Cenntro Electric Finishes Construction Of Cennatic's Battery Hub In Mexico
Cenntro Electric Group Ltd CENN has completed the construction of the 10,436 square meter (111,363 square feet) facility that will house its U.S. subsidiary, Cennatic Power Inc. Cennatic will manufacture advanced lithium-ion batteries that will be installed in Cenntro's electric commercial vehicles. Installation of the production line equipment will begin...
Nam Tai Property Provides Corporate Updates
Nam Tai Property Inc. (OTC Expert Market: NTPIF) ("Nam Tai" or the "Company") today provided the following corporate updates:. Efforts to Obtain On-Shore Control – Nam Tai's reconstituted Board of Directors (the "Board") continues to engage in productive discussions with local policymakers and regulators, while also working with legal counsel to pursue claims, across multiple jurisdictions, against Wang Jiabiao, Zhang Yu, Greater Sail Limited and Kaisa Group Holdings Limited (collectively with its affiliates, "Kaisa"). These efforts are intended to help the Board obtain the seals for the Company's Chinese subsidiaries and prevent Kaisa and its allies from continuing to destabilize local affairs for their own benefit.
This Analyst Is Bullish On Evolent Health's Recent Deal, Calls 'Highly Strategic Acquisition'
Thursday after close, Evolent Health Inc EVH agreed to acquire Magellan Specialty Health, the specialty benefit management organization owned by Centene Corporation CNC, for $650 million at the close plus additional contingent consideration of up to $150 million based on 2023 performance. William Blair is positive on the acquisition and...
FTX Fires Bankman-Fried's Top Deputies; New CEO Cites 'Complete Failure Of Corporate Controls'
Caroline Ellison, Gary Wang, and Nishad Singh have been terminated from their positions at FTX. Group of investors has filed a class action against Bankman-Fried and others who promoted FTX. The beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which recently filed for bankruptcy, has fired some of Sam Bankman-Fried's top deputies. There were...
1,604 ETH Worth $1M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Thursday a total of 1,604.83 Ether ETH/USD worth $1,935,372, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,205.97), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Gave New Meaning To '420-69,' Taking Home $300M: Where Is It Now?
The shocking and appalling details of FTX’s collapse are still being uncovered, but new information issued by The Wall Street Journal shows that Sam Bankman-Fried cashed out 71.31% of a top-up to a series B funding round in 2021, taking home $300 million. What Happened: In a play on...
AGFS ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Acquisition of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. by Paine Schwartz Partners
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2022 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All Persons or Entities who purchased AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. ("AgroFresh" or the "Company") AGFS stock prior to October 24, 2022. You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky,...
Food producers stocks offer inflation protections
From a long-term perspective, the food stocks industry belongs in the portfolio. The food industry is classified as one of the so-called non-cyclical sectors of the economy because food is high on the list of household consumption priorities. While you change your mind about buying a car or television when your family's financial situation is bad, you don't stop buying food.
SEC Seeks to Stop the Registration of Misleading Crypto Asset Offerings
Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today instituted administrative proceedings against American CryptoFed DAO LLC (American CryptoFed), a Wyoming-based organization, to determine whether a stop order should be issued to suspend the registration of the offer and sale of two crypto assets, the Ducat token and the Locke token.
Endurance Warranty Services Introduces eCommerce Platform for Online Quoting and Buying
NORTHBROOK, Ill. (PRWEB) November 18, 2022. For nearly two decades, Endurance has been a nationwide leader in vehicle service contracts, providing breakdown coverage to drivers after their original manufacturer's warranty expires. Now, the company is deepening their commitment to customer convenience with the launch of their new online shopping platform. Drivers looking to protect themselves from the high cost of repairs bills can now purchase auto protection online – without ever picking up the phone.
Around $4 Million Bet On Lesaka Technologies? Check Out These 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Tesla, Amazon, AMD, JM Smucker, Paxmedica: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investor Attention Today
U.S. markets closed higher on Friday, although the momentum in the rally after soft consumer price inflation data seems to have paused. Investors and traders are now also considering the U.S. Federal Reserve officials’ harsh tone on inflation. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention today:
SENTGRAF ENTERPRISES LTD. REPORTS A CHANGE IN PERCENTAGE OF OWNERSHIP OF ATCO LTD. CLASS II VOTING SHARES
CALGARY, AB, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. ("Sentgraf") advises today that the percentage of outstanding Class II Voting Shares of ATCO Ltd. ("ATCO") held by Sentgraf has increased by 5.63% since February 20, 2018, to 91.55%. The percentage increase was primarily caused by third parties converting Class II Voting Shares of ATCO Ltd. into Class I Non-Voting Shares. The Class II Voting Shares are convertible into Class I Non-Voting Shares on a one-for-one basis at the option of the holders. Between August 20, 2019 and September 10, 2020 Sentgraf also purchased 35,600 Class II Voting Shares representing 0.3% of the Class II Voting Shares.
FTX CEO Details Plans To Restructure Global Empire, Asks Stakeholders To 'Be Patient'
The newly appointed CEO of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, John Ray III, is in damage control mode, assuring FTX employees, vendors, customers, regulators, and government stakeholders to "be patient" after the collapse of the company. What Happened: In a Saturday statement, Ray said the company looks forward to selling or...
Looking Into Blackstone's Recent Short Interest
Blackstone's BX short percent of float has risen 7.39% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 21.29 million shares sold short, which is 3.05% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates RCOR, SMBC, TALO, BTRS
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2022 / Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:. Renovacor, Inc. RCOR's sale to Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for approximately...
Expert Ratings for Intuitive Surgical
Within the last quarter, Intuitive Surgical ISRG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Intuitive Surgical has an average price target of $240.25 with a high of $280.00 and a low of $210.00.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. - NESR
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or the "Company") NESR. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether NESR...
Expert Ratings for CoStar Gr
Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on CoStar Gr CSGP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules for Securities Trading in US Dollars. Further to the TSX Staff Notice #2017-0003 dated September 5, 2017, all trades on Tuesday, November 22, 2021 in the following securities that trade in US dollars will be for Special Settlement on Friday, November 25, 2022. T+3 special...
