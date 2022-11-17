ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

This weekend in Philly: LumiNature, Indigenous arts festival, National Dog Show and more

By Holli Stephens
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — This weekend, see the lights at the Philly Zoo’s LumiNature and the Grand Illumination Celebration at Peddler’s Village. Go to Cherry Street Pier for the We Are the Seeds Philly Festival of Indigenous arts, or check out the National Dog Show in Oaks.

Luminature at the Philadelphia Zoo. Photo credit Winnie Chung

EVENT: LumiNature

DATE: Through Jan. 7

WHERE: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Ave., West Philadelphia

DETAILS: More than 1 million lights and more than 10 miles of power cords make up this year’s Luminature at the Philadelphia Zoo. Besides the glittery wonder made up of 14 illuminated zones, there will be strolling performers, seasonal fare and warming adult beverages.

PRICE: Base tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for kids

EVENT: Grand Illumination Celebration

DATE/TIME: Friday; lights turn on at 6:15 p.m.

WHERE: 58 Peddlers Village, Lahaska, Bucks County

DETAILS: Let there be light! Watch as 1 million twinkling lights are turned on to welcome the winter season during the 22nd annual Grand Illumination Celebration. There will be dance performances and more than 75 gingerbread creations on view.

PRICE: Free admission

EVENT: We Are the Seeds Philly Festival

DATE/TIME: Saturday, 2 to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Penn’s Landing

DETAILS: Celebrate the Indigenous arts this weekend at Cherry Street Pier with We Are the Seeds Philly. Programming includes a fine arts show, music, storytelling, panel discussions, film screenings and more.

PRICE: Admission is free but a donation of $10 is suggested

EVENT: The Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s National Dog Show

DATE/TIME: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks

DETAILS: Who will be the best in show? More than 200 American Kennel Club-registered breeds and varieties will compete in seven groups, ranging from toy to herding, for the big title of Best in Show.

PRICE: Tickets for adults are $16, $7 for kids

