New York State

NJ.com

Yankees steal Pirates’ hard-throwing righty — again

The Yankees nabbed yet another hard-throwing Pirates right-hander. The team claimed Junior Fernandez — and his sinker that averaged 98.7 mph last year — off waivers on Friday. Want to bet on MLB?. Fernandez, 25, had a 2.41 ERA in 16 games between the Cardinals (13) and the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NJ.com

Yankees star gets timetable for injury recovery

NEW YORK — The Yankees hope to know whether star infielder DJ LeMahieu will need surgery in six weeks. That’s when doctors will check in on LeMahieu, who is rehabbing ligament damage to his right second toe. The injury held him out of the playoffs and let to his second-half downturn.
NEW YORK STATE
The Tennessean

NFL Playoff Picture: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots in AFC East tussle

Thanksgiving is next week, so be prepared to be bludgeoned by the NFL playoff picture before and after every meaningful game over the next two months. The AFC East has all four teams in playoff positioning after 10 weeks, but there are seven intra-divisional matchups inside the AFC East that will shape who is in and who is out of the playoffs. That starts with the Jets' trip to New England on Sunday.
Big Blue View

Odell Beckham Jr. to visit Giants, Cowboys, per report

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be visiting the New York Giants after the Thanksgiving Holiday. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network are reporting that the Giants have emerged as a frontrunner to sign the former Pro Bowl and All Pro receiver. Pelissero and Rapoport add that their sources indicate that the other leading team in Beckham’s camp is the Giants’ division rival Dallas Cowboys.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Robert Saleh gives brutally honest assessment of Jets offense

The abysmal performance means questions will continue to mount over whether QB Zach Wilson can pilot this team to a playoff bid or if he's the one ultimately responsible for them being last in the AFC East. Wilson was 9-22 for 77 yards on Sunday. He threw three interceptions in...
NEW YORK STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New York Giants Mailbag: Alex Bachman, Salary Cap, the Draft and More

Editor's Note: Because of the short work week, I'm folding in some questions received from LockedOn Giants podcast listeners. If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

New York Mets Make Trade To Acquire Pitching

The New York Mets made a trade on Friday, acquiring two pitchers from the Miami Marlins, according to the New York Post. The Post notes that the Mets “acquired right-handers Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham in exchange for minor league right-hander Franklin Sanchez, as well as a player to be named later or cash.”
MIAMI, FL
