Charlotte, NC

spoonuniversity.com

Where to Go For Holiday Eats in Charlotte 2022

Every year, Charlotte hosts a variety of fun Holiday activities for all ages, and what better way to celebrate than with food? Discover festive (and mostly free) events in order to make the most out of this Holiday Season. From the Holiday market at Light the Knights, to decorating cookies with Santa at Optimist Hall, or free kids' breakfast with Clifford the Big Red Dog, there's lots to explore! Keep reading to find out where to go for Holiday eats in Charlotte 2022.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charcuterie franchise Graze Craze to open Charlotte store

CHARLOTTE — Graze Craze has made its debut in North Carolina. The charcuterie-centric franchise recently opened at 16011-C Lancaster Highway in south Charlotte. It’s part of the Capstone Commons shopping complex, near the intersection of Lancaster Highway and Johnston Road. Husband-and-wife duo Chelsea and Christopher Shelton are behind...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Caroline's Roost takes center stage on Charlotte Today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Caroline’s Roost is a band out of Clinton South Carolina! They consist of Andrew Wooten on vocals and rhythm guitar, Taylor Alexander as lead guitar, and Braeden Webb on the drums. They cover a lot of music genres, but generally play country music. They play some of their own songs when they perform, as well as many covers! They plan to come out with their first album as a group coming up in January so keep a look out for that.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Power restored for hundreds in Gastonia Sunday morning, officials say

GASTONIA, N.C. — Duke Energy crews worked to restore power for more than 1,500 customers in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. The outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m. with roughly 1,511 customers without power, Duke Energy officials said. As of 8:00 a.m., about 545 customers remain without power. The cause is unknown at this time.
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Fire damages home in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — A home caught fire on the 5100 block of Rocky River Road in Concord on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 4:23 p.m. The Concord Fire Department was on the scene after three minutes, and it took 22 minutes for the fire to be brought under control. For...
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

Get into the spirit of the holidays with BlackLion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Christmas is in the air so it's time to get your home ready, and turn up that festive vibe! BlackLion excels in beautiful accessories and gorgeous comfortable furniture. They have all the major brands. If you want to change your eating areas they have dinning solutions to take your home to the next level. If you want to update or change the look of your home consider buying accessories like mirrors, lamps, and art.
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Town of Mooresville to open renovated skate park on December 3

The Town of Mooresville will open its renovated skate park, located at 748 W. Iredell Avenue, on Saturday, December 3, with a free public celebration event from 12 noon to 4 p.m. The renovated park will provide residents of Mooresville and the surrounding area with access to the largest skate...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

West Charlotte HS to dedicate gym to former legendary coach

CHARLOTTE — West Charlotte High School is set to host a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new gym on Saturday. The new building, which opened in August, is naming the gym after legendary coach Charles McCullough. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education voted unanimously to name the gym after McCullough.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

All Aboard ‘The Polar Express’ With The Charlotte Symphony

If you’re looking for things to do with your family, especially the kids, over the long Thanksgiving weekend, why not hop aboard The Polar Express with the Charlotte Symphony? You can revisit the 2004 holiday favorite on the big screen with a live musical accompaniment. Christopher James Lees, resident...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

SouthPark Mall reopens, no evidence of shooting

Bethany's Butterflies was established in the spirit of Bethany Childers, a Charlotte girl who died last year of Dravet Syndrome. Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers. Updated: 20 hours ago. Funeral services were held Saturday afternoon for Shanquella Robinson. The 25-year-old was found dead last month...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Camp runs for 3 TDs, Charlotte takes down Louisiana Tech

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Calvin Camp rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries and Charlotte held off Louisiana Tech 26-21 on Saturday. Camp's 4-yard scoring run in the second quarter and two short field goals by Antonio Zita gave Charlotte a 13-7 lead at halftime. Camp's...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

The Charlotte Auto show is in full effect!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The Charlotte Auto Show is back at the Charlotte Convention Center and it's better than ever. Jenn Jackson Executive Director of the Auto Show, gave us a tour. The auto show has something for everyone. “This auto show is all about the cars, the cars are the stars” says Jackson. Here are just some of the things patrons will see.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

‘Tis The Season: Downtown Statesville to host holiday events

Make plans to visit downtown Statesville as merchants kick off the holiday shopping season with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Enjoy the beginning of the official Christmas season with the lighting of the Christmas tree on Dec. 1. The following Friday night will quick off the Holiday Shop & Stroll Spectacular filled with shopping, horse-drawn carriages, wonderful music, merchant open houses, festive trolley rides, a few snowflakes and Santa, of course!
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

