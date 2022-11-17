Read full article on original website
Tesla, Amazon, AMD, JM Smucker, Paxmedica: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investor Attention Today
U.S. markets closed higher on Friday, although the momentum in the rally after soft consumer price inflation data seems to have paused. Investors and traders are now also considering the U.S. Federal Reserve officials’ harsh tone on inflation. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention today:
NVIDIA Unusual Options Activity For November 18
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
These 3 Mortgage REITs Have Yields Of Over 13% And Are Trading For Far Less Than They're Worth
Great Ajax has over $1.5 billion in total assets and has a book value of $13.75 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. TPG has over $5.3 billion in total assets and has a book value of $14.28 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income...
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock moved upwards by 5.2% to $0.41 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago. ACV Auctions ACVA shares rose 3.75% to $8.28. The market value of their outstanding shares...
Peering Into Bristol-Myers Squibb's Recent Short Interest
Bristol-Myers Squibb's BMY short percent of float has risen 8.33% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 24.77 million shares sold short, which is 1.17% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Microsoft, Walmart, Grinder And GM Fixing Thousands Of Tesla EVs
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Retailers Are Expecting Unpredictable Holiday Sales. These Companies Will Come Out On Top," by Sabrina Escobar, explores the uncertain holiday shopping season ahead of retailers, but notes that companies like Walmart Inc WMT, Dollar General Corp DG and Dollar Tree Inc DLTR could benefit from recession concerns.
Cannabis Stock Movers For November 18, 2022
Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 18.03% at $0.07. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 6.86% at $0.22. Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 6.05% at $2.28. ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed up 3.98% at $91.65. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 3.92% at $1.06. LOSERS:. iAnthus Capital Hldgs...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Gave New Meaning To '420-69,' Taking Home $300M: Where Is It Now?
The shocking and appalling details of FTX’s collapse are still being uncovered, but new information issued by The Wall Street Journal shows that Sam Bankman-Fried cashed out 71.31% of a top-up to a series B funding round in 2021, taking home $300 million. What Happened: In a play on...
Block Is The Most Shorted Crypto Stock: How Do Coinbase, Microstrategy Compare?
Block Inc SQ are down 59.8% year-to-date in 2022 amid crypto winter, and short sellers have made a killing betting against the stock. Crypto stock weakness has generated big profits for short sellers overall in 2022, and Block is among many crypto stocks that have been home run trades for short sellers so far this year.
Expert Ratings for Intuitive Surgical
Within the last quarter, Intuitive Surgical ISRG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Intuitive Surgical has an average price target of $240.25 with a high of $280.00 and a low of $210.00.
Pre-Holiday Cheer: Strong Retail Earnings Provide Fresh Boost for Stocks as Market Bounces off Technical Support
(Friday Market Open) Retail earnings continue to shine, giving Wall Street an early lift Friday even as Treasury yields ticked up. Despite some strength out of the gate, major indexes appeared headed for their second losing week in the last three. Euphoria from the slightly better-than-expected October inflation reports is fading and rate worries are back in the mix following recent hawkish talk from Federal Reserve officials. Still, the market showed a nice bounce yesterday off technical support levels (see more below).
Benzinga
Around $4 Million Bet On Lesaka Technologies? Check Out These 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Expert Ratings for RH
Analysts have provided the following ratings for RH RH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $333.6 versus the current price of RH at $273.07, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated...
Earnings Preview For Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet CENT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Central Garden & Pet will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. Central Garden & Pet bulls will hope to...
Where AbbVie Stands With Analysts
AbbVie ABBV has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for AbbVie. The company has an average price target of $163.0 with a high of $185.00 and a low of $135.00.
Where Bristol-Myers Squibb Stands With Analysts
Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $79.25 versus the current price of Bristol-Myers Squibb at $77.18, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts...
Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Consolidate FTX Mess: Does This Crypto's Golden Cross Predict A Bull Cycle?
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin are trading in consolidation within possible triangle patterns. Dogecoin is showing relative strength due to a golden cross that formed on the chart. Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD were trading slightly lower during Friday’s 24-hour trading session in continued consolidation after the FTX debacle...
Analyst Ratings for Johnson & Johnson
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Johnson & Johnson JNJ stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Analyst Ratings for Liberty Energy
Liberty Energy LBRT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Liberty Energy. The company has an average price target of $21.38 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $16.00.
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Meta, Apple, And A Warren Buffett-Backed Company Set To Become Global Player
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets started the week showing strength, only to finish relatively flat, the S&P 500 was down by a marginal 0.32%, while the Dow Industrials edged 0.24% higher, and the Nasdaq Composite finished the week down by 0.78%.
Benzinga
