Casper, WY

2022 ‘Stuff The Van’ Toy Drive in Casper Kicks Off Dec. 12th

"I have seen holidays in booms and busts, on the tails of tragedies and triumphs, and each and every year, Casper has always answered the call and stepped up to care of our local kids." Tis the season for helping Casper kids – as the Stuff The Van Toy Drive returns for year #25 - December 12th through the 17th, presented by Greiner Ford, Powered by Lithia.
CASPER, WY
Several Stucture Fires Reported in Casper this Week

There were several structure fire incidents reported to the Casper Fire-EMS between Monday, November 14th and Tuesday, November 15th. This per a news release from Casper Fire-EMS. On Monday firefighters were called around 10:45 to Pennsylvania Avenue. Responders discovered a smoldering fire that was spreading into wooden siding on the...
CASPER, WY
Wyoming Game & Fish To Award 15 Year Old ‘Ultimate Angler’

Wyoming Game and Fish Department loves to give credit where credit is due. Tristen Brodrecht deserves every bit of credit they're willing to dish out. Brodrecht, a 15 year old living along the North Platte River in Casper, is the youngest Ultimate Angler Award recipient. That is something anglers that have been fishing their entire life may never accomplish and Tristen did it before he could drive a car.
CASPER, WY
Ice Rink On The Way To Glenrock For Winter Fest

It's been an intense couple months for the town of Glenrock, but recent good news is that Winter Fest December 3rd will go on and be as awesome as planned. Glenrock's new town square has been a work in progress for a few years and was finished this past summer. The town was able to put the square to work right away with family movie nights, splash pad parties, ghost stories by the fire and University of Wyoming football tailgate parties.
GLENROCK, WY
Free Confidential Memory Screenings Today in Casper

Have you or someone you love been looking for a simple and safe brain check-up that tests memory and other thinking skills?. Free, confidential memory screenings are available from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Casper Senior Center (1831 E 4th Street). Screenings take just a few minutes, are...
CASPER, WY
A Love Story About Casper, the Mountain, and Skiing

Third generation Casperite Rebecca Hunt recently published her fifth book this year: Casper Mountain Ski History. "I could not have done it without the team," Hunt told K2Radio News. She also wrote about Wyoming Medical Center for its centennial. She wrote a history of Natrona County thereafter as a fundraiser...
CASPER, WY
Casper Man Charged With Felony Stalking Crime

A Casper man already in jail on aggravated assault charges has been charged with one count of felony stalking, according to court documents and a Natrona County prosecutor. Erick Richardson, born in 1990, heard the count during his initial appearance before Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen on Tuesday.
CASPER, WY
NCSD Rejects Charter School Application

On Monday, the Natrona County School Board of Trustees unanimously rejected an application presented by the Natrona Preparatory Academy, a charter school that was hoping to open next fall. According to the application they submitted to the district, the charter school had hoped to achieve a 1:25 teacher-to-student ratio, purchase...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/9/22 – 11/10/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
The Snow Must Go On! Sunny Today, Snowy Tomorrow

Casper is SO ready for the snow. Bring on the snowmen, snow angels, snow balls, snow forts...bring. it. on. The National Weather Service is saying today will be sunny with a high near 31 degrees. Tonight's low is around 16 degrees. Tomorrow, however, has an 80 percent chance o snow....
CASPER, WY
