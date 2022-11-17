Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Construction to Start on New Terminal 6 at JFK International Airport
Construction on a new Terminal 6 at JFK International Airport is slated to begin in the New York City borough of Queens early next year. The first phase of the privately funded project is estimated to cost $4.2 billion and comes as the final step in the “JFK Vision Plan” announced in January 2017 aimed at completely redeveloping, modifying and expanding existing facilities and infrastructure at the airport.
96.1 The Eagle
Cheap All-You-Can-Fly Pass Now Offered At Many New York Airports
Empire State residents can now fly out of many New York airports across the country and internationally as many times as they want for a cheap price. Frontier Airlines announced its new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass™ will also include international destinations. All-you-can-fly Pass Now Available In The Hudson Valley. The...
This New York Bus Service Takes You All Over The State & Canada For Cheaper Than A Flight
The holiday season is here, and if you’re planning to take a trip through New York State or would love to visit Canada, there’s a new bus service that meets your needs and will cost you way less than a flight. Travel providers Megabus and Railways of New...
Thrillist
Expanded Bus Service Will Connect Over 100 Cities & Towns Across New York
Megabus is teaming up with New York bus company Trailways for expanded bus service across the state. According to a press release, the new partnership will expand service to over 100 cities and towns across New York, as well as select cities in Canada. Albany will be connected to 82 destinations, New York City with 39, Lake Placid with 23, Syracuse with 19, Rochester with 15, and Buffalo with six. There will also be service to Montreal and Toronto, as well as towns like Plattsburgh, Ithaca, Lake George, and more.
NBC New York
NYC Gets First Freeze of Season: What to Expect Now and for Holiday Travel
It's about to be the coldest weekend we've seen since much earlier in the year, and yes it may be unpleasant, but look on the bright side: At least you're not in Buffalo. The New York City area is getting its first freeze warning of the season overnight into Saturday morning. Temperatures in Central Park dipped down to freezing, the first time the area has seen such bitter cold temperatures since March 30.
tourcounsel.com
Bow Bridge in Central Park, New York City (with Map & Photos)
This is one of the most romantic bridges in the United States. It is located in Central Park, and is a favorite for romantic comedy movies that are set in New York City. Its architecture and the place where it is located make it one of the favorites to display on screens. It was the scene of spiderman 3, café society, you have an email, among others.
This Radiant Holiday Light Extravaganza Is Finally In NY
This extraordinary experience takes place at Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard, just an hour away from Manhattan by car or MetroNorth! (If you are taking MetroNorth, there will be a 10 minute cab ride to the location). Experience the enchantment of Lumagica at Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard! The event is perfect for families, friends or anyone who wants those Instagrammable moments as there are photo ops at every turn. There is a massive lit-up parrot, a 25 ft. tall reindeer lighting up pathways for guests and many illuminated creatures displayed.
Snowblower Etiquette Everyone In New York Should Know
The snow is here in New York and now we have to clear our driveways and sidewalks. One way to get rid of the snow is shoveling it out of the way, the other way is to fire up the snowblower and throw the snow away. Of course, with snowblowers...
MAN CHARGES COCKPIT DOOR AT JFK: Flight crew, passengers restrain him
Flight #26, arriving from the Polish capital of Warsaw, had arrived around 8 p.m., when the man made a beeline for the Boeing 787’s cockpit door and began banging on it.
foodgressing.com
Where to eat after watching Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting NYC
If you’re looking for the perfect spot to grab a warm meal after checking out the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, look no further. Here are 5 conveniently located restaurants to get cozy after checking out the tree lighting ceremony, happening on Wednesday, November 30. Sushi Lab Rooftop. Sushi Lab...
NYC warns residents to stay indoors this weekend amid ‘Code Blue’
A Code Blue is in effect, which allows anyone who needs a warm place to seek safety in the city’s shelters.
retailleader.com
Primark Expands in U.S., Opening 3 NYC Locations
Primark is opening three new locations in New York City. The first store opened Nov. 17 and the two others will open in December. The Dublin-based fast-fashion retailer is poised to open 60 stores in the U.S. by 2026. Primark is poised to continue its expansion in the U.S. and...
westchesterfamily.com
Enter the Illuminated World of the NYC Winter Lantern Festival
Part of the magic of winter is all about lights, and NYC is no stranger to spectacular, mouth-dropping experiences like the NYC Winter Lantern Festival. We recently visited this illuminated experience at the Queens County Farm location to see the beautiful transformation of the farm into an immersive world of light and play. They also have locations in New York at SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County, depending on your location.
theticker.org
MetroCard phaseout signals new era for commuters
The Metropolitan Transit Authority should use the implementation of the OMNY system as an opportunity to further improve the quality of its transit system and make it easier for New Yorkers to commute. The MTA has announced that MetroCards will be phased out by 2024 and replaced by the OMNY...
brickunderground.com
Why we moved to NYC from Jersey City: To lock in reduced pandemic rents and be near Central Park
When monthly rents in New York City dipped during the pandemic, Shaun Rowan and husband Miguel Rowan longed to be near Central Park. They found what they were looking for—more room and private outdoor space—in South Harlem. Here’s their story. I was born in London and moved...
fox5ny.com
NYC stores & restaurants going viral
A number of New York businesses are basking in the shine of going viral on social media. But what does that mean for business? FOX 5 NY visits an Upper East Side restaurant to see how things changed.
10 fun things to do in NYC for $25 or less this weekend
Governors Island Winter Village returns Thursday Nov. 17 Check out comedy, go ice skating, see some art. Get it in before holiday madness [ more › ]
Violent neighborhoods making NYC children unhealthy, obese, study claims
NEW YORK, NY – A study published by Science Direct in October claims life in dangerous New York City neighborhoods is contributing to the overall obesity and unhealthiness of city children. According to the paper, researchers estimated the relationship between neighborhood violent crime and child and adolescent weight and fitness. It used detailed data from the Fitnessgram assessments of public school students in New York City and matched that data to point specific crime data geocoded to students’ residential locations. The paper also claims city violence negatively affects the health of young girls more than boys. “We find for adolescent The post Violent neighborhoods making NYC children unhealthy, obese, study claims appeared first on Shore News Network.
nrf.com
10 must-see New York City stores
NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show offers a chance to peek into the future as it’s being created in one of the world’s great retail centers — New York City. Daniel Hodges, CEO of Retail Store Tours, has selected 10 spaces that highlight innovations driving the future of retail.
Holiday train show returns to the New York Botanical Garden
One of New York's beloved traditions, the holiday train show at the New York Botanical Garden is back.
