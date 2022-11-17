Read full article on original website
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR Subhead Week of November 21-26 News Staff Sat, 11/19/2022 - 11:31 Image Body Monday, November 21 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Tuesday, November 22 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed • Basketball: MPHS Girls JV & Varsity @ Gladewater (away), 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 23 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Thursday, November 24 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Friday, November 25 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Saturday, November 26 • Basketball: MPHS Boys Varsity @ Greenville (away), 11:00 a.m.
KLTV
UT Board of Regents approve development of $308M medical school building in Tyler
AUSTIN, Texas - UT Tyler is now once step closer to having a brand-new medical school facility. The University of Texas Board of Regents on Thursday gave final authorization for design, development, and additional construction funding for the University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine’s new Medical Education Building – approving a total project cost of $308 million for the facility. The UT Tyler School of Medicine will welcome its first cohort of students to campus in the summer of 2023 and the building is expected to be completed in March 2025.
ketr.org
Online hearing for proposed waste facility near Commerce scheduled for Dec. 19
The next public step in the permitting process for a proposed waste facility near Commerce has been scheduled for next month. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality along with the State Office of Administrative Hearings will be hosting an online hearing on the permit application at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19. If approved, the facility would be built on State Highway 24 just south of Commerce. A Paris-based company, Transfer Station Solutions, has submitted an application with the TCEQ for what’s described on the application as “municipal solid waste processing.” The address of the property in question is 3491 State Highway 24, in Campbell. That’s on the east side of the highway, across from the university’s veterinary instruction center and near other university properties. The Dec. 19 hearing will be accessible by Zoom. Details are available at the State Office of Administrative Hearings, website, https://www.soah.texas.gov .
21 entries in hay show
21 entries in hay show Image HAY SALE — Andy Wright, Hopkins-Rains Soil and Water Conservations District Board Chair assists auctioneer Wade Bartley during the recent hay show held at the Hopkins County Civic Arena. Staff photo by Enola Gay Mathews Enola...
KLTV
Tyler Retina Consultants cutting-edge new facility opened doors to public Thursday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After 40 years of vision care on Front Street, Tyler Retina Consultants opened their new facility Thursday on Grande Boulevard. The interior is designed to have a spa-like ambiance that will give patients the comfort they need during their medical journey. Upgrades have been made to their imaging techniques and equipment to acquire clear data for their patients.
All Saints Episcopal School in Tyler names new head of school
TYLER, Texas — The All Saints Episcopal School Board of Trustees has selected its new head of school after a roughly six-month search. Dr. Mark D. Desjardins was named the head of school, All Saints announced on Friday. Former Head of School Mike Cobb resigned in May and an interim head was appointed at the time.
Meal A Day Menu And Senior Citizens Center Calendar for Nov. 21-25, 2022
MONDAY, NOV. 21 — Manager’s Choice with Black Beans and Corn, and a Roll. TUESDAY, NOV. 22 — Chicken Fried Steak Fingers, Mixed Vegetables, Macaroni and Cheese, and a Roll. WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 — Turkey, Ham and Dressing, Green Bean Casserole, Sweet Potatoes and a Roll.
easttexasradio.com
Hangun Found At Hughes Springs High School
School officials found a loaded handgun inside a locked vehicle belonging to a Hughes Springs High School student on Thursday morning. A random search uncovered the gun by a contracted drug dog and handler around 8:55 am, and the officer took immediate possession of the handgun, according to a letter from the district. They are appropriately dealing with the student per Texas law, and the school district will not release more information regarding the student. The letter, signed by the district’s superintendent, high school principal, and HSISD police chief, asked parents to immediately encourage their children to report any suspicious activity to an appropriate adult.
