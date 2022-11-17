ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Heads will roll after sword-swinging slander claims a limp fantasy sequel is superior to the classic original

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Indiana Jones 5’ forces ‘Crystal Skull’ defenders out of the woodwork, but they haven’t got a vine to swing on

At long last, the slow build towards the eventual reveal of the first full-length Indiana Jones 5 trailer is underway, with the recent drip-feeding of images and plot details gradually edging us towards the maiden footage everyone’s expecting to play before Avatar: The Way of Water when James Cameron’s sci-fi sequel comes to theaters in a matter of weeks.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning’ director says Tom Cruise will out-Tom Cruise himself

Whether you love him, hate him, are indifferent to him, are somehow only vaguely aware of him, or have any other feelings in between, you can’t help but respect the love and tenacity that Tom Cruise shows towards his craft. The movie star, famous for many things, is perhaps most well-known for insisting on doing his own stunts and learning new skills for the sake of filming a movie, if not simply for his own enjoyment of it all.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Fantasy News: ‘Lord of the Rings’ fans are heartbroken after learning this trivia and folks ponders the scandalous alternate history of ‘House of the Dragon’ as told by Mushroom

The Lord of the Rings trilogy is full of historic behind-the-scenes moments that have been too publicized for anyone’s good. But if you’re willing to take a break from needlessly letting everyone know that Aragorn broke his toe kicking that helmet in The Two Towers, perhaps this piece of trivia regarding Boromir’s passing in The Fellowship of the Ring will prove an interesting addition to your lore mind palace.
wegotthiscovered.com

A bloodthirsty historical epic mounts a ferocious dash for freedom on streaming

As South Park famously put it; “Say what you want about Mel Gibson, but the son of a bitch knows story structure”. With two Academy Awards to his name for Best Picture and Best Director, that’s been proven true, but he arguably showcased it better than ever with the thunderous Apocalypto.
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU fans are losing their minds over rumors Jenna Ortega has joined ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Few upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects have caused more collective drools of excitement than Daredevil: Born Again. Set to consist of 18 episodes, the the most of any Marvel Disney Plus series so far, the show looks to be an absolutely jubilant return for one of the MCU’s most beloved Netflix darlings, with fans old and new each having plenty to look forward to.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Zoe Saldaña admits she’s ready to be done with the MCU as ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ sleighs critics

Can you believe that, in just over one week’s time, the Christmas season will officially have begun for Marvel lovers as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to drop on Disney Plus next Friday? And now, ahead of this incoming festive gift from the House of Ideas, the verdict on the Special Presentation has been given as critics unwrap their initial reactions to James Gunn’s first MCU outing in five years. Unfortunately, we’ve also got some less good news for Gamora groupies…
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn hypes the impending debut of his favorite MCU character ever

In just one week, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special comes to Disney Plus, and the early reactions hint that James Gunn’s long-awaited return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has delivered the goods. It’s only the second Special Presentation after last month’s Werewolf by Night, but given that...
wegotthiscovered.com

Harrison Ford remains as iconic as ever in first look at ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Director James Mangold recently went out of his way to debunk those rumors of disastrous test screenings that had fans picturing the worst, but at the very least, we know Harrison Ford will comfortably retain his iconic aura in next summer’s Indiana Jones 5. By the time the fifth...
wegotthiscovered.com

A panned box office bomb caught up in political turmoil reaches the brink of war on streaming

On the surface, you wouldn’t expect a period-set romantic epic that holds a miserly 19 percent Rotten Tomatoes score to get caught up in one of the longest-running hot-button geopolitical issues, but that was precisely the criticism faced by 2017’s forgotten failure The Ottoman Lieutenant, with questions asked about its origins, existence, and narrative accuracy.
wegotthiscovered.com

Remember when Godzilla met Spider-Man? The King of Monsters’ Marvel history, explained

Godzilla, the king of monsters, needs no introduction. The towering beast has been in many movies, TV shows, and video games. However, he isn’t content with staying in his own universe. In fact, Godzilla once ventured into the Marvel universe, and he encountered many of Marvel’s most legendary heroes. Including an unlikely chance meeting with Spider-Man.
wegotthiscovered.com

Are the ‘Pokémon Scarlet’ and ‘Violet’ starters shiny locked? Answered

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is finally out for everyone to access through their Switch but amid all the performance issues, trainers were left feeling disappointed. The first open-world Pokémon RPG in the game series is introduced through Scarlet and Violet, and in spite of its innovative controls, most trainers, new or old-school, only want one thing: shiny starters.

