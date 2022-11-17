Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Why did the Giants trade Kadarius Toney? Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes might have gotten a steal
Kadarius is setting the . . . you get the idea. It was a year ago that Kadarius Toney was flashing open-field ability and potentially cementing himself as a game-breaking talent for the Giants, even in limited action. Unfortunately, those flashes turned out to be just that — flashes.
ESPN
'It was the best thing that ever happened to me': Campbell learned valuable lessons with Giants
DETROIT -- As a newcomer to the Big Apple, a 23-year-old Dan Campbell could feel the pressure immediately. The former tight end was selected by the New York Giants in the third round of the 1999 NFL draft. One day, his wife Holly -- who would often read the local tabloids -- approached him with something that he’ll never forget.
Yankees steal Pirates’ hard-throwing righty — again
The Yankees nabbed yet another hard-throwing Pirates right-hander. The team claimed Junior Fernandez — and his sinker that averaged 98.7 mph last year — off waivers on Friday. Want to bet on MLB?. Fernandez, 25, had a 2.41 ERA in 16 games between the Cardinals (13) and the...
Yankees interested in Andrew Benintendi return, but there’s a catch
The New York Yankees are reportedly interested in bringing Andrew Benintendi back, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. But Heyman also reports that a source questioned his desire to remain with the team. Benintendi was one of the Yankees’ most notable trade deadline acquisitions in 2022. He offered...
Yankees star gets timetable for injury recovery
NEW YORK — The Yankees hope to know whether star infielder DJ LeMahieu will need surgery in six weeks. That’s when doctors will check in on LeMahieu, who is rehabbing ligament damage to his right second toe. The injury held him out of the playoffs and let to his second-half downturn.
Raiders’ Derek Carr claps back at former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown following win
The Raiders defeated Broncos 22-16 in overtime.
Giants vs. Lions: NFL experts make Week 11 picks
The New York Giants (7-2) will host the Detroit Lions (3-6) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 3.5-point home favorites but that has dipped to -3 as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who some...
NFL Playoff Picture: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots in AFC East tussle
Thanksgiving is next week, so be prepared to be bludgeoned by the NFL playoff picture before and after every meaningful game over the next two months. The AFC East has all four teams in playoff positioning after 10 weeks, but there are seven intra-divisional matchups inside the AFC East that will shape who is in and who is out of the playoffs. That starts with the Jets' trip to New England on Sunday.
Mets’ Jacob deGrom has near-historic price tag, MLB insider says
Jacob deGrom is looking for the big bucks. That’s why he opted out of his contract with the New York Mets after the world series to test free agency. So how much is the ace looking to get paid?. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New...
Robert Saleh announces two NY Jets starters are out vs. Patriots
New York Jets injuries vs. Patriots: Corey Davis, Sheldon Rankins to sit. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh provided a final injury update on Friday ahead of the team’s Week 11 game against the New England Patriots. Saleh says wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) and defensive tackle Sheldon...
Big Blue View
Odell Beckham Jr. to visit Giants, Cowboys, per report
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be visiting the New York Giants after the Thanksgiving Holiday. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network are reporting that the Giants have emerged as a frontrunner to sign the former Pro Bowl and All Pro receiver. Pelissero and Rapoport add that their sources indicate that the other leading team in Beckham’s camp is the Giants’ division rival Dallas Cowboys.
Yardbarker
Robert Saleh gives brutally honest assessment of Jets offense
The abysmal performance means questions will continue to mount over whether QB Zach Wilson can pilot this team to a playoff bid or if he's the one ultimately responsible for them being last in the AFC East. Wilson was 9-22 for 77 yards on Sunday. He threw three interceptions in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New York Giants Mailbag: Alex Bachman, Salary Cap, the Draft and More
Editor's Note: Because of the short work week, I'm folding in some questions received from LockedOn Giants podcast listeners. If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.
New York Mets Make Trade To Acquire Pitching
The New York Mets made a trade on Friday, acquiring two pitchers from the Miami Marlins, according to the New York Post. The Post notes that the Mets “acquired right-handers Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham in exchange for minor league right-hander Franklin Sanchez, as well as a player to be named later or cash.”
