Megabus is teaming up with New York bus company Trailways for expanded bus service across the state. According to a press release, the new partnership will expand service to over 100 cities and towns across New York, as well as select cities in Canada. Albany will be connected to 82 destinations, New York City with 39, Lake Placid with 23, Syracuse with 19, Rochester with 15, and Buffalo with six. There will also be service to Montreal and Toronto, as well as towns like Plattsburgh, Ithaca, Lake George, and more.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO