ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Leaps With Rabbit Hero Mirko
My Hero Academia's sixth season has seen the young heroes of UA Academy teaming up with the biggest movers and shakers in the professional crime-fighting world, as some of Hero Society's biggest and brightest are laying their lives on the line in an effort to stop Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation War. Mirko, the Rabbit Hero, was made a top-ranked hero in season four and has had the opportunity to prove her worth in the latest season as her battle against the High-End Nomu had her losing an arm and a leg.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Finale Sets up Maggie and Negan's Spinoff
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. Si vis pacem, para bellum: "If you want peace, prepare for war." Sunday night's series finale of The Walking Dead, titled "Rest in Peace," saw enemies-turned-allies Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) do just that. As the survivors fought to take back the Commonwealth from Governor Pamela Milton's (Laila Robins) army and an invading walker horde, and with General Mercer (Michael James Shaw) leading the revolt, Maggie and Negan splintered from the group to assassinate the child-shooting politician. Using an army rifle, Maggie planned to pull the trigger on Governor Milton and avenge the gunned-down — but still alive — Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming).
ComicBook
Leslie Jordan's Final Episode of Call Me Kat Sets Premiere Date
After the sudden passing of comedian Leslie Jordan in October it was unclear how much longer the actor's presence would be felt on the hit Fox series Call Me Kat. Quick to pay tribute to his death, the series has now confirmed when the final episode featuring Jordan as Phil will air. The series will premiere "Call Me Fancy Puffenstuff" on Thursday, December 1st, marking the final episode Jordan filmed before his death. The outlet also reveals that he won't be entiely gone though as a new actress has been cast as his character's mother and will appear in a later episode.
ComicBook
Grey's Anatomy Star Announces Exit From Series With Tease for the Future
Grey's Anatomy has had no shortage of cast exits over its 19 seasons, with the majority of its major characters leaving the series at one point or another. This season, however, the series is saying goodbye to its biggest character and longest-tenured star. Ellen Pompeo is leaving the show after starring in every season as Meredith Grey, the main character and Seattle Grace doctor that the entire show is named after. The midseason premiere in February will be Pompeo's last episode as a series regular on Grey's Anatomy.
ComicBook
Supernatural Actor Nicki Aycox Dead at 47
Nicki Aycox, who was known to Supernatural fans for playing Meg Masters in the first and fourth seasons of the series, has passed away at age 47. CBR reports Aycox was diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago, and her sister-in-law took to Facebook this week to reveal she had passed away. In addition to her role on Supernatural, Aycox was also known for playing Grace in Perfect Stranger and Minxie Hayes in Jeepers Creepers 2.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Teases Rocket's Emotional Ending (Exclusive)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theatres this month, but it's not the final Marvel Cinematic Universe project of the year. Fans will soon be treated to another "Special Presentation" similar to Werewolf by Night, but this time it will follow everyone's favorite space crew. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is coming to Disney+ next week, and it's expected to tie in with the highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Director James Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew, and he's also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie. Many fans have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero host, Brandon Davis, Gunn teased an emotional ending for Rocket.
ComicBook
Blake Lively Delivers Touching Tribute to Husband Ryan Reynolds at American Cinematheque Awards
Blake Lively had a lovely speech for her husband Ryan Reynolds at the American Cinematheque Awards. The actor was being honored at the ceremony with the 36th American Cinematheque Award. Lively is currently expecting their fourth child together. She singled out Reynolds's "heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, and his unmatched work ethic." The two of them have proved to be quite the duo in Hollywood as their ascension together comes as a result of collaboration and juggling duties. The Hollywood Reporter captured the moving speech and commenters on social media could not help but swoon over the love shown on stage. It's been a massive fall for their family with the baby on the way and Deadpool 3 announced to a chorus of cheers. Hopefully, Spirited's run will deliver one more surprise as well. Check out what she had to say down below!
ComicBook
Gary Oldman, Star of Harry Potter and Dark Knight Series, Reveals He's Retiring From Acting
Gary Oldman is ready for some rest and relaxation. The Dark Knight alumnus says he's fine with retiring after his latest project runs its course, citing interests outside of the industry he'd like to dedicate his time to. Oldman currently stars in AppleTV+'s Slow Horses, a spy thriller that will soon debut its second season. Based on a series of novels by Mick Herron, Slow Horses has already been renewed for third and fourth seasons at the streamer, though it's unclear if Oldman will still be involved at that point.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Taps Into Power's Best Moment Yet
Chainsaw Man is now making its way through the Fall 2022 anime schedule as one of the most popular series of the season, and one awesome cosplay has tapped into Power's best moment in the anime so far! The first season of the adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga has been a massive success with fans, and that's saying quite a lot as the manga was already a monstrous success in its own right before the anime made its full premiere. It's likely due to fans being introduced to the series' roster of characters, and this is most definitely led by Power.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Episode 3 Ends With a Shocking Cliffhanger for Beth Dutton
Beth Dutton always likes to be in control of any situation. It doesn't matter how much chaos is required, Beth will find a way to twist things to her advantage. Just a couple of episodes into Yellowstone's fifth season, Beth has been at the center of all the deals and politics, acting as the chief of staff for her father, the newly elected governor of Montana. Unfortunately for Beth, her positive momentum was halted at the end of Sunday night's episode, and she is facing some serious trouble moving forward.
