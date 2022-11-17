Read full article on original website
Best PS5 Black Friday Deals - Exclusives Discounted To Best Prices Ever
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. PS5 owners definitely don't want to miss out on Black Friday 2022 deals. There are tons of awesome deals available now, including a bunch of exclusive games on sale for their lowest prices yet. We've rounded up the best Black Friday PlayStation deals available now. We'll continue to update this list as more PS5 Black Friday deals pop up.
PS5 DualSense Controllers Get Huge Discounts For Black Friday
If you've been waiting for a discount to pick up an extra DualSense controller or two, you're in luck. Black Friday 2022 has brought massive discounts on the excellent controller. As part of PlayStation's official Black Friday deals, you can snag a DualSense controller for just $49 at major retailers. All colors of the DualSense are included in this promotion, so you can save anywhere from $20 to $25. The links below will lead you to the DualSense listing at your preferred retailer so you can make your purchase.
Best Buy Black Friday Sale Has Some Incredible Game Deals
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. With Black Friday just a week away, Best Buy has added even more deals to its ever-changing early Black Friday sale. Gaming products, including video games and peripherals, are finally starting to take center stage, joining the already-great slate of TV, laptop, and other tech deals. We've rounded up the best deals in Best Buy's Black Friday sale.
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals Available Now
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals keep pouring in at major retailers, with steep discounts available now on a bunch of exclusive games, third-party hits, and a bevy of accessories. We've rounded up the best Black Friday Switch deals available now. We'll continue to update this roundup over the next week as new deals go live.
Get Sackboy: A Big Adventure For $20 Today
Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 and PS5 editions are on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop. These are the lowest prices we've seen for Sackboy so far. Both versions of Sackboy: A Big Adventure are $20, reduced by $40 from the original price of $60. Sackboy: A Big Adventure...
Returnal For PS5 Discounted To $30 Right Now
2021's PlayStation 5 exclusive Returnal from developer Housemarque is discounted nicely right now as part of an early Black Friday markdown. The well-received shooter is currently on sale on Amazon and Best Buy for just $30, which is a nice markdown from its $70 list price. Returnal was one of...
Discounted Meta Quest 2 Holiday Bundle Comes With 2 Great Games
VR is an expensive hobby to get into, but if you act fast, you can grab a discounted holiday bundle that includes a Quest 2--Meta’s all-in-one VR headset--plus two awesome VR games for Black Friday. Multiple retailers have the Meta Quest 2 holiday bundle in stock, including Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop.
With Fallout 5 Coming, New Vegas Director Says He Still Loves The Series, Lists Potential Locations For A New Game
The director of Fallout: New Vegas has said he could see himself returning to the Fallout universe one day, though it's too soon to say if that will happen. Josh Sawyer directed 2010's New Vegas and told Kinda Funny Games that he still loves Fallout and offered up some possible locations for a future title.
Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection For PS5 Is $20 Right Now
The Black Friday shopping bonanza is nearly here, but you don't need to wait to score good gaming deals. Amazon and Best Buy are currently offering a pretty nice discount on Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection for PlayStation 5. The retailers each have the game marked down to just...
Get Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate For $40 Right Now
Early Black Friday deals are already rolling out, including some pretty excellent discounts on a variety of PlayStation products. Amazon and Best Buy are currently selling Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition and the standard version for a pretty nice discount. The Ultimate Edition is marked down to $40 right...
Get Horizon Forbidden West On PS5 For $40 Today
You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score a deal this year, and if you're in the market for one of Sony's best PlayStation exclusives of 2022, Amazon and Best Buy have you covered. Both stores are selling Horizon Forbidden West for only $40 USD right now, which is the best markdown on the title we've seen since launch.
The Devil In Me Best Ending Guide - How To Save Everyone
The latest installment in the Dark Pictures Anthology, The Devil in Me, is now available, giving players their fourth entry in as many years. In The Devil in Me, knowing how to save everyone is a delicate balancing act of wise, split-second decisions. It's not easy, and there's no way to overwrite a fatal error other than starting the game over, so if you're really keen on seeing the version of the slasher story where no one is slashed--or maybe you just want the related Achievement or Trophy--here's how to get the best ending in The Devil in Me and ensure everyone survives, even Connie the dog.
Pokémon Violet: The First 20 Minutes
The newest Pokémon adventure awaits! Jake takes you through the first 20 minutes of Pokémon Violet. Although the Paldea region is brimming with Pokémon to catch, the most important decision is choosing a starter. Who will he choose? Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly? Meet new friends and rivals including Nemona and Mr. Clavell, and check out the battle system as Jake takes on Nemona in his first Pokémon battle! Now, it's your turn to go out and catch em' all when Pokémon Scarlet and Violet launch on November 18th.
Sea Of Thieves Season 8 Adds On-Demand PvP Full Of New Rewards
Sea of Thieves Season 8 comes ashore next week on November 22, and with it comes the de facto replacement for the game's Arena mode, which was taken offline earlier this year. Since then, the game's fierce PvP contingent has been eager for something like it--a way to jump into action against other crews, rather than having to search for targets across the open world or rely on AI threats such as the Kraken or Skeleton Forts. With the new Hourglass of Fortune onboard every pirate ship in the game, PvP is much easier to initiate without taking players out of the game's marquee sandbox mode, Adventure.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet - How To Change Your Rotom Phone Case
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have finally arrived, letting players journey through the open region of Paldea. While there are plenty of new things to discover and find in this open-world version of Pokemon, there are also some customization options to change the way you and your Rotom phone look. There are two ways to obtain new Rotom phone cases in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including some exclusive options for people who played other Pokemon games on their Nintendo Switch.
Sea of Thieves Season Eight: Official Content Update Video
Prepare to engage in on-demand, Faction-based PvP combat, earn Allegiance and rewards, obtain rare Curses, unlock fresh locations to explore and more in Sea of Thieves Season Eight! The battle begins on November 22nd.
Wild West Expert Reacts to More Of Red Dead 2
Red Dead Redemption 2 saw Rockstar return to the frontiers of the Wild West for a prequel to the seminal Red Dead Redemption. Rockstar went out of their way to make Red Dead Redemption 2 feel and look authentic. We brought Danny in to see if Rockstar delivered on that promise.
Get A Flying Pikachu In The First Limited-Time Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Event
A new generation of Pokemon have officially debuted this week, and like previous games, Nintendo is celebrating the launch by offering a very special Pokemon through an official distribution event. Between now and February 28, you'll be able to download a rare Pikachu by connecting your Switch to the internet and accessing the Poke Portal through your digital or physical copy of Pokemon Scarlet or Violet.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Starter Evolutions Guide For Fuecoco, Quaxly, And Sprigatito
A new Pokemon generation is here, and as usual, that means you have another selection of three starter Pokemon to choose from. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet don't break from tradition too much, once again presenting you with three adorable creatures representing the three most fundamental types in the series: fire (Fuecoco), water (Quaxly), and grass (Sprigatito). Before you make your selection, though, you might want to know more about what they ultimately become through their evolutions, and that's where we can help.
Scarlet and Violet Lowest Rated Pokémon Gen On Metacritic | GameSpot News
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are out now, and the reception to both highly anticipated titles has been mixed to say the least. Multiple reviews, including our own at GameSpot, mention that while the open world is an excellent step forward for the franchise, the games are held back by technical issues such as pop in, frame rate drops, and muddy textures.
