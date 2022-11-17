Read full article on original website
Related
Bowl Projections: Tulane In, Tennessee Out of New Year’s Six
Our College Football Playoff picture stayed the same from last week, but there are some changes in the other marquee bowls.
Uninspired No. 4 Kentucky Receives 88-72 Beatdown From No. 2 Gonzaga in Spokane
Tennessee laid the blueprint to defeating No. 2 Gonzaga during an exhibition in late October. Texas showed that blueprint off on a national scale just four days ago in Austin. No. 4 Kentucky must've either lost that blueprint, thrown it away or never saw it in the first place, because the ...
Comments / 0