Nam Tai Property Inc. (OTC Expert Market: NTPIF) ("Nam Tai" or the "Company") today provided the following corporate updates:. Efforts to Obtain On-Shore Control – Nam Tai's reconstituted Board of Directors (the "Board") continues to engage in productive discussions with local policymakers and regulators, while also working with legal counsel to pursue claims, across multiple jurisdictions, against Wang Jiabiao, Zhang Yu, Greater Sail Limited and Kaisa Group Holdings Limited (collectively with its affiliates, "Kaisa"). These efforts are intended to help the Board obtain the seals for the Company's Chinese subsidiaries and prevent Kaisa and its allies from continuing to destabilize local affairs for their own benefit.

2 DAYS AGO