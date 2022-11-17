ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

LumiraDx LMDX stock moved upwards by 22.4% to $1.42 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, LumiraDx's trading volume reached 404.6K shares. This is 107.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $444.6 million. Ainos AIMD shares rose 9.7%...
NVIDIA Unusual Options Activity For November 18

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Analyst Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness WOOF has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Petco Health and Wellness has an average price target of $16.5 with a high of $19.00 and a low of $12.00.
Expert Ratings for Intuitive Surgical

Within the last quarter, Intuitive Surgical ISRG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Intuitive Surgical has an average price target of $240.25 with a high of $280.00 and a low of $210.00.
Looking Into Blackstone's Recent Short Interest

Blackstone's BX short percent of float has risen 7.39% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 21.29 million shares sold short, which is 3.05% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Peering Into Bristol-Myers Squibb's Recent Short Interest

Bristol-Myers Squibb's BMY short percent of float has risen 8.33% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 24.77 million shares sold short, which is 1.17% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Expert Ratings for RH

Analysts have provided the following ratings for RH RH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $333.6 versus the current price of RH at $273.07, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated...
Around $4 Million Bet On Lesaka Technologies? Check Out These 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Cannabis Stock Movers For November 18, 2022

Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 18.03% at $0.07. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 6.86% at $0.22. Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 6.05% at $2.28. ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed up 3.98% at $91.65. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 3.92% at $1.06. LOSERS:. iAnthus Capital Hldgs...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About New Jersey Resources

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on New Jersey Resources NJR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Pre-Holiday Cheer: Strong Retail Earnings Provide Fresh Boost for Stocks as Market Bounces off Technical Support

(Friday Market Open) Retail earnings continue to shine, giving Wall Street an early lift Friday even as Treasury yields ticked up. Despite some strength out of the gate, major indexes appeared headed for their second losing week in the last three. Euphoria from the slightly better-than-expected October inflation reports is fading and rate worries are back in the mix following recent hawkish talk from Federal Reserve officials. Still, the market showed a nice bounce yesterday off technical support levels (see more below).
Where Amgen Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Amgen AMGN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Amgen. The company has an average price target of $255.29 with a high of $282.00 and a low of $234.00.
Where Bristol-Myers Squibb Stands With Analysts

Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $79.25 versus the current price of Bristol-Myers Squibb at $77.18, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts...
What's Next For The Stock Market After This Week's Hawkish Fed Commentary?

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower on the week as investirs digested mixed retail sector earnings reports and hawkish language from the Federal Reserve. On Thursday, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said interest rates are "not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive."
Analyst Ratings for Johnson & Johnson

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Johnson & Johnson JNJ stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
