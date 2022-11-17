Read full article on original website
Jalen Ramsey Calls Out LeBron James For His Lies
LeBron James’ lies have become the latest internet meme. Jalen Ramsey recently won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. His stature as not just a football player but as a celebrity has risen, and recently, he was on the cover of Haute Living. As someone who plays in Los Angeles, Ramsey fraternizes with some huge stars, including the likes of LeBron James.
NFL world reacts to horrible Aaron Rodgers news
The Green Bay Packers lost their sixth game in their last seven contests on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans as quarterback Aaron Rodgers had another poor performance. It’s no secret that Rodgers hasn’t quite been as dominant lately as he’s been in the past, but one stat puts his struggles into quite a wild Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Aaron Rodgers news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Peyton Manning chimes in on possibility of becoming NFL commissioner
Peyton Manning is beloved by football fans, particularly by fans in Indianapolis and Denver. It’s not just Colts and Broncos fans who love the former quarterback, though. The good-natured QB-turned-pitchman-turned-commentator had NFL fans calling for him to become the NFL’s commissioner after his excellent Pro Football Hall of Fame speech in 2021.
NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to get back on track during this week’s game against the first-place Minnesota Vikings after suffering a 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon. And it looks like the team will be closer to full strength this week. During his press conference on Friday afternoon, Cowboys Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: 2 Famous Women Have Interest In Tom Brady
Tom Brady is now a single man. The 45-year-old quarterback got divorced from his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, earlier this year. Brady and Bundchen had been married since 2009 and have two kids together, but they called off their marriage after more than a decade of being with each other.
NFL World Is Praying For Matthew Stafford's Wife Today
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is currently in concussion protocol for the second time in two weeks. Kelly Stafford, the wife of the Rams star quarterback, was heartbroken over the concussion news earlier this month. “If you follow nfl, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol,” Kelly...
LOOK: Bills' stadium is unrecognizable after getting hit by massive snowstorm that blanketed all of Buffalo
It's probably for the best that the NFL decided to move the Bills game out of Buffalo on Sunday and that's because the entire city currently looks like it's been swallowed by Antarctica. Buffalo got hit by a massive snowstorm overnight that brought more than three feet of snow to...
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw This Morning
Will we see Terry Bradshaw back on FOX's Sunday NFL countdown show this afternoon?. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was noticeably absent from FOX's pregame set last weekend, one week after his troubling "suicide" joke. NFL fans were wondering last week if Bradshaw's absence from the set was related to...
College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite
The No.5 ranked Tennessee Volunteers have been led by senior quarterback Hendon Hooker all season. Unfortunately, the star quarterback suffered what looks to be a serious knee injury in their matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter on a designed option play for Hooker. While running the Read more... The post College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach
Former NC State Wolfpack player Joseph Boletepeli spent two seasons with the program before transferring to the Maryland Terrapins to finish out his college football playing career. But it seems like he might have had some lingering resentment for NC State head coach Dave Doeren. According to a report from ESPN, Boletepeli was arrested this Read more... The post Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Reportedly Sent Letter Threatening "Significant Discipline" For Those Drinking Alcohol At Team Facilities, Planes
On Friday afternoon, the NFL sent all 32 teams a memo regarding their policy prohibiting alcohol at team facilities and while traveling. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has threatened "significant discipline" for teams that violate this policy moving forward. "In light of recent events, clubs are reminded that League policy prohibits...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Performance Today
Terry Bradshaw is back on Sunday. After missing most of last weekend's show from Qatar, the legendary NFL quarterback is back for FOX's NFL pregame show this weekend. Bradshaw, who got himself in hot water earlier this month with a distasteful suicide remark, was back on the air with FOX on Sunday morning.
NFL World Stunned By Upset On Sunday Afternoon
The Detroit Lions have been one of the worst teams in the National Football League this season, but on Sunday, they're absolutely dominating an NFL contender. Detroit is thrashing New York, 24-6. The NFL World is pretty stunned by the result. Did anyone see this one coming? Lions fans are...
NFL insider expects Sean Payton to receive a massive salary upon return
Sean Payton stepped down as the New Orleans Saints head coach before the 2022 season with an eye on making
Commanders Alcohol Violation Brings Discipline from Coach Ron Rivera
To many, the shots of Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke celebrating the upset victory at the Eagles with a beer was innocuous enough. ... but the heightened sensitivity means discipline.
Here's What The Buffalo Bills Stadium Looks Like During Snowstorm
It's safe to say that the weather reports were right on the money when it came to just how much snow was expected at the Buffalo Bills' football stadium this week. Highmark Stadium in upstate New York and the wider Buffalo metro area have been hammered by snowfall over the past 12 hours, with few signs of abating before the accumulation reaches eye level.
Lee Corso Calling For Major College Football Upset Today
On Saturday morning, beloved college football analyst Lee Corso made his return to ESPN's College GameDay. Corso missed the past few shows as he dealt with what ESPN simply called "health issues." Thankfully, he was feeling well enough to get back on the show this morning. He wasted no time...
Look: Teammates Get In Fight On The Sideline
Things are getting chippy on the Arizona sideline this Saturday afternoon. Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura and wide receiver Dorian Singer were visibly upset with each other during the third quarter. De Laura actually shoved Singer after they exchanged words. This obviously isn't a good look for either side involved....
