If You Invested $1,000 In Nvidia Stock When Jim Cramer Named His Dog After Tech Giant, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

By Chris Katje
 3 days ago
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Microsoft, Walmart, Grinder And GM Fixing Thousands Of Tesla EVs

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Retailers Are Expecting Unpredictable Holiday Sales. These Companies Will Come Out On Top," by Sabrina Escobar, explores the uncertain holiday shopping season ahead of retailers, but notes that companies like Walmart Inc WMT, Dollar General Corp DG and Dollar Tree Inc DLTR could benefit from recession concerns.
Where AbbVie Stands With Analysts

AbbVie ABBV has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for AbbVie. The company has an average price target of $163.0 with a high of $185.00 and a low of $135.00.
Around $4 Million Bet On Lesaka Technologies? Check Out These 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
What 15 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Coupa Software

Within the last quarter, Coupa Software COUP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 15 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Coupa Software has an average price target of $68.13 with a high of $82.00 and a low of $53.00.
Where Bristol-Myers Squibb Stands With Analysts

Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $79.25 versus the current price of Bristol-Myers Squibb at $77.18, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts...
Welltower Is Having A Strong Month After Impressive Q3 Earnings

A major real estate investment trust (REIT) headed higher on Nov. 8, after reporting third-quarter funds from operation (FFO) met expectations and revenues beat them. Welltower Inc. WELL gained substantially on the news that the company had a quarterly FFO of $0.84 per share, better than the year-ago figure of $0.80%.
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Meta, Apple, And A Warren Buffett-Backed Company Set To Become Global Player

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets started the week showing strength, only to finish relatively flat, the S&P 500 was down by a marginal 0.32%, while the Dow Industrials edged 0.24% higher, and the Nasdaq Composite finished the week down by 0.78%.
Pre-Holiday Cheer: Strong Retail Earnings Provide Fresh Boost for Stocks as Market Bounces off Technical Support

(Friday Market Open) Retail earnings continue to shine, giving Wall Street an early lift Friday even as Treasury yields ticked up. Despite some strength out of the gate, major indexes appeared headed for their second losing week in the last three. Euphoria from the slightly better-than-expected October inflation reports is fading and rate worries are back in the mix following recent hawkish talk from Federal Reserve officials. Still, the market showed a nice bounce yesterday off technical support levels (see more below).
What's Next For The Stock Market After This Week's Hawkish Fed Commentary?

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower on the week as investirs digested mixed retail sector earnings reports and hawkish language from the Federal Reserve. On Thursday, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said interest rates are "not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive."
NVIDIA Unusual Options Activity For November 18

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Movano MOVE shares rose 6.6% to $2.1 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $70.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago. HashiCorp HCP stock rose 5.75% to $26.1. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion. Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE...
