Joyce Hawley, 59, of Burbank, South Dakota, was charged with vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance-methamphetamine through a grand jury out of Clay County on November 10.
KELOLAND TV
Back behind bars; pursuit in SF; reward leads to arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, it’s Thursday, Nov. 17. Here’s the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On the Go. A Sioux Falls man – who accidentally killed a man with an AK-47 – is back behind bars. A man wanted for...
Sioux City Journal
16-year-old charged in Lyon County stabbing of 24-year-old who was accused of committing a burglary
GEORGE, Iowa — A 16-year-old is accused of stabbing a Rock Rapids, Iowa, man, who was caught committing a burglary in George. The juvenile, whom the Lyon County Sheriff's Office did not name in a statement, is charged with willful injury, a class C felony. The 16-year-old is being housed in a juvenile detention center in Cherokee.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Woman Arrested On Warrant For Vehicle Theft
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Sioux Falls woman has been arrested on a felony Lyon County theft warrant for a crime that allegedly occurred in May of this year. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Alison Rae Peltier of Sioux Falls is accused of the theft of a motor vehicle. She was arrested on Wednesday.
nwestiowa.com
Teen arrested on warrant for pickup theft
ROCK RAPIDS—A 19-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, resident was arrested about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, after turning herself in to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Rock Rapids on a warrant for second-degree theft. The arrest of Alison Rae Peltier stemmed from the May 5 theft of a...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man shot in Sioux Falls parking lot
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a man was shot in a Sioux Falls parking lot, and his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim had arranged to meet some people in a southwest Sioux Falls parking lot for what officers believe was a drug exchange. The passenger in the suspect’s car threatened the victim with a gun and then shot him in the arm.
kiwaradio.com
Arrests Made; More Information Released About George Stabbing
George, Iowa — We now have a little more information on the stabbing that occurred in George about three weeks ago, and it’s an unusual situation. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has just released information about the incident. They say on October 30th, they were called to the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue in George for the report of a person that had been stabbed.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities locate second person of interest in man’s disappearance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Aberdeen police have located a man after offering a reward for information on his location. On Monday, the department asked for help to find 38-year old Kyle Three Legs, who they say is one of two people seen with Simon Deng on October 23, the same night Deng went missing.
nwestiowa.com
Woman charged for pot pipe after crash
SHELDON—A 23-year-old Sheldon woman was cited about 6:25 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The citing of Grasiela Doty stemmed from a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 18 and Country Club Road in...
KELOLAND TV
Man wanted for parole violation now facing drug, assault charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man, who accidentally killed a man with an AK-47, is back behind bars. Police arrested David Randle Junior Tuesday afternoon. He was wanted for violating parole. When police found him in the central part of town, he allegedly tried to get...
KELOLAND TV
Police arrest man connected with shooting near 18th Amendment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have arrested a man in connection with a shots fired call that was reported last week at the 18th Amendment. Police found surveillance video which helped them identify the suspect. A warrant was issued for aggravated assault and discharge at an...
KELOLAND TV
Pursuit suspect holds man hostage in home, police say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man wanted for parole violations now faces a new list of charges for running from law enforcement, breaking into a home and kidnapping a man inside. Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens say the incident started around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls police ask for help identifying suspect
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who they believe may be connected to the disappearance of a SculptureWalk work of art. The Sioux Falls Police posted a video showing surveillance footage of a man walking past...
KELOLAND TV
Miner County Sheriff called for a refuse to leave
HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — One person was arrested for multiple charges after an incident in Howard Monday morning. The Miner County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home just before 3 a.m. for someone refusing to leave. While on scene, they learned that a fire had...
nwestiowa.com
Jail inmate charged for punching another
PRIMGHAR—An O’Brien County Jail inmate faces an additional charge after punching another inmate about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the facility in Primghar. Twenty-two-year-old Walker Lee Hollenbeck of Archer punched a Sheldon man several times, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office. Hollenbeck was charged...
