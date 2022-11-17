If you were in Oxford last weekend, you were in the right place as the Ole Miss Rebels took on the Alabama Crimson Tide in a game that went down to the wire. Coming into the game, the Rebels had high hopes and they were determined to beat Alabama. Their aggressiveness showed as they constantly put pressure on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. That was a great game plan by the defensive coordinator for the Rebels because that is exactly what you are going to have to do in order to beat Alabama. Ole Miss absolutely played their hearts out in this one, and we give credit for doing so.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO