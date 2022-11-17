ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Movano MOVE shares rose 6.6% to $2.1 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $70.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago. HashiCorp HCP stock rose 5.75% to $26.1. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion. Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE...
NVIDIA Unusual Options Activity For November 18

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
FTX's Bombshell Court Filing: Sam Bankman-Fried Was Ordered By Bahamas Regulators To Obtain Digital Assets Via 'Unauthorized Access'

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX FTT/USD has pointed to evidence that suggests its disgraced former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was ordered by Bahamian regulators to gain “unauthorized access” and obtain digital assets of the company following its bankruptcy filing. What Happened: FTX said in an emergency court filing that Bahamas regulators’...
Around $4 Million Bet On Lesaka Technologies? Check Out These 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Chevron

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Chevron CVX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Why Ambarella Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Ambarella Inc AMBA shares are trading higher by 14.33% to $76.42 Friday after Continental announced it will offer Advanced Driver Assistance Systems solutions based on the "CV3" artificial intelligence system-on-chip family from Ambarella. What Happened?. Continental says that Ambarella’s fully scalable, power efficient family of system-on-chips provides significant AI performance...
Peering Into Bristol-Myers Squibb's Recent Short Interest

Bristol-Myers Squibb's BMY short percent of float has risen 8.33% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 24.77 million shares sold short, which is 1.17% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Expert Ratings for RH

Analysts have provided the following ratings for RH RH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $333.6 versus the current price of RH at $273.07, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated...
Expert Ratings for Intuitive Surgical

Within the last quarter, Intuitive Surgical ISRG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Intuitive Surgical has an average price target of $240.25 with a high of $280.00 and a low of $210.00.
Cannabis Stock Movers For November 18, 2022

Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 18.03% at $0.07. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 6.86% at $0.22. Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 6.05% at $2.28. ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed up 3.98% at $91.65. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 3.92% at $1.06. LOSERS:. iAnthus Capital Hldgs...
Where Amgen Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Amgen AMGN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Amgen. The company has an average price target of $255.29 with a high of $282.00 and a low of $234.00.
Analyst Ratings for Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy LBRT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Liberty Energy. The company has an average price target of $21.38 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $16.00.
Food producers stocks offer inflation protections

From a long-term perspective, the food stocks industry belongs in the portfolio. The food industry is classified as one of the so-called non-cyclical sectors of the economy because food is high on the list of household consumption priorities. While you change your mind about buying a car or television when your family's financial situation is bad, you don't stop buying food.