Blue Santa Program Kicking Into High Gear
Hopkins County, Texas — The 2022 Blue Santa Toy Drive has already kicked into high gear. Working together with CANHelp, the Sulphur Springs Police Department, Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Fire Departments, CJ Duffey, Choice Hospice, and members of numerous ministries, businesses, organizations, and individuals work to provide toys for children ages 1 to 14 years who currently reside in Hopkins County.
The Welding Shop at the Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Campus
Ethan Leach of Pickton works on his structural welding project at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center welding shop. For information about the welding program or other workforce education programs call 903-885-1232. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of...
KLTV
WebXtra: Gregg County Chief Deputy discusses pursuit of vehicle in Kilgore
Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff held in Tyler. The Salvation Army held its annual Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff this morning at the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. Updated: 3 hours ago. Trinity School of Texas and UT Tyler University Academy loaded trucks full of...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hunt County, TX
Hunt County is a county in the southern region of Texas. The state legislature established Hunt County through an act in 1846. The county is named after Memucan Hunt, Jr., the first Minister of the Republic of Texas to the United States from 1837 to 1838. The 2020 census estimated...
Eagle Nation Winner
The Como-Pickton CISD staff vs. student volleyball game will use funds raised from the game and concessions to provide scholarships given by CPCISD Administration to several qualifying 2023 graduating CP seniors, making those students the true winners of the game. “If you weren’t there, you missed an awesome staff vs....
ketr.org
City of Greenville approves zoning for 300-unit apartment complex
The City of Greenville has approved a zoning change for a new apartment complex planned for southwest of Monty Stratton Parkway and Traders Road. The Greenville Herald Banner reports developers plan a 20-acre, 300-unit apartment complex. The move was approved by an 8-1 margin in a vote of the Planning and Zoning Commission this week. The apartments would be built by Wildcatters Realty Partners of Dallas. Those are the same developers planning a 325-acre mixed-use development near the intersections of Interstate 30, Monty Stratton Parkway, Wesley Street and FM 1570.
Hopkins County Records — Nov. 18, 2022
The following land deeds were filed and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. Leticia Beles Gonzalez and Vanessa Buenrostro to Clint Williams and Cydney Williams; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Danie Renae Garner to Robert Earl Garner Jr; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Joe Ricks to Andrew...
Angelica Washington
Funeral services for Angelica Washington, age 28, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at West Oaks Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Dr. Levelle Hendricks officiating. Formal visitation will be Friday, November 18, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Angelica passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her home.
Annie’s Room — A Maternal Fetal Telemedicine Room — Unveiled At Christus Medical Plaza
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs hosted a special unveiling ceremony and blessing for Annie’s Room, a maternal fetal telemedicine room at CHRISTUS Medical Plaza in Sulphur Springs, Tuesday evening. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs President and CEO Paul Harvey welcomed everyone to the...
Smith County constable works with tenants to lessen eviction notices
TYLER, Texas — The cost of rent has continued to rise over the past year, causing residents to fall behind on their payments. In Smith County Pct. 1, Constable Ralph Caraway Jr. has seen evictions fluctuate during his six months in office. “It’s very concerning," Caraway said. "One eviction...
Retired Smith County judge dies, county offers prayers to family
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Retired Smith County Judge Randall Rogers has died, according to the county. The county said they are offering their thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the former County Court at Law No. 2 judge, and thanked him for his 30 years of service to Smith County.
7 Booked Into Hopkins County Jail On Felony Warrants
At lease seven people were booked into Hopkins County jail on felony warrants over the last week, Nov. 10-17, 2022, according to sheriff’s office and arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Brantley stopped a GMC Box just before noon Nov. 16, 2022, on Interstate 30 east at mile marker 138 for a traffic violation. A records check using the driver’s Texas ID card revealed a Dallas County warrant for the 42-year-old Dallas man’s arrest. Benny Ray Barber was taken into custody on the outstanding possession of less than 1 gram of a Penalty Group 1/1-B controlled substance charge. His two passengers were transported by another deputy to the sheriff’s office to call for a ride. The vehicle was towed.
