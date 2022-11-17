Read full article on original website
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Benzinga
Around $4 Million Bet On Lesaka Technologies? Check Out These 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
NVIDIA Unusual Options Activity For November 18
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Consolidate FTX Mess: Does This Crypto's Golden Cross Predict A Bull Cycle?
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin are trading in consolidation within possible triangle patterns. Dogecoin is showing relative strength due to a golden cross that formed on the chart. Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD were trading slightly lower during Friday’s 24-hour trading session in continued consolidation after the FTX debacle...
Tesla, Amazon, AMD, JM Smucker, Paxmedica: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investor Attention Today
U.S. markets closed higher on Friday, although the momentum in the rally after soft consumer price inflation data seems to have paused. Investors and traders are now also considering the U.S. Federal Reserve officials’ harsh tone on inflation. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention today:
These 3 Mortgage REITs Have Yields Of Over 13% And Are Trading For Far Less Than They're Worth
Great Ajax has over $1.5 billion in total assets and has a book value of $13.75 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. TPG has over $5.3 billion in total assets and has a book value of $14.28 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income...
JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Rating for CarMax: Here's What You Need To Know
JP Morgan has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of CarMax KMX and lower its price target from $70.00 to $60.00. Shares of CarMax are trading down 2.17% over the last 24 hours, at $65.77 per share. A move to $60.00 would account for a 8.77% decrease from the current...
Where Bristol-Myers Squibb Stands With Analysts
Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $79.25 versus the current price of Bristol-Myers Squibb at $77.18, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts...
Block Is The Most Shorted Crypto Stock: How Do Coinbase, Microstrategy Compare?
Block Inc SQ are down 59.8% year-to-date in 2022 amid crypto winter, and short sellers have made a killing betting against the stock. Crypto stock weakness has generated big profits for short sellers overall in 2022, and Block is among many crypto stocks that have been home run trades for short sellers so far this year.
Expert Ratings for RH
Analysts have provided the following ratings for RH RH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $333.6 versus the current price of RH at $273.07, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated...
Expert Ratings for Intuitive Surgical
Within the last quarter, Intuitive Surgical ISRG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Intuitive Surgical has an average price target of $240.25 with a high of $280.00 and a low of $210.00.
REITs Hit New 52-Week Lows This Week As Sector Slide Continues
Weakness in the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector continues as investors dump shares. The relentless selling this week was enough to take these three REITs to new 52-week lows. It’s not a bullish sign for the group that the trend seems to be irretrievably downward this year. Investors...
It's Not All Bad - Analysts Have Upgraded These 3 REITs
After several months of deep price declines and an avalanche of analyst downgrades, real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks bottomed in mid-October and have been moving higher ever since. Even with REITs bouncing back for the past month, many analysts have been reluctant to upgrade them until recently. But with...
Welltower Is Having A Strong Month After Impressive Q3 Earnings
A major real estate investment trust (REIT) headed higher on Nov. 8, after reporting third-quarter funds from operation (FFO) met expectations and revenues beat them. Welltower Inc. WELL gained substantially on the news that the company had a quarterly FFO of $0.84 per share, better than the year-ago figure of $0.80%.
Pre-Holiday Cheer: Strong Retail Earnings Provide Fresh Boost for Stocks as Market Bounces off Technical Support
(Friday Market Open) Retail earnings continue to shine, giving Wall Street an early lift Friday even as Treasury yields ticked up. Despite some strength out of the gate, major indexes appeared headed for their second losing week in the last three. Euphoria from the slightly better-than-expected October inflation reports is fading and rate worries are back in the mix following recent hawkish talk from Federal Reserve officials. Still, the market showed a nice bounce yesterday off technical support levels (see more below).
Benzinga
Food producers stocks offer inflation protections
From a long-term perspective, the food stocks industry belongs in the portfolio. The food industry is classified as one of the so-called non-cyclical sectors of the economy because food is high on the list of household consumption priorities. While you change your mind about buying a car or television when your family's financial situation is bad, you don't stop buying food.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Tumble: Analyst Sees Another Bear Rally As FTX Fallout Continues To Roil Crypto Market
The two largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, traded in the red on Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap shrunk 3.81% to $804.37 billion at 8:54 p.m. EST. Cryptocurrency Performance Price (Sunday, 8:45 pm EST) Bitcoin -4.24% $15,989.83. Ethereum -8.39% $1,117.77. Dogecoin -11.72% $0.0748. What Happened: The...
Cathie Wood Teams Up With This Investment Bank To Offer Ark Invest's ETFs In Canada
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest, this week, announced a deal with Canadian investment manager BMO Capital Markets. What Happened: Ark, based out of St. Petersburg, Florida said it will partner with BMO to offer three of its existing ETFs to investors in Canada. The three Ark ETFs that launched on...
What's Next For The Stock Market After This Week's Hawkish Fed Commentary?
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower on the week as investirs digested mixed retail sector earnings reports and hawkish language from the Federal Reserve. On Thursday, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said interest rates are "not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive."
3 Applied Materials Analysts On Earnings After Report Triggers A Rally
Applied Materials, Inc's AMAT quarterly earnings triggered a rally. Analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Buy rating while raising the price target from $90 to $115. The company reported healthy revenues and earnings and “guided JanQ to $6.7B/$1.93 (ABOVE consensus $6.3B/$1.79) despite China restrictions,” Rakesh said in a note.
Outspoken Activist Investors Bill Ackman, Dan Loeb Have Made Some Intriguing Changes To Their Hedge Funds
Dan Loeb and Bill Ackman are billionaire activist investors who own hedge funds Third Point Management and Pershing Square Capital Management, respectively. Both have been outspoken in the media this year, as Loeb wanted Disney to sell its unprofitable ESPN segment. After that, Loeb directed his focus toward Colgate-Palmolive’s pet food subsidiary Hill’s Pet Nutrition, which is delivering faster growth and better margins than the business as a whole.
