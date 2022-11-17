Read full article on original website
El Dorado Hills, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Turlock High School football team will have a game with Oak Ridge High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.
Manteca, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Manteca. The Rocklin High School football team will have a game with Manteca High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00. The Rocklin High School football team will have a game with Manteca High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.
goldcountrymedia.com
Trojans blank Turlock, 24-0, earn spot in title game
A hard-hitting, sure tackling, well-coached defense led the Oak Ridge Trojans to a 24-0 win over Turlock in Friday’s Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal playoff game. The third-seeded Trojans, for the second straight week, had a quick start offensively, which played a big role in another playoff win. The Trojans led 17-0 after one quarter and added a touchdown in the third quarter to finish off Turlock.
Photos: Ripon Christian sweeps past Central Valley Christian for CIF State Division 4 championship
Jordan VanderVeen leads the charge with 20 kills as the Knights win their second state crown
Elk Grove train collision kills two people
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died on Saturday morning in Elk Grove after being hit by a train, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. The above video is of a house fire in Rio Linda on Saturday morning. Police said that the incident occurred near Elk Grove Boulevard and Railroad Street. As […]
Mountain Democrat
Apartment burns in Cameron Park
Firefighters made quick access to the fully involved structure fire in one unit at the Highland Apartments in Cameron Park. In total three units were damaged in the fire. All tenants are accounted for and there are no reports of injuries. Firefighters will be committed for several hours. The cause...
KCRA.com
Explosion rocks Sacramento neighborhood, police say 'small device' detonated at Z'berg Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For people who live near Sacramento’s Z'berg Park, a Thursday night explosion was nearly impossible to miss. “All of a sudden, we just heard this loud bang. It kind of startled all of us,” said William Brannigan, who heard the explosion and lives nearby.
Mountain Democrat
Diamond Springs neighbors collect signatures
Members of the Diamond Springs-El Dorado Community Coalition were outside Walmart in Placerville Nov. 11 collecting signatures in opposition to housing developments proposed for the Diamond Springs-El Dorado area. The coalition was formed to bring awareness to area residents of the housing projects, which organizers say would add to traffic...
California's oldest walnut tree is a massive Modesto landmark | Bartell's Backroads
MODESTO, Calif. — Farmers are notorious for giving directions involving local landmarks. For example: “It’s at the end of the road near the bent fence post,” or “head yonder towards the old Johnson homestead.”. Farmer Paul Wenger gives the same kind of landmark-based directions... except...
Sacramento County activates motel respite centers for the unhoused
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be starting its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program on Friday and continuing through the next week when overnight temperatures are expected to be low. “Respite motel sheltering will follow the same process DHA (Department of Human Assistance) and referral partners used during previous […]
Three teenagers arrested in Antioch after armed carjacking in Stockton
Three teenagers were arrested in connection to an armed carjacking on Friday, and their pursuit involved police forces from four cities, according to a statement from the Stockton Police Department.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Sonora Football Heading To The Big Dance
Update November 19, 6:25 pm: Sonora will play Escalon for the Division 6 Championship Game in the Sac-Joaquin D6 playoffs at St. Mary’s High School in Stockton at 6 pm on Saturday, November 26th. Saturday’s Summary of the Friday Game:. Written by: Nick Stuart. Sonora secured their place...
Pedestrian hit by car while running across freeway in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near Highway 50 westbound and the 26th Street offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP told FOX40 News that a person was running from the center divide to the right shoulder around 6:48 p.m. Officers said that the person died on the scene […]
2 dead after being hit by a train in Northern California
Two people died after being hit by a train early Saturday in the Northern California city of Elk Grove, authorities said.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Felon arrest, identity theft, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 27. Tyler Tallmadge Norwood, 29, was arrested at 11:18 p.m. on suspicion of an outside felony warrant in the 11800 block of...
westsideconnect.com
Super Bowl champs
The Gustine Redskins Jr. Novice team won the Superbowl for the first time on Nov. 15. The team did it by beating the Big Valley Sabres 12-0. To make it to the championship, the Gustine team defeated the Hilmar Packers 35-14 on Nov. 8.
17-year-old identified as man killed in Citrus Heights shooting
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The identity of the man shot and killed at the Foxborough Apartments Nov. 11 has been identified. Aidan Wesley McGill, 17-years-old of Citrus Heights, was identified by the Sacramento County Coroners Office. He was shot during some sort of fight in the parking lot of...
KSBW.com
Longtime incumbent mayor of Hollister Ignacio Velazquez tells KSBW the race is over
HOLLISTER, Calif. — As the current numbers stand, Mia Casey holds a comfortable lead of about 58% to 41% for the longtime incumbent Ignacio Velazquez. “It’s over. No wishful thinking here. I know the counts are the counts. What I’m concerned about is once again the public was fooled by developers,” said Velazquez, the incumbent Hollister mayor.
Police boost patrols as Sacramento region deals with 'a problem with organized retail crime'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol says people can expect to see more patrols at shopping centers as this year's busy holiday shopping season kicks into high gear. Black Friday is next week, and CHP has a message for anybody planning to commit organized retail theft. “Crime doesn’t pay....
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Modesto Accident Involving Vehicle Kills Bicycle Rider
Bicycle Rider Killed in Accident at McHenry Avenue Intersection. A bicycle rider was killed on the evening of November 15 after being involved in a collision with a motor vehicle. The collision occurred at the McHenry/Union avenues intersection shortly past 7:00 p.m., according to the Modesto Police Department. The bicycle rider, 61-year-old Kent Warn of Modesto, died from his injuries.