ComicBook
Addams Family Fans React to Wednesday Netflix Series
Wednesday is here on Netflix and fans are piling in to give their takes on the Addams Family series. People have been waiting to see what Tim Burton could do with the beloved franchise as a show for years now, then Netflix granted the wish. Arriving just after Spooky Season, the series seems to be more of a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina than Addams Family Values. With the focus of these outings being more focused on Wednesday, that's probably inescapable. There's been praise of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman as Morticia and Gomez Adams. Some viewers are increasingly delighted with Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. Jenna Ortega's title character slips the mask of Wednesday right on and immediately puts things onto the right track. It will be interesting to see how opinions change as more roll in. Check out some of the early fare down below!
ComicBook
Jason David Frank, Legendary Power Rangers and Action Star, Dies at 49
Jason David Frank, legendary star in the long-running Power Rangers and more action franchises, has died at the age of 49. While in the latter half of his career Frank had been more focused on original efforts such as the Legend of the White Dragon project, many who became familiar with the star most likely recognize more of his work as Tommy Oliver in the massive Power Rangers franchise. Jason David Frank made his first appearance with Power Rangers during the famous "Green With Evil" saga during Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in 1993. This five episode special introduced kids all over the world to the brainwashed into evil Tommy Oliver who not only immediately became a fan favorite villain, but soon became one of the biggest heroic warriors in the series' history. Following Oliver's original stint as the Green Ranger, he would return in subsequent seasons in various other forms.
ComicBook
Indiana Jones 5 First-Look Photo Released
Hot on the heels of Empire Magazine revealing our first look at Harrison Ford in his iconic Indiana Jones garb, the magazine has also revealed the first look at an actual scene from Indiana Jones 5, as fans can see Jones looking gruff while on a boat. The photo itself doesn't offer any real insight into the film or what audiences can expect from the adventure, but with the movie having been in development for so long and having earned multiple delays and reimaginings, it's a relief to see this image if only to confirm that the project really is just over the horizon. Indiana Jones 5 is expected to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.
ComicBook
Dune: Part Two Star "Really Honored" to Join Sequel in Key Role
Soon after Dune was released last year, it was announced that the Oscar-winning film would be getting a sequel, and possibly a third installment. Dune: Part Two is currently in production with returning director Denis Villeneuve, and star Timothée Chalamet will once again play Paul Atreides. The movie will also feature the return of more stars from the first film, including Zendaya, but there is also an exciting line-up of newcomers. Not only is Chalamet reuniting with his Little Women co-star, Florence Pugh, but the movie will also feature Christopher Walken as well as Elvis star, Austin Butler. The actor is playing Feyd-Rautha, the favored nephew of Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgard), leader of the rival house to House Atreides. In the books, he is more cunning than his brutish brother, "Beast" Rabban (Dave Bautista), and he ultimately becomes the primary antagonist to Chalamet's character. During a recent interview with Variety, Butler talked about joining the sequel.
ComicBook
The Mandalorian Arrives At Star Wars Galaxy's Edge
Star Wars Galaxy's Edge now has The Mandalorian and Grogu roaming around. If you're in Disney's California Adventure, you can see Din Djarin and take a picture as the character made their official introduction to Baatu this week. Of course, fans were all too excited to share a moment with The Mandalorian and his young companion. Every time one of these new characters makes an entrance in Avengers Campus or Galaxy's Edge, there is celebration in one corner of the Internet. Seeing the cute little alien has also been a crowd-starter on the ground. Check out some fun reactions down below!
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Figure Brings Out Gohan's Beast
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arrived in North America earlier this year, and introduced countless Shonen fans to not only "Piccolo Smooth" and "Orange Piccolo", but also Gohan's latest transformation in Gohan Beast. With the new form becoming one of the biggest Dragon Ball moments in 2022, SH Figuarts has revealed a first look at this new figure that gives us Gohan at his strongest, sporting a haircut that stands his follicles to the sky and gives it a gray hue.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Announces Manga's Next Arc
Dragon Ball Super's extended hiatus will soon be coming to an end, and the manga has announced the major next arc it will be taking on to help celebrate! When the Granolah the Survivor arc came to an end earlier this Summer, the manga took an extended hiatus in order to properly prepare for the next arc of the series. Fans have been heavily theorizing about what could potentially be coming next for the series in the months since, and now we finally got our first clue with the reveal of the next major arc of the series as the manga gets ready to return with new chapters.
ComicBook
Original Power Rangers Cast Pay Tribute to Jason David Frank After Tragic Death
Fans of the Power Rangers franchise as well as the entertainment industry were saddened on Sunday to learn that Jason David Frank, perhaps best known to many as the original Green Ranger Tommy Oliver in the long running franchise, had died at the age of 49. Tributes to Frank have been pouring in all across social media from fans as well as those involved with the Power Rangers franchise — including the original Power Rangers cast.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Reveals Lost Deadpool Movie Killed by Disney-Fox Merger
Before Disney and Fox completed their merger, Ryan Reynolds was lucky enough to star in two Deadpool films and will finally get to finish his trilogy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios will be producing a third Deadpool movie starring Reynolds, and it will also bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. While this film sounds like the best move for the third Deadpool movie, it turns out that before the merger the people behind the first two Deadpool movies had a different idea for a third film. During a recent interview with Big Issue, Reynolds revealed that he, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick wrote a Christmas movie that would star Deadpool, but it was ultimately scrapped due to the merger.
ComicBook
Marvel Producer Reveals Kevin Feige Shot Down Original Idea for Captain America 3
After The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was released last year, it was confirmed that Anthony Mackie would be starring as the titular character in Captain America: New World Order. This will mark the fourth Captain America movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the first since Chris Evans still held the title in Captain America: Civil War, which was released back in 2016. Recently, Marvel producer Nate Moore talked to The Town podcast (via The Direct) and revealed the original idea for the third Cap movie was shut down by Kevin Feige.
