Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends WatchStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Related
spoonuniversity.com
Where to Go For Holiday Eats in Charlotte 2022
Every year, Charlotte hosts a variety of fun Holiday activities for all ages, and what better way to celebrate than with food? Discover festive (and mostly free) events in order to make the most out of this Holiday Season. From the Holiday market at Light the Knights, to decorating cookies with Santa at Optimist Hall, or free kids' breakfast with Clifford the Big Red Dog, there's lots to explore! Keep reading to find out where to go for Holiday eats in Charlotte 2022.
WCNC
Holiday festivities bring a financial boom for businesses in the Charlotte region
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotteans big and small were out in Uptown Charlotte Friday night all having a ball. Families and friends gathered around the new ice rink in Uptown at Truist Field. It's a new idea that has not been seen before at the baseball stadium. Rob Egan, general...
Charcuterie franchise Graze Craze to open Charlotte store
CHARLOTTE — Graze Craze has made its debut in North Carolina. The charcuterie-centric franchise recently opened at 16011-C Lancaster Highway in south Charlotte. It’s part of the Capstone Commons shopping complex, near the intersection of Lancaster Highway and Johnston Road. Husband-and-wife duo Chelsea and Christopher Shelton are behind...
kiss951.com
Cameron’s Top Picks of Things To Do In Charlotte This Weekend (11.18-11.20)
Looking for something fun to do this weekend in Charlotte? You’ve come to the right place. Okay, so the days of our Fall weekends being in the 70s might be over. Temperatures this weekend are definitely a little bit cooler, but that’s okay! Bundle up, because there is plenty to do around Charlotte.
WCNC
Charlotte Douglas International Airport about to see its busiest days Thanksgiving week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving travel week is well underway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. From Thursday, November 17 to Monday, November 28, more than 822,000 passengers are expected to travel to, from and through the airport. According to CLT Chief Infrastructure Officer, Jack Christine, that averages about 72,000 daily,...
WCNC
Caroline's Roost takes center stage on Charlotte Today
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Caroline’s Roost is a band out of Clinton South Carolina! They consist of Andrew Wooten on vocals and rhythm guitar, Taylor Alexander as lead guitar, and Braeden Webb on the drums. They cover a lot of music genres, but generally play country music. They play some of their own songs when they perform, as well as many covers! They plan to come out with their first album as a group coming up in January so keep a look out for that.
WBTV
‘Speedway Christmas’ opening for the season at Charlotte Motor Speedway
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The biggest holiday light show in the Carolinas opens up for the season. For the 13th year, the Charlotte Motor Speedway is hosting Speedway Christmas, this year with more than four million lights over a nearly four-mile-long road course. Crews have been hard at work to...
Charlotte couple featured in painting after getting engaged at the Goodyear House
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When Emma Kenney left work to meet Mike Hanson for dinner at the Goodyear House in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood in October, she had a feeling something was up. He told her what he'd be wearing, which was out of character for him. She figured a proposal might be coming.
Hispanic flea market reopens with music and smiles in southeast Charlotte
After more than nine months without a permanent home, the Central Flea Market reopened Saturday in a new spot near Matthews, attracting dozens of vendors who said they were happy to have a place to do business again. Music floated across the parking lot at 1720 Galleria Bivd. as groups...
Power restored for hundreds in Gastonia Sunday morning, officials say
GASTONIA, N.C. — Duke Energy crews worked to restore power for more than 1,500 customers in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. The outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m. with roughly 1,511 customers without power, Duke Energy officials said. As of 8:00 a.m., about 545 customers remain without power. The cause is unknown at this time.
Fire damages home in Concord
CONCORD, N.C. — A home caught fire on the 5100 block of Rocky River Road in Concord on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 4:23 p.m. The Concord Fire Department was on the scene after three minutes, and it took 22 minutes for the fire to be brought under control. For...
The city of Charlotte remembered lives lost from traffic violence
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is commemorated on the third Sunday of November each year. Over 42,000 people died in traffic crashes in the U.S. in 2021 and 2022 is shaping to be an even deadlier year, according to the National Safety Council.
WCNC
Get into the spirit of the holidays with BlackLion
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Christmas is in the air so it's time to get your home ready, and turn up that festive vibe! BlackLion excels in beautiful accessories and gorgeous comfortable furniture. They have all the major brands. If you want to change your eating areas they have dinning solutions to take your home to the next level. If you want to update or change the look of your home consider buying accessories like mirrors, lamps, and art.
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville to open renovated skate park on December 3
The Town of Mooresville will open its renovated skate park, located at 748 W. Iredell Avenue, on Saturday, December 3, with a free public celebration event from 12 noon to 4 p.m. The renovated park will provide residents of Mooresville and the surrounding area with access to the largest skate...
West Charlotte HS to dedicate gym to former legendary coach
CHARLOTTE — West Charlotte High School is set to host a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new gym on Saturday. The new building, which opened in August, is naming the gym after legendary coach Charles McCullough. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education voted unanimously to name the gym after McCullough.
kiss951.com
All Aboard ‘The Polar Express’ With The Charlotte Symphony
If you’re looking for things to do with your family, especially the kids, over the long Thanksgiving weekend, why not hop aboard The Polar Express with the Charlotte Symphony? You can revisit the 2004 holiday favorite on the big screen with a live musical accompaniment. Christopher James Lees, resident...
WBTV
SouthPark Mall reopens, no evidence of shooting
Bethany's Butterflies was established in the spirit of Bethany Childers, a Charlotte girl who died last year of Dravet Syndrome. Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers. Updated: 20 hours ago. Funeral services were held Saturday afternoon for Shanquella Robinson. The 25-year-old was found dead last month...
WCNC
Camp runs for 3 TDs, Charlotte takes down Louisiana Tech
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Calvin Camp rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries and Charlotte held off Louisiana Tech 26-21 on Saturday. Camp's 4-yard scoring run in the second quarter and two short field goals by Antonio Zita gave Charlotte a 13-7 lead at halftime. Camp's...
WCNC
The Charlotte Auto show is in full effect!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The Charlotte Auto Show is back at the Charlotte Convention Center and it's better than ever. Jenn Jackson Executive Director of the Auto Show, gave us a tour. The auto show has something for everyone. “This auto show is all about the cars, the cars are the stars” says Jackson. Here are just some of the things patrons will see.
Statesville Record & Landmark
‘Tis The Season: Downtown Statesville to host holiday events
Make plans to visit downtown Statesville as merchants kick off the holiday shopping season with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Enjoy the beginning of the official Christmas season with the lighting of the Christmas tree on Dec. 1. The following Friday night will quick off the Holiday Shop & Stroll Spectacular filled with shopping, horse-drawn carriages, wonderful music, merchant open houses, festive trolley rides, a few snowflakes and Santa, of course!
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0