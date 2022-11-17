Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
okcfox.com
36th Annual Peace Festival returns to Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - After a two year cancelation due to COVID, the 36th Annual Peace Festival has returned. This festival highlights groups involved with justice and social issues. On Saturday, there were about 60 groups hoping to educate and collaborate with each other. This year, they have an international...
okcfox.com
OKC Animal Welfare hosts adoption event in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) - OKC Animal Welfare was in Midwest City on Saturday finding forever homes for pups. They were outside PetSmart showing how amazing and loveable these dogs are. OKC Animal welfare is open Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The shelter will let you take animals home...
okcfox.com
Native American Fall Craft Show
Jennifer Bailey, Ramona Tall Bear and Anthony Roby are with the Non-Profit Oklahoma Out of District Association. They are here to talk about their Fall Fair fundraiser. The Oklahoma Out of District Fall Fair is tomorrow from 10am-4pm at the Schilling Recreation Center located at 601 SE 25th St, OKC.
okcfox.com
'We just know it's coming': Yukon prepares for traffic ahead of Christmas in the Park
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — It may be a holiday celebration, but it does come at a cost for some Yukon residents. The town is just one night from its annual "Christmas in the Park" light show. Fox 25 spoke with some people who live near Chisholm Trail Park. Some...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City releases Thanksgiving weekend holiday schedule for city services
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City released its Thanksgiving weekend holiday schedule for city services. No trash or recycling pickup. Makeup day Saturday, Nov. 26. EMBARK buses on weekend schedule. OKC Streetcar on a regular schedule. oFree fares for both. oCustomer service closed. Day after Thanksgiving: Friday, Nov. 25.
okcfox.com
Rolling into the Weekend with Wade's RV
Tailgate like never before with a Wade's RV. Little Wade is back to help us roll into the weekend! For more information head to wadesrv.com or visit them at 654 Pryor Court in Goldsby. You can also find them on Facebook @WadesRV. **This is segment is sponsored by Wade's RV**
okcfox.com
OKC Fire Department employs fleet of drones
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma City Fire Department has implemented a fleet of thermal imaging tethered drones. The drones are able to fly up to 150 feet and provide firefighters an aerial view of an emergency incident. The department says the tethered drones will allow firefighters to operate them...
okcfox.com
Portion of Highway 51 dedicated to Oklahoma State philanthropist Boone Pickens
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A portion of State Highway 51 in Stillwater is now named after the late T. Boone Pickens. The portion of Hwy 51 beginning at the intersection of Country Club Road in Stillwater and extending west to the intersection of Karsten Creek Road in Payne County was officially dedicated to Pickens.
okcfox.com
Bedlam Fun With Twin Peaks
Get out and have some football fun, good grub, and a good time with our friends at Twin Peaks, Lets check it out!. Twin Peaks has two locations in OKC at 3109 West Memorial Road and 6500 SW 3rd Street. They are hiring for the football season just visit work4twinpeaks.com...
okcfox.com
What's Going On This Tailgating Weekend
We are taking a look at all the great events going on this weekend in the metro. Just make sure you bundle up!. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures, visit...
okcfox.com
Vigil marking one year since Julius Jones' commutation held in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Friday evening, the Julius Jones Coalition held a vigil marking one year since the Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-Okla.) commuted his execution. Jones was found guilty in connection to the shooting death of Paul Howell in a 1999 Edmond carjacking, and is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
okcfox.com
Julius Jones' mother, sister commemorate anniversary of his sentence commutation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It's been one year since Julius Jones was granted a commuted sentence. Jones, sentenced to death for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell, was granted a life in prison without parole sentence hours before he was scheduled to be executed. Now, his mother, Madeline Jones,...
okcfox.com
OKCPD searching for woman who stole hotel employee's purse
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman who stole an employee's purse from a hotel near E. Reno Ave. Last Saturday, police say this woman walked inside a hotel near E. Reno Ave. and S. Lincoln Blvd. where she struck up conversation with the front desk employee. At some point while the employee was occupied, the woman went behind the counter and stole her black purse.
okcfox.com
Gov. Kevin Stitt's son involved in incident at Guthrie Haunts with guns and alcohol
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — The son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with the Logan County Sheriff's Office after deputies responded to Guthrie Haunts on Halloween. According to an incident report from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy said they found a hard case...
okcfox.com
Former OSU wrestler AJ Ferrari set to go to trial court arraignment in December
PAYNE COUNTY (KOKH) — A Payne County Judge found the sexual battery case against former-OSU wrestler AJ Ferrari has probable cause, meaning he will go to trial court arraignment. Ferrari is set to appear in court for arraignment on Dec. 6. "The court finds that there is probable cause...
okcfox.com
Jail officials investigating inmate death at the Oklahoma County Detention Center
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - An inmate's death was reported Saturday morning at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. According to a jail spokesperson, Renee Houston was found unresponsive in her cell around 11:40 p.m. on Friday. Detention Officers and medical staff began life-saving efforts. Houston was taken to the hospital and...
okcfox.com
'He's adjusting and maintaining': Julius Jones' sister weighs in a year after commutation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Friday marks the one-year anniversary of Julius Jones' commutation. November 18, 2021 was the day Julius Jones was set to be executed. Though maintaining his innocence, Jones was sentenced to death for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell. Antoinette Jones, his youngest sibling, sat down...
okcfox.com
'We gave plenty of warning': OKCPD arrests more than 30 people for street racing
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police coordinated an operation that ended in the arrest of more than 30 people who were participating in street takeovers on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30. The operation, which included over 40 officers from five different agencies, was against particular groups that were...
Comments / 0