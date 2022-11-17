ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

fox8live.com

Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Canal Street, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 33-year-old woman who tripped and fell on Canal Street early Sunday (Nov. 20) was struck and fatally injured by a hit-and-run driver, New Orleans police said. Police said the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was walking on Canal Street just after midnight when...
WWL-TV

One shot after apparent armed robbery attempt in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in New Orleans East just before 10 p.m. in the 12000 block of the I-10 Service Road. NOPD officials have confirmed to Eyewitness News that three males entered through the backdoor of a New Orleans Hamburger and Seafood Company restaurant on the block.
WAFB

Police search for man following deadly shooting in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police department is searching for a man following a deadly shooting on Friday, Nov. 11. Jamal “MAL” Holloway is wanted in connection with his alleged involvement in the shooting at Fuel Smart on South Burnside Avenue, according to police. If you can help locate Holloway, you’re being asked to call the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 621-8300 option 1.
WGNO

Man suffers gunshot wound after New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting on the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road. Around 10:00 p.m. Friday evening (Nov. 18th), NOPD officers responded to a shooting that left a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by a private car. […]
WDSU

Man's dog found after WDSU story airs asking for help

NEW ORLEANS — Update: The dog has been found safe and has been reunited with its owner. The truck is still missing. ====================================================================. A man who is visiting New Orleans to visit his family for Thanksgiving says his truck was stolen Friday night with his 4-year-old dog still inside....
WDSU

Shooting near West Lake Forest injures 1 person Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday. According to police, a man was shot on the 7000 block of Crowder Boulevard around 11:13 a.m. The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on November 17, 2022, that investigators arrested Raneshia Pointer, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with a gunshot incident in Prairieville, Louisiana that injured one person.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16

Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported a fatal fiery crash on LA 16 that killed two from Geismar. On November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle incident on LA 16 at Vincent Road in Livingston Parish shortly after 12:30 a.m. The crash killed 52-year-old Jerome Johnson of Geismar, Louisiana, and 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter, also of Geismar, Louisiana.
WDSU

Covington man arrested for being impaired in fatal accident

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in St. Tammany Parish on Friday night. According to police, the accident claimed the life of Petrina Lae, 51, of Covington. Lae was a passenger of a 2019 Jeep Cherokee that was driven by Roy Keys III, 35.
