Effective: 2022-11-20 14:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Southern Saratoga; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady HEAVY SNOW BAND HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 808 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from Glenville to Monroe and moving southeast at 15 MPH. THIS BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR Florida around 815 PM EST. Monroe around 820 PM EST. Rotterdam around 840 PM EST. Niskayuna around 845 PM EST. Schenectady around 850 PM EST. Clifton Park, Cohoes, Colonie, Latham and Waterford around 900 PM EST. This includes the following highways Interstate 88 near exit 25. Interstate 90 between exits 1W and 1E, and between exits 25 and 26. Interstate 890 between exits 1a and 9. Interstate 87 between exits 24 and 7, and between exits 8A and 9. Interstate 787 between exits 6 and 9. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

ALBANY COUNTY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO