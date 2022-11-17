ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Ramsey Calls Out LeBron James For His Lies

LeBron James’ lies have become the latest internet meme. Jalen Ramsey recently won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. His stature as not just a football player but as a celebrity has risen, and recently, he was on the cover of Haute Living. As someone who plays in Los Angeles, Ramsey fraternizes with some huge stars, including the likes of LeBron James.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Aaron Rodgers news

The Green Bay Packers lost their sixth game in their last seven contests on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans as quarterback Aaron Rodgers had another poor performance. It’s no secret that Rodgers hasn’t quite been as dominant lately as he’s been in the past, but one stat puts his struggles into quite a wild Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Aaron Rodgers news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to get back on track during this week’s game against the first-place Minnesota Vikings after suffering a 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon. And it looks like the team will be closer to full strength this week. During his press conference on Friday afternoon, Cowboys Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Look: 2 Famous Women Have Interest In Tom Brady

Tom Brady is now a single man. The 45-year-old quarterback got divorced from his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, earlier this year. Brady and Bundchen had been married since 2009 and have two kids together, but they called off their marriage after more than a decade of being with each other.
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Matthew Stafford's Wife Today

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is currently in concussion protocol for the second time in two weeks. Kelly Stafford, the wife of the Rams star quarterback, was heartbroken over the concussion news earlier this month. “If you follow nfl, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol,” Kelly...
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw This Morning

Will we see Terry Bradshaw back on FOX's Sunday NFL countdown show this afternoon?. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was noticeably absent from FOX's pregame set last weekend, one week after his troubling "suicide" joke. NFL fans were wondering last week if Bradshaw's absence from the set was related to...
The Comeback

College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite

The No.5 ranked Tennessee Volunteers have been led by senior quarterback Hendon Hooker all season. Unfortunately, the star quarterback suffered what looks to be a serious knee injury in their matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter on a designed option play for Hooker. While running the Read more... The post College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Comeback

Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach

Former NC State Wolfpack player Joseph Boletepeli spent two seasons with the program before transferring to the Maryland Terrapins to finish out his college football playing career. But it seems like he might have had some lingering resentment for NC State head coach Dave Doeren. According to a report from ESPN, Boletepeli was arrested this Read more... The post Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Performance Today

Terry Bradshaw is back on Sunday. After missing most of last weekend's show from Qatar, the legendary NFL quarterback is back for FOX's NFL pregame show this weekend. Bradshaw, who got himself in hot water earlier this month with a distasteful suicide remark, was back on the air with FOX on Sunday morning.
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Upset On Sunday Afternoon

The Detroit Lions have been one of the worst teams in the National Football League this season, but on Sunday, they're absolutely dominating an NFL contender. Detroit is thrashing New York, 24-6. The NFL World is pretty stunned by the result. Did anyone see this one coming? Lions fans are...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Here's What The Buffalo Bills Stadium Looks Like During Snowstorm

It's safe to say that the weather reports were right on the money when it came to just how much snow was expected at the Buffalo Bills' football stadium this week. Highmark Stadium in upstate New York and the wider Buffalo metro area have been hammered by snowfall over the past 12 hours, with few signs of abating before the accumulation reaches eye level.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Lee Corso Calling For Major College Football Upset Today

On Saturday morning, beloved college football analyst Lee Corso made his return to ESPN's College GameDay. Corso missed the past few shows as he dealt with what ESPN simply called "health issues." Thankfully, he was feeling well enough to get back on the show this morning. He wasted no time...
The Spun

Look: Teammates Get In Fight On The Sideline

Things are getting chippy on the Arizona sideline this Saturday afternoon. Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura and wide receiver Dorian Singer were visibly upset with each other during the third quarter. De Laura actually shoved Singer after they exchanged words. This obviously isn't a good look for either side involved....
TUCSON, AZ
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
