Stockton community encouraged to view plans for Victory Park pool

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN)– The plans for the Victory Park pool can be seen from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 at the Haggin Museum located at 1201 N. Pershing Ave. The new pool will be slightly larger and deeper, according to the city.

The $4.7 million in funding for the pool came from Measure M local sales tax funds, Senate Bill 129 state budget funds from last year and state discretionary funds that were allocated for restoring the pool, the city said in a statement. The Victory Park pool was first constructed in 1948 but was closed down in 2013.

In August, a 10-question survey was distributed to residents to provide their input about what services and programs they would like to see offered at the pool and how people would make use of the new pool. Anyone seeking information about the Victory Park pool can contact the city of Stockton’s Communication Relations Office at (209) 937-8827.

