Woman scammed $17,000 from Ohio worker’s comp fund
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County woman was ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution she defrauded from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. Frances Davis pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit workers’ compensation fraud, a fifth-degree felony, and pay $17,144.79 in restitution, according to the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. The […]
cwcolumbus.com
1 person dropped at hospital in Franklinton after shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is in critical condition after being dropped off at Mount Carmel Franklinton around 4:56 p.m. Saturday and taken to another hospital for treatment. Police said one victim was dropped off at Mount Carmel Franklinton suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the run...
Prayer vigil held for Ross County sergeant shot in the line of duty
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Dozens of Ross County residents attended a prayer vigil Sunday for a sheriff’s office sergeant who was injured in the line of duty this past week. Photos posted to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page show swaths of people holding hands along the street of Chillicothe in front of the […]
cwcolumbus.com
Measles outbreak: Should adults get vaccinated again?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measles is generally a childhood infection. It was once very common, but doctors say with a measles vaccine, it can almost always be prevented. Doctors say, if you've had a vaccine as a child, typically as an adult, there's no need to get a booster.
Settlement reached in Dr. Husel’s civil lawsuits with families of dead patients
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The law firm representing the families of patients of former Mount Carmel West Hospital doctor William Husel announced on Thursday they are settling the eight remaining lawsuits. Central Ohio law firm Leeseberg Tuttle said the settlement closes the remaining cases of 17 total civil cases filed by the firm on behalf […]
spectrumnews1.com
New Ohio bill looks to make swatting a felony
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week, more Ohio schools experienced swatting incidents. Police say swatting is when someone makes a false call to law enforcement prompting a large response. The latest incidents, which happened at three Cincinnati Public Schools, not only ties up public safety resources, but also puts families,...
cwcolumbus.com
City of Columbus initiated anti icing operations Saturday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus's Snow Warriors has initiated anti-icing operations due to the drop in temperature and potential precipitation Saturday night. The city advises drivers to stay at least 100 feet away from anti-icing equipment to ensure the safety of everyone on the road. The...
Gahanna police officer hit by car, injured on highway
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna police officer was hospitalized Saturday after being hit by a car on the highway. Around 9:30 p.m., multiple Gahanna police officers were helping disabled motorists on Interstate 270 near Interstate 670 when a driver lost control and hit one of the responding officers, according to a city spokesperson. Weather […]
cwcolumbus.com
Gahanna officer recovering after being struck while helping drivers amid icy conditions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Gahanna police officer was hospitalized after being struck while helping drivers on an icy highway Saturday. Gahanna police said the officer was struck around 9:30 p.m. while multiple units were helping disabled motorists on I-270 near I-670. Ice developed on some roadways in the...
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. Since 1983, this restaurant in Northeast Ohio has been serving fantastic German cuisine. Customer favorites include the St. Moritz schnitzel, which features perfectly fried breaded veal that's covered in melted Emmental cheese and tomato-olive oil sauce and served over a bed of fresh pappardelle pasta; chicken paprikash, which comes with your choice of spätzle or mashed potatoes; sauerbraten, which is flavorful marinated beef that's covered in a rich sweet and sour gravy; and German potato salad. If you need something to drink with your meal, the restaurant has an extensive beer list with brews imported from Germany.
Here’s how many OhioHealth IT workers left for Accenture, elsewhere ahead of layoffs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — With six months’ notice that their jobs were being outsourced, 42% of 567 affected OhioHealth Corp. IT workers left early, including some for the Accenture unit taking on their work. Central Ohio’s largest hospital system will terminate 314 positions on Jan. 3, according to a warning notice filed with […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
SGT. KOCHERAN: Remains in medically-induced coma Friday night as he heals
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot on Thursday night in an ambush remains in critical care. Sergeant Eric Kocheran spent Friday in a medically-induced coma at Grant Medical Center in Columbus. The first night in the hospital was “touch and go” for the...
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths: Andy Ginther as Columbus, Ohio’s very own shabby 21st century imitation of New York City’s 1860-70s Boss Tweed
Foreword: Columbus, Ohio, exposes itself embarrassingly…. If I, as the holder a Ph.D., am barely able to comprehend the intentionally garbled and misleading rhetorical constructions of all of the City of Columbus, Ohio’s purposefully overwhelming number of off-year propositions and charter amendments in the November 2022 election, the City itself violates the newly-approved charter amendment outlawing self-dealing voter initiatives and dropping the 1914 stipulation that competitive testing must be part of the city’s hiring process.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Becomes Part of Ohio Holiday Lights Trail
CHILLICOTHE, OH – Shine On Chillicothe’s light display, lighting Yoctangee Park for the holidays, is ready to put you in the holiday spirit with more lights than ever! This year the display features a Field of Memory Spheres honoring loved ones that are no longer here. Along with...
Columbus man searched ex’s phone before strangling her, report says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in custody on charges of abduction at a northeast residence in Columbus. According to Columbus police, Austin Beatty, 27, was arrested for forcibly dragging his ex-girlfriend around her home in the 2400 block of Jeri Avenue in Argyle Park. The Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit states that on […]
cwcolumbus.com
Community shows its support for Ross County sergeant seriously injured in shoot-out
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WSYX) — Sergeant Eric Kocheran is in critical condition after being shot in the chest during a shoot-out outside the Ross County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The other man involved in the shootout, 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell, died. As the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation continues to investigate...
How a Republican-backed bill would change Ohio’s election laws
State lawmakers are inching closer to voting on an election bill that some fear could throw a wrench in Ohioans' ability to vote. Its supporters, however, say it does the opposite.
spectrumnews1.com
I-270 westbound at US-23 reopens following closure
COLUMBUS, Ohio — I-270 westbound is now reopen following a crash earlier this afternoon. The road closed at US-23 due to the crash. Multiple ambulances, police and firetrucks responded to the scene. Drivers are urged to follow OHGO for updates. This story will be updated when more information becomes...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Gov. DeWine announces selection of Ohio National Guard Unit for new cyberspace mission
COLUMBUS, Ohio —Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr. announced today that the Department of the Air Force has formally selected the 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield to become the Air National Guard’s first cyberspace wing. The selection announcement follows a yearlong assessment of...
Comments / 0