Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This entrepreneur is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This Entire Neighborhood in Texas was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
Joan Crawford: Her Tragic Life and CareerHerbie J PilatoSan Antonio, TX
72,000 Migrants Cross into Texas in October as the Numbers Continue to GrowTom HandyTexas State
Cubans Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Related
texasstandard.org
Mariachi Extravaganza: Meet the competitors of this year’s ‘Mariachi Super Bowl’
Once a year, several hundred young people and parents head to the Lila Cockrell Theatre on the San Antonio River for an incredibly competitive music competition. It’s called the Mariachi Extravaganza and the competitive singing and playing stretches out for two long days. Cynthia Muñoz began the Mariachi Extravaganza 28 years ago.
Billboards around San Antonio raise awareness of rising anti-Semitism
SAN ANTONIO — Standing high above three of San Antonio's busiest intersections are new billboards that might make you do a double-take. That's the hope of the non-profit who put them up. It's all part of a campaign by JewBelong to fight rising anti-Semitism. "Anti-Semitism really has become normalized...
fsrmagazine.com
Black Bear Diner Expands Into San Antonio and Amarillo
Black Bear Diner announced it has entered two new Texas markets – San Antonio and Amarillo. Significantly, the San Antonio opening marks Black Bear Diner’s 150th diner, while the new Amarillo location is the 5th location to open at TravelCenters of America (TA). These openings are on the heels of the brand’s recent entrance into Dallas in October, as well as McAllen and Pasadena earlier this year as the company continues to execute its expansion plans with a large focus on building its presence in the Lone Star State.
Downtown San Antonio set to be packed, crowded and congested again this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO — Three weeks after a flood of complaints about heavy traffic congestion and long lines on a day when several major events were unfolding simultaneously downtown, the area is preparing for another busy Saturday. And San Antonio officials have one message: Plan ahead. "Another great weekend of...
San Antonio Current
The longtime King William home of a couple known for their handcrafted light fixtures is for sale
The late Isaac and Judith Maxwell became well known for their King William shop, which sold distinctive punched-metal light fixtures that became popular in high-end homes all over San Antonio. Turns out the couple's crafty streak also extended to home renovation. A two-bedroom, two-bath King William home lovingly restored by...
Local man says someone in a homeless camp burned and wrecked his property
SAN ANTONIO — A Blanco Road businessman claims someone in a homeless camp burned and wrecked his commercial building is grateful the people in the camp have finally been dispersed, after months of complaining. Gary Arnold claims someone from a nearby encampment broke a window to gain access and...
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef chubs sold in Texas H-E-B stores
The meat may be contaminated with mirror-like material, according to H-E-B officials.
Verify: Do you need to follow the expiration date on an at-home COVID test kit?
SAN ANTONIO — Right now many respiratory illnesses are floating around south Texas, and that is causing many to reach for those free COVID test kits that were mailed to homes this past spring and summer. Many of those test kits have been sitting around for over half of a year.
KXAN
Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — A girl’s night on Sixth Street in Austin or at the San Antonio River Walk may not be as easy or as cost-effective as you might hope for. Turns out, your bachelorette party might be better off in Wisconsin. That’s according to a new study from...
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday, one of the largest earthquakes in Texas history struck 35 miles northwest of Pecos. It was centered near the New Mexico border and measured 5.4. The epicenter was close to the area where a 5.0 earthquake hit in March 2020. This...
One person hospitalized and several detained after shooting at South Park Mall, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — Shoppers fled the South Park Mall Friday after a shooting at the food court. Medics took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. San Antonio Police Sgt. Washington Moscoso says authorities detained four or five young people for questioning, including the suspected shooter.
birchrestaurant.com
18 Best Restaurants in Kerrville, TX
If you’re looking for a delicious dining experience, you’ll want to check out some of the best restaurants in Kerrville, Texas. From casual restaurants that serve delicious American cuisine to upscale establishments that offer some of the best Italian food in the area, there’s a restaurant for everyone in Kerrville. These 18 restaurants will have something special for you!
KSAT 12
In rare move, evidence from separate charge allowed in trial of man accused of permanently disabling 4-month-old son
SAN ANTONIO – A rare procedural move played out in a Bexar County Courthouse Thursday in a trial of a man accused of severely injuring his child. All week Terrence Harper has been on trial for an injury to a child charge due to an incident in 2018 that left his four-month-old son permanently disabled.
Bexar County Sheriff's Office warns of telephone scams
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is warning folks about phone calls that are total scams. BCSO says that any calls from ”high ranking members” of the BCSO who claim to have a warrant for your arrest are scams. "Scammers are even working on Sundays...
Click2Houston.com
Man charged after hurling objects at cars on Westheimer, causing damaging and injuring child
HOUSTON – A busy rush hour drive turned frightening for several drivers on their way home Thursday evening along Westheimer Road in the Upper Kirby area. At least seven drivers reported damage to their cars after being hit by rocks, several of them with children in the backseat, near the 2200 block of Westheimer Road, according to court documents.
foxsanantonio.com
Police need your help looking for two teens who are considered armed and dangerous
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - The New Braunfels Police Department is asking for your help to find two 18-year-old suspects who they say should be considered armed and dangerous. Police say both 18-year-old Erik Inchaurregui and 18-year-old Ayden Valdez of New Braunfels have active arrest warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a shooting that happened back on October 25th. An adult male suspect and a juvenile suspect have already been arrested in the case, but police are still looking for the two teens.
247Sports
UTSA Wins 9th Game of 2022
UTSA continued their winning ways by blowing out Rice 41-7 Saturday afternoon in Houston. Here are some thoughts on the win…. UTSA came out and dominated Rice. For the second game in a row the Roadrunners led from beginning to end. UTSA used two first-quarter takeaways to help build a 21-0 first quarter lead they would not relinquish. Overall, it was another strong performance by the Roadrunners in all three phases of the game.
KSAT 12
Guadalupe County Sheriff warns of scam callers targeting area residents
The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office is warning of an active phone scam that’s targeting area residents in an effort to collect money. According to the GCSO, the scam calls are from someone claiming to be Chief Davenport, telling the victim they have warrants for failure to appear. Deputies...
2 Texas spots ranked among 2022’s best Mexican restaurants in the country
It's time to make sure you're packing those calories in for the winter (obviously if you're reading this you're not a bear gearing up for hibernation) but there's never a bad excuse to eat some more Mexican food.
Comments / 0