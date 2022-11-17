Read full article on original website
Hundreds Wait in the Cold for Free Coffee
The LOU community is serious about coffee – especially free coffee. Hundreds lined up at Oxford’s new Dunkin’ Donuts with hopes of being one of the 200 first customers to receive free coffee for a year. The new coffee shop opened for the first time on Friday.
Oxford Alum has New Trees Planted on CES Campus
This past Sunday, 60 trees were planted on Central Elementary School’s campus after Christian Boudreaux, an OHS graduate and sophomore at Ole Miss, requested the opportunity in order to provide shade and charm to the area. As a new college student, Boudreaux sought after sustainable service organizations he could...
Plenty of Restaurants are Open in Oxford on Thanksgiving
With this year’s Egg Bowl taking place at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Ole Miss, some restaurants that may normally be closed on Thanksgiving have decided to open their doors on the holiday. The Dish in the Residential College on campus will be open on Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. to...
UM Art Historian Awarded Chair of Excellence
Kris Belden-Adams, associate professor of art history at the University of Mississippi, will spend the next academic year teaching and advancing her research into the history and theory of photography as the Dorothy Kayser Hohenberg Chair of Excellence in Art History at the University of Memphis. “I am honored and...
No. 14 Ole Miss Travels to Arkansas
No. 14 Ole Miss travels up to Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday for the final regular season road game of 2022 to face the Arkansas Razorbacks. The kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be seen on the SEC Network. Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2) is coming off a hard-fought 30-24...
Davion’s Den
If you were in Oxford last weekend, you were in the right place as the Ole Miss Rebels took on the Alabama Crimson Tide in a game that went down to the wire. Coming into the game, the Rebels had high hopes and they were determined to beat Alabama. Their aggressiveness showed as they constantly put pressure on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. That was a great game plan by the defensive coordinator for the Rebels because that is exactly what you are going to have to do in order to beat Alabama. Ole Miss absolutely played their hearts out in this one, and we give credit for doing so.
