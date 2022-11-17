Read full article on original website
New senior affordable housing community will be ready for occupancy next month
An affordable housing development in Lancaster County will be ready for occupancy in next month. Saxony Ridge Apartments in Lititz will include 62 affordable housing apartments for seniors, 62 years and older. The apartments will be ready for occupancy in December. The development is a collaborative project between Community Basics...
Ground Broken for Luxury Housing Complex in Downingtown
Fernmoor Homes has officially broke ground for the 400-unit luxury development coming to Downingtown. Mi-Place will offer 200 three-bedroom homes with garages and 200 one and two-bedroom apartments, according to The Daily Local News. The community located at 800 Horseshoe Pike will include a fitness center, community club house, a...
Plymouth Meeting Candy Maker’s Holiday Gifts Will Stick in Recipients’ Memories: Gourmet Marshmallows
Dana Hermann, a Plymouth Meeting native, found some comfort from what was going on around her when the pandemic started in gourmet marshmallows, writes Mary English for The Pottstown Mercury. When the delicacies turned out to be a hit with her family, she realized she could make them herself for...
Inside The President’s House
Tucked in a wooded glade back a lengthy lane in Bern Township stands a nearly two-century-old stately Georgian revival manor house where, truly, the spirited presences of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana rule the domain. The house, built in 1840 by a prominent Berks limestone quarry owner, has pretty much from its start been a center of social life for the region’s industrial, civic and social leaders. Its architecture – both original and later additions – have drawn praise in the profession. And, for the past dozen years, the property has gained an academic distinction as well: it is the official Alvernia University president’s residence. The property is known as Cedar Hill Farms, located off the aptly named Cedar Hill Drive. It was gifted to Alvernia by Carolyn and Jerome Holleran in 2010. The couple well recalls the day they informed then Alvernia President Thomas Flynn of the offer.
Interest rises in A.I. duPont going green to stem enrollment drop
The leader of a Red Clay task force wants to reinvent Alexis I. du Pont High School as a magnet school with a green campus that offers environmental science classes to prepare students for jobs in the eco-industries. The rebranding move, which has been warmly endorsed by government officials and others, is designed to help stem the shocking decline in ... Read More
Two Chester County Hospitals Receive Top Marks From Nonprofit Hospital Safety Grade
A newly released report by Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, an employer-driven, safety-focused rating system, has awarded top marks to two Chester County hospitals. The Fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grades report graded hospitals based on their care during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw years of patient safety progress reversed. “For a...
Potbelly pigs passed off as Pocket pigs going feral in Delaware
Potbelly pigs passed off as teacup, mini or pocket pigs are going feral in Delaware. Owners of these pigs are releasing them into the wild once realizing their mini-pig isn’t so mini anymore. Since 2016, there has been an increase in potbellied pigs running at large in the state,...
VK Brewing Company opens restaurant at historic Ship Inn in Exton
VK Brewing Co. & Eatery, the veteran-owned business that purchased the historic Ship Inn in Exton last summer, has opened, though its founders are still completing the licensing process to begin selling their own beer. Owners Jason Van Keuren and Najib Abiaad celebrated the grand opening of the restaurant last...
5 festive holiday places to drink, dine
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in these tasty Delaware spaces decorated for a festive holiday. Klondike Kate’s Sleigh Bar in Newark and Blitzen in Wilmington have returned to serve a cup of good cheer. To the south, Above the Dunes in Rehoboth is debuting a Miracle Pop-Up on Nov. 21. Schellville in Rehoboth has expanded its food and beer offerings, and Benvenuto in Milford has become a ... Read More
‘I Love Doing What I Do’: Chester County Hospital Welcomes New Behavioral Health Team
Getting the right care in the right place is what every person wants and needs when they are experiencing a health problem — and that’s equally true whether it’s a question of physical health, psychiatric health, or both. At Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital (CCH), a new behavioral health team established in the last few years is rising to meet a surging need among patients.
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
CBS3 HolidayFest: A Longwood Christmas unveiled for 2022 holiday season
KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) -- CBS3 is once again celebrating the sights, sounds and spirit of the holidays. The holidays are in full bloom in Chester County and Longwood Gardens is unveiling its spectacular holiday decor. In the music room of Longwood Gardens you'll find two ladies dancing, trimmed top to bottom in festival florals. "This has been such an experience from a fashion designer's point of view, making a dress out of flowers basically," Paige Mueller said. The crafting of these delicate garments are thanks to design students from Drexel University. "The main inspiration for this when I initially did this sketch was...
Sheetz drops unleaded 88 prices to $1.99/gallon for thanksgiving holiday
Sheetz has announced it will kick off the holiday season by reducing the price of Unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon. This limited time promotion will began Monday, November 21st and last through November 28, 2022. “Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and at the heart of everything...
Sound of Tri-State opens in Concord Mall
Audio retailer Sound of Tri-State is now open at the Concord Mall in north Wilmington off Route 202. “We are committed to the future of the Concord Mall and its use as a retail, lifestyle, and local business destination. Sound of Tri-State will provide shoppers with another unique shopping option while visiting the mall,” says Igal Nassim of Mason Asset Management, which is responsible for leasing efforts at the Concord Mall.
This Medical Center Will Be Opening a New Location in Bucks County. Read To Learn When and Where
A Bucks County health center has announced that they will be opening a new location in order to offer important services to local women. Athena OBGYN, based in Abington, has announced that they will be opening a new center in Langhorne on Dec. 1. Located at 830 Town Center Drive, the center will give local women the chance to get important check-ups and procedures done.
The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich in Delaware
Whenever I think of the best-grilled cheese sandwich in Delaware, I immediately think of Kelly's Logan House and the Charcoal Pit in Wilmington. Not only does it have a delicious sandwich, but the atmosphere is fantastic, and there are great drinks to go with it. Besides, it's close to the beaches, so it's a perfect place to eat a quick bite. here are a few of our favorites:
Vision for Granite Run Mall Starting to Become Clearer
Previously a shopping mecca for the area, Granite Run Mall is long past its sell-by date, making the new mixed-development project a much-needed step toward revitalization, writes Leslie Krowchenko for the Daily Local News. The new development by BET Investments of Horsham includes shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues. It also...
George Read Middle School Has an Innovative Cell Phone Policy
Nicholas Wolfe, principal of George Read Middle School, provides students with free personal pouches to lock away cell phones. As principal of George Read Middle School in New Castle, Nicholas Wolfe says he was alarmed by studies indicating that cellphone usage among children is resulting in “self-isolation, depression, suicidal ideation and bullying.” He decided that students needed to put their phones away during school hours. His solution? Providing free, personal pouches to lock away phones—and curb temptation—while students are supposed to be learning in class.
Kennett Square Celebrates Return of Town’s Victory Brewing Co. Since Devastating Fire Last Year
Victory Brewing Company in Kennett Square officially reopened its doors to the community earlier this month after recovering from a devastating fire that took place in January 2021, according to a staff report by The Daily Local News. The Southern Chester County Chamber of Commerce was present at the ribbon...
Philly Flower Show will come inside and go electric
The world’s largest and oldest indoor flower show will once again come inside. The Philadelphia Flower Show had to move out of its usual home inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center for the last two years, down to FDR Park in South Philly, because of the pandemic. “We learned a...
