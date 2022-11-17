ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

WSAV News 3

BCSO investigates shooting in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating a shooting incident in Burton. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies responded to a report of gunfire around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of Colonial Heights. BCSO said no victims were located at the time. However, a short time later, deputies received a report […]
BURTON, SC
live5news.com

Police searching for missing N. Charleston woman

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Shavona Green, 41, was last since in October in the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood. Police describe Green as 4′11″, weighing 112 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police: Missing, endangered man last seen in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered man. Hugh Carins was reported missing Friday after police say he got out of a taxi on Dorchester Road near Meeting Street as he was being taken back to Cabading Homes.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: 1 injured in Beaufort County shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating after a man showed up at a hospital Saturday with gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office first responded to reports of shots fired in the Colonial Heights area at 8:08 p.m. Investigators drove out to the Burton and did not...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

NCPD searching for missing endangered man

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered man. Hugh Carins was reported missing Friday after he got out of a taxi that was taking him back to Cabading Homes. NCPD said he got out on Dorchester Road near Meeting Street.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

Standoff in Williamsburg Co. ends in officer-involved shooting

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Williamsburg County shot a man that had barricaded himself inside a Kingstree home with a hostage Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said. The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home on Red Road in Kingstree around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Red Cross assisting 5 after Georgetown fire

Goose Creek neighbors rescue kitten stuck in storm …. Goose Creek neighbors rescue kitten stuck in storm drain. Thanksgiving food giveaway feeds families on Johns, …. The 15th annual Feeding of the Multitude event was held at Haut Gap Middle School on Johns Island Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
GEORGETOWN, SC
counton2.com

SCHP: Two killed, one injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County

SCHP: Two killed, one injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County. SCHP: Two killed, one injured after head-on crash …. SCHP: Two killed, one injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County. Hollywood house fire impacting family of 5. Hollywood house fire impacting family of 5. Red Cross assisting 5 after...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Car starts on fire on I-526WB near Glenn McConnell Pkwy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - No one was hurt in a car fire on I-526W Friday night, officials say. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-526 near the Glenn McConnell Parkway exit, Inspector Michael Gillooly confirmed. The exit was closed for a bit while crews responded....
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Woman killed in South Carolina high-speed crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire-rescue crews responded to a deadly crash with entrapment Thursday afternoon in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the 7000 block of Bells Highway along SC-64. Witnesses of the crash said a Hyundai Tuscon headed westbound veered left of the roadway […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

CRIME REPORTS: 11/17/2022

11/11/2022 - SMOAKS: An officer responded to Strawberry Farm Road after a report of a burglary. 11/11/2022 – WALTERBORO: An officer responded to Davis Circle after two motorcycles were reported removed from the property. 11/11/2022 – WALTERBORO: Officers responded to Fourth Street after a report of a male who...
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

Report: Man drove into James Island business before DUI arrest

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A 22-year-old Indiana man is facing a charge after Charleston Police say he drove into a business drunk early Sunday morning. William Martin Rose, 22, was charged with driving under the influence, first degree. Officers responded to the area of Folly Road and Harbor View...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Fatal crash on Clubhouse Road near US-17A: SCHP

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — SCHP responded to a fatal collision on Clubhouse Road near US 17, making this the third deadly crash in this area in the month of November. SCHP reported the incident happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday. A truck traveling west on Clubhouse Road veered off the road and struck a tree.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC

