Stussy’s Nike Air Penny 2 Collab Surfaces in New Colorway

By Victor Deng
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MPwBI_0jEYBThQ00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Longtime partners Stüssy and Nike have a new sneaker collab in the works.

Images of the legendary streetwear brand and the sportswear giant’s Air Penny 2 collab have surfaced on social media this week, but the launch details of the sneaker project have yet to be announced.

The Stüssy x Nike Air Penny 2 collab features a two-tone color scheme on the upper, with green suede appearing by the ankle collar and a stealthy black hue dressing the base. Stüssy branding is stamped at the midfoot while metallic silver hits appear on the heel counter. Completing the look is an all-black foam midsole that’s equipped with a Max Air unit on the heel.

Stüssy and Nike have already released numerous sneaker collabs this year, including new iterations of the popular Air Force 1 Mid as well as the Air Max 2013. The streetwear label has also recently joined forces with Nike’s subsidiary company, Converse, to deliver a pair of Chuck 70 Hi and One Star “8-Ball” styles this month.

Additionally, East Coast-based boutique Social Status has recently released its Air Penny 2 “Playgrounds” collection last month in the two “Black/White” and “White/Blue” iterations.

At the time of publication, release details for the Stüssy x Nike Air Penny 2 collab have not yet been announced by either the streetwear label or the sportswear giant.

