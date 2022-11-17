ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WINA Radio to Air the UVA Football Memorial Service Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE-WINA, Newsradio 98.9FM and 1070AM will join multiple news agencies in airing the UVA Football memorial service which will honor the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry. The Broadcast will begin at 3:30p.m. Details from the University below:. PARKING AND BUSES. Parking will be available...
