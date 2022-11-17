Norwin area: Christmas tree sale, cookie tour, free parking, more

Tribune-Review

Christmas cookie tour planned for downtown Irwin

Carriage rides, carolers, an appearance by Santa Claus and cookie samples are planned for the Christmas Cookie Tour set for 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9 in Irwin.

Visitors can sing Christmas songs to the crowd at a karaoke machine in front of the State Farm office at 415 Main St. Santa Claus will be at the Duncan Financial office at 311 Main St.

There will be free horse-drawn carriage rides around downtown, with stops at Sixth and Oak streets and along Main Street, at Second, Fourth and Fifth streets.

There will be cookie decorating for children at the Masonic Hall, 227 Main St., and entertainment at Brandy’s on Main, 200 Main St.

Samples of Christmas cookies will be available at several participating stores.

Boy Scouts to sell Christmas trees at Norwin Hills plaza

Boy Scout Troop 284 of Irwin will sell Christmas trees on Dec. 2, 3, 4, 9 and 10 at the Busy Beaver parking lot at the Norwin Hills Shopping Plaza, Norwin Avenue, North Huntingdon.

The trees will be sold from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2 and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10; and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 10.

The trees cost $70.

Holiday Book Basket, Bundle Sale at Norwin library

The Norwin Public Library will hold its 16th annual Holiday Book Basket and Bundle Sale beginning Nov. 25 and continuing until Dec. 23 at the library, 100 Caruthers Lane, Irwin.

The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; and from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Those who want to visit the book basket and bundle sale are asked to enter from the lower level parking lot.

Free parking offered during holidays in downtown Irwin

Free parking will be offered in the business district throughout Irwin through Jan. 2.

The two-hour limit for parking on Main Street will still be enforced during the holiday period.

Children’s Christmas Party planned for Bushy Run museum

Kids can enjoy holiday games, make a colonial-era toy, paint and decorate ornaments and more at the Children’s Christmas Party planned for 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Bushy Run Battlefield Museum’s Stone Room off Route 993, east of Harrison City.

Other activities include the reading the poem, “The Night Before Christmas,” and the opportunity to visit with Kris Kringle. Children will receive a small snack.

Tickets cost $5 and are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/childrens-christmas-party.

The party, intended for children ages 5 to 12, is sponsored by the Bushy Run Battlefield Heritage Society.