Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Carbondale distillery wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Colorado’ award
The Colorado Chamber of Commerce announced that Marble Vodka 80 was named the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado for 2022 in the Best Food and Beverage category — an honor Head Distiller and Founder Connie Baker couldn’t be more thrilled about. “Even though we have won over 40...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
PI Editorial: The many reasons for the Thanksgiving season
With Thanksgiving just days away, it’s a good time to reflect on what we have to be thankful for. In our community and lives, it feels like we’re blessed with a lot this year. First is the fact that it’s beginning to feel a lot like winter. We...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
What’s next after passage of Glenwood Springs 2C?
City of Glenwood Springs voters have approved a new lodging tax of 2.5% for an investment fund to help create workforce housing for people who work in the 81601 area code. Now that the ballot measure has passed, the City Council will be required to appoint a board of people to help decide the best way to spend the money.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Community profile: ‘Care about the cause’ — Roaring Fork Valley’s Salvation Army director eager to beat last year’s fundraising record
Racks of used jackets sit near the front door. They’re smaller in size, mostly fit for women and children. Staff say men’s jackets are hard to come by at this point. Near these garments is a controlled clutter of holiday wreaths sprawled across a table and several Salvation Army red kettles standing tall.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
On the Fly: ‘Tis the Season to head to the salt
Old man winter is starting to settle in the Roaring Fork Valley, and fall conditions seem to have come and gone. For many local anglers this is what they’ve been waiting for — the river and fish all to themselves. For others this is the time to hit the vise, spinning up all the heavy hitters for the summer season.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Investors through Carbondale COVENTURE zero in on six local nonprofits
A contingent of venture capitalists and investors are right now reviewing a hand-selected group of valley-wide nonprofits to financially back. Each year, COVENTURE, a Carbodale-based nonprofit that connects community investors with local businesses and entities, hosts what’s called a Mountain Pitch Event. Here, companies make pitches to these prospective investors on why their entities should be backed.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Water resource agency unveils valley-wide outdoor watering standards
In an effort to unify the Roaring Fork watershed, a local agency has developed valley-wide outdoor watering standards its board members hope will be adopted by municipal water providers. Last week, the Ruedi Water and Power Authority Board, made up of representatives from local towns and counties, unanimously supported a...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Beaver Creek to open Monday — two days ahead of schedule
Fresh snow, freshly-baked cookies, and an early start to the season — what’s not to love?. Following more than 50 inches of early season snow, coupled with favorable snowmaking temperatures, Beaver Creek Resort will open Monday, Nov. 21, for the 2022-23 winter season — two days earlier than planned. The opening terrain package will include top-to-bottom skiing with more than 200 acres of terrain, including Red Buffalo and Haymeadow parks, as well as Gold Dust.
