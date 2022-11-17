On November 8th, the Aquarium Management team consisting of Carter Manz, Jamy Hunt, Clayton Manz, and Tyler Schlatter competed at the Ohio State Fairgrounds in the State Aquarium CDE. The members had to identify different types of freshwater and saltwater fish, aquarium equipment, take a written test, and complete practicums on aquarium care. This year’s practicums included bagging fish and aquarium cleaning. The team placed 2nd in the state of Ohio, earning them a banner for the second year in a row. The top placer was Carter Manz scoring 1st out of 78 individuals. He will get to walk across the stage at the Ohio FFA State Convention this year.This is the second year in a row that Carter has placed 1st in this contest. Jamy Hunt was 9th in the contest, and she will receive a state plaque at the Ohio FFA State Convention. The Paulding FFA would like to congratulate this team for their hard work and achievements.

PAULDING, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO