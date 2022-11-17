The next public step in the permitting process for a proposed waste facility near Commerce has been scheduled for next month. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality along with the State Office of Administrative Hearings will be hosting an online hearing on the permit application at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19. If approved, the facility would be built on State Highway 24 just south of Commerce. A Paris-based company, Transfer Station Solutions, has submitted an application with the TCEQ for what’s described on the application as “municipal solid waste processing.” The address of the property in question is 3491 State Highway 24, in Campbell. That’s on the east side of the highway, across from the university’s veterinary instruction center and near other university properties. The Dec. 19 hearing will be accessible by Zoom. Details are available at the State Office of Administrative Hearings, website, https://www.soah.texas.gov .

COMMERCE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO