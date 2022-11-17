ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fsrmagazine.com

Black Bear Diner Expands Into San Antonio and Amarillo

Black Bear Diner announced it has entered two new Texas markets – San Antonio and Amarillo. Significantly, the San Antonio opening marks Black Bear Diner’s 150th diner, while the new Amarillo location is the 5th location to open at TravelCenters of America (TA). These openings are on the heels of the brand’s recent entrance into Dallas in October, as well as McAllen and Pasadena earlier this year as the company continues to execute its expansion plans with a large focus on building its presence in the Lone Star State.
AMARILLO, TX
KXAN

Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows

(NEXSTAR) — A girl’s night on Sixth Street in Austin or at the San Antonio River Walk may not be as easy or as cost-effective as you might hope for. Turns out, your bachelorette party might be better off in Wisconsin. That’s according to a new study from...
TEXAS STATE
birchrestaurant.com

18 Best Restaurants in Kerrville, TX

If you’re looking for a delicious dining experience, you’ll want to check out some of the best restaurants in Kerrville, Texas. From casual restaurants that serve delicious American cuisine to upscale establishments that offer some of the best Italian food in the area, there’s a restaurant for everyone in Kerrville. These 18 restaurants will have something special for you!
KERRVILLE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police need your help looking for two teens who are considered armed and dangerous

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - The New Braunfels Police Department is asking for your help to find two 18-year-old suspects who they say should be considered armed and dangerous. Police say both 18-year-old Erik Inchaurregui and 18-year-old Ayden Valdez of New Braunfels have active arrest warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a shooting that happened back on October 25th. An adult male suspect and a juvenile suspect have already been arrested in the case, but police are still looking for the two teens.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
247Sports

UTSA Wins 9th Game of 2022

UTSA continued their winning ways by blowing out Rice 41-7 Saturday afternoon in Houston. Here are some thoughts on the win…. UTSA came out and dominated Rice. For the second game in a row the Roadrunners led from beginning to end. UTSA used two first-quarter takeaways to help build a 21-0 first quarter lead they would not relinquish. Overall, it was another strong performance by the Roadrunners in all three phases of the game.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy