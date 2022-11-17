Read full article on original website
Related
nativenewsonline.net
American Indian College Fund & Pendleton’s Student Blanket Contest Underway
The American Indian College Fund and Pendleton Woolen Mills, announced on Thursday they are now accepting submissions for The Tribal College Blanket Design Contest. All American Indian and Alaska Native students attending a tribal college or university are eligible to submit one or several designs in the competition, which awards scholarships and cash prizes to the top three designers. The deadline for submissions is January 15, 2023.
Indigenous mom leads call to learn about 'Truthsgiving'
The Indigenous community members who live in the United States tell a much different story about Thanksgiving.
nativenewsonline.net
Durbin Feeling Language Center Starts a New Chapter in Cherokee Language Revitalization
Guest Opinion. Cherokee language is core to our culture and our identity as a distinct people. Since European contact, the Cherokee people have been tested by wars, disease, broken treaties, forced removal, the suppression of our government, and the taking of our children away from their families to boarding schools where they could be severely punished just for speaking Cherokee.
nativenewsonline.net
WATCH: Native Bidaské with Olympian Billy Mills
This week on Native Bidaské (Spotlight), Native News Online editor Levi Rickert welcomed legendary Olympic Gold Medalist Billy Mills (Oglala Sioux Tribe) to the show to discuss how he triumphed over obstacles he encountered during his life. Mills, Oglala Sioux, took home the Olympic Gold in the 10,000-meter race...
nativenewsonline.net
Lionel Bordeaux, Sinte Gleska University’s Long Time President, Passes
Mission, South Dakota—Lionel R. Bordeaux, 82, a Rosebud Lakota Sioux tribal citizen and Sinte Gleska University’s President since 1973, passed away on November 16. He was 82. No cause has been given to his death. Bordeaux’s career touched the lives of many, and he was widely recognized for...
nativenewsonline.net
Native News Weekly (November 20, 2022): D.C. Briefs
WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently. Rep. Tom Cole Statement on Cherokee Nation Delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives. Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK), Ranking Member of...
nativenewsonline.net
Billy Mills: A Gentle Giant
It was snowing lightly this past Tuesday in Michigan. It was the first snowfall during autumn. Because of the snow, I left several minutes for my trip to Kalamazoo from Grand Rapids for lunch with Billy Mills (Oglala Sioux Tribe) and his wife Pat. I arrived 10 minutes early to...
Comments / 0