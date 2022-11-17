ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turlock, CA

High School Football PRO

El Dorado Hills, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

TURLOCK, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Trojans blank Turlock, 24-0, earn spot in title game

A hard-hitting, sure tackling, well-coached defense led the Oak Ridge Trojans to a 24-0 win over Turlock in Friday’s Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal playoff game. The third-seeded Trojans, for the second straight week, had a quick start offensively, which played a big role in another playoff win. The Trojans led 17-0 after one quarter and added a touchdown in the third quarter to finish off Turlock.
TURLOCK, CA
FOX40

Elk Grove train collision kills two people

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died on Saturday morning in Elk Grove after being hit by a train, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. The above video is of a house fire in Rio Linda on Saturday morning. Police said that the incident occurred near Elk Grove Boulevard and Railroad Street. As […]
ELK GROVE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Apartment burns in Cameron Park

Firefighters made quick access to the fully involved structure fire in one unit at the Highland Apartments in Cameron Park. In total three units were damaged in the fire. All tenants are accounted for and there are no reports of injuries. Firefighters will be committed for several hours. The cause...
CAMERON PARK, CA
Mountain Democrat

Diamond Springs neighbors collect signatures

Members of the Diamond Springs-El Dorado Community Coalition were outside Walmart in Placerville Nov. 11 collecting signatures in opposition to housing developments proposed for the Diamond Springs-El Dorado area. The coalition was formed to bring awareness to area residents of the housing projects, which organizers say would add to traffic...
DIAMOND SPRINGS, CA
FOX40

Sacramento County activates motel respite centers for the unhoused

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be starting its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program on Friday and continuing through the next week when overnight temperatures are expected to be low. “Respite motel sheltering will follow the same process DHA (Department of Human Assistance) and referral partners used during previous […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Sonora Football Heading To The Big Dance

Update November 19, 6:25 pm: Sonora will play Escalon for the Division 6 Championship Game in the Sac-Joaquin D6 playoffs at St. Mary’s High School in Stockton at 6 pm on Saturday, November 26th. Saturday’s Summary of the Friday Game:. Written by: Nick Stuart. Sonora secured their place...
SONORA, CA
FOX40

Pedestrian hit by car while running across freeway in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near Highway 50 westbound and the 26th Street offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP told FOX40 News that a person was running from the center divide to the right shoulder around 6:48 p.m. Officers said that the person died on the scene […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
westsideconnect.com

Super Bowl champs

The Gustine Redskins Jr. Novice team won the Superbowl for the first time on Nov. 15. The team did it by beating the Big Valley Sabres 12-0. To make it to the championship, the Gustine team defeated the Hilmar Packers 35-14 on Nov. 8.
GUSTINE, CA
KSBW.com

Longtime incumbent mayor of Hollister Ignacio Velazquez tells KSBW the race is over

HOLLISTER, Calif. — As the current numbers stand, Mia Casey holds a comfortable lead of about 58% to 41% for the longtime incumbent Ignacio Velazquez. “It’s over. No wishful thinking here. I know the counts are the counts. What I’m concerned about is once again the public was fooled by developers,” said Velazquez, the incumbent Hollister mayor.
HOLLISTER, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Modesto Accident Involving Vehicle Kills Bicycle Rider

Bicycle Rider Killed in Accident at McHenry Avenue Intersection. A bicycle rider was killed on the evening of November 15 after being involved in a collision with a motor vehicle. The collision occurred at the McHenry/Union avenues intersection shortly past 7:00 p.m., according to the Modesto Police Department. The bicycle rider, 61-year-old Kent Warn of Modesto, died from his injuries.
MODESTO, CA

