WEAU-TV 13
Last five plaques of historical information installed at Phoenix Park
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One park in downtown Eau Claire gives people strolling by more information about the City’s history. An installment of 7 plaques is now complete at Phoenix Park. “I think it was idea that came out of the parks department as a way of adding...
WEAU-TV 13
McDonell Central Catholic High School holds 37th annual Fall Craft Country Expo
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - McDonell Central Catholic High School held its 37th annual Fall Craft Country Expo Saturday. It showcased gifts and homemade goods from 80 artists. Proceeds from ticket sales and concessions at the expo goes towards the school’s music and fine arts programs. Jenny Schafer, who...
WEAU-TV 13
Santa Paws fundraiser benefits pets at ECCHA
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Santa Paws fundraiser benefiting the Eau Claire County Humane Association is back again this year. A kick-off event took place Friday night at The Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire. The 2,500 ornaments are handmade by volunteers and officially go on sale on Black Friday....
WEAU-TV 13
Prioritize safety when shopping for toys this holiday season
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As you’re looking for gifts for children this holiday season, medical professionals encourage you to prioritize safety over popularity. Some toys can be a potential choking hazard or make noise that’s too loud for developing ears, which is why you should look for the recommended age level on a toy. A trauma coordinator with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital says emergency rooms often see children with injuries from toys that shoot objects.
news8000.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A slow warmup begins. -Erik Dean
DISCUSSION: After seeing temperatures in the teens & 20s on the high end, we are starting to trend above freezing as we head into the new week. Some places will see that trend as early as today. Some of you will stay below freezing and will get out on Monday.
wwisradio.com
Possible Record Breaking Buck Bagged in Eau Claire
(Eau Claire, WI) — An Eau Claire hunter has bagged a ten-point buck that he thinks might be a new record in the county for a vertical bow. Bobby Pagel says he first spotted the buck on his father’s property last month and he has been chasing it ever since. He finally tracked down the buck November fifth. The buck had a 22-and-a-half inch antler spread. Wisconsin’s gun deer season starts this weekend.
WEAU-TV 13
Shawtown Neighborhood Association recognizes bus drivers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Bus drivers with Student Transit are being recognized for their work and dedication. During its quarterly meeting Thursday night, the Shawtown Neighborhood Association in Eau Claire gave a special thank-you to those who make sure students get to and from school safety. The group started recognizing people in the community at the beginning of the year with the Shawtown Stars Award. Thursday night, 19 bus drivers were honored.
wwisradio.com
Medford Woman Dies in Crash
One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by. Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash on Monday afternoon. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a.
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt after shed catches fire in Hixton Thursday
HIXTON, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a shed caught on fire in the Village of Hixton Thursday evening. According to a Facebook post by Hixton Fire and Rescue, crews were called to the shed fire at 7:07 p.m. Thursday. Once crews arrived, the fire was contained within 10 minutes. The Fire Department credits a fast arrival time of six minutes in limiting the damage to the home located 15 feet away to minor heat damage to the siding.
WEAU-TV 13
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI with a child in the vehicle Saturday
BLAIR, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is in custody after the Wisconsin State Patrol says she was driving a vehicle while under the influence with a child passenger Saturday evening. According to a release, 36-year-old Heather Buder of Alma Center was arrested after a traffic stop on Broadway Street in the City of Blair at 5:16 p.m. Saturday.
WEAU-TV 13
International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Today is International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day. To help those affected by suicide, the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention hosts hundreds of events around the world. One of these events was held right in the Chippewa Valley. This event and other initiatives are working...
WEAU-TV 13
Multiple people hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple people are hurt after a three-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County Friday. According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 18, 2022, around 4:16 p.m. the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 11700 block of State Road (Highway) 93.
WEAU-TV 13
Suspect taken into custody after 1 person stabbed in Eau Claire overnight
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt and another is in custody after a stabbing in Eau Claire early Thursday morning. The Eau Claire Police Department said officers responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment building off of West MacArthur Avenue, just north of Bollinger Fields, shortly after midnight Thursday.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Friday, November 18th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Brody Fox has a record-breaking night in UW-Stout’s men’s basketball game against Greenville. In women’s college basketball, UW-Eau Claire faces Denison while UW-Stout battles Luther. Plus, in men’s college hockey, UW-Eau Claire opens their WIAC season against Northland, while UW-Stout takes on...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire City-County Health Department offering free public vaccine clinic
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Monday, November 21, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department is holding a free, public vaccine clinic at the Eau Claire County Courthouse, offering both flu shots for kids and the fall Covid-19 booster shot. News Release: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is offering...
KIMT
Motorcycle speedster sentenced in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A motorcyclist arrested after deputies clocked him going 144 miles per hour has pleaded guilty. Noah Alexander Doherty, 23 of Lake City, was arrested on June 14. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Doherty resisted arrest and a deputy suffered minor injuries when his elbow was shut in a squad car door. Court documents state Doherty finally surrendered after a deputy drew his Taser.
WEAU-TV 13
Court date set for lawsuit over 2018 hit and run
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A nearly month-long trial is scheduled in a lawsuit filed by the family of one of the girl scouts hurt in a hit and run crash in the village of Lake Hallie in 2018. Madalyn Zwiefelhofer’s family filed the suit in 2021 in Chippewa County...
cwbradio.com
cwbradio.com
Two Killed in Murder/Suicide in Jackson County
The deaths of two people in Jackson County have been ruled a murder/suicide. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, they were asked to perform a welfare check in the Town of Manchester. On Thursday, November 10th, around 2pm, they discovered 72-year-old Daniel Zillmer and 78-year-old William Kerr dead in their home. It appears Zillmer was shot and Kerr died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
wwisradio.com
Eau Claire County Files Charges Following Fentanyl Death
(Eau Claire, WI) — An Eau Claire man has been charged with providing fentanyl to a man that led to his overdose death. Police say 36-year-old Edward Wells has been charged with several offenses, including first-degree reckless homicide, possession of fentanyl and bail jumping. Wells is charged with the death this past August of a man who was found near Oakwood Mall. He had no pulse and was not breathing. Wells is due in court December first.
