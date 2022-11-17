St. James Parish native to serve 15 years for murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – 24-year-old Jaylon Braxton pled guilty to attempted manslaughter Monday after he shot a man in March of 2020.

St. James Parish deputies responded to a Vacherie neighborhood after shots were reportedly fired in the area. A male was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg. Official documents say detectives learned Braxton and the victim had a verbal argument that led to the shooting.

Braxton was identified as the shooter and was booked into the St. James Parish Jail. He was sentenced to 15 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, according to 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin.

Braxton also pled guilty to illegal use of weapons.