Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
Woman hits tree, killed in Williams County, Ohio crash
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) Impairment and failure to wear a seat belt appear to have played a role in the death of a woman who died after her car left the road and slammed into a tree late Sunday evening. The crash took place at around 11 p.m. on State...
Paulding County Progress
Paulding FFA Aquarium Team places 2nd at State to earn a banner!
On November 8th, the Aquarium Management team consisting of Carter Manz, Jamy Hunt, Clayton Manz, and Tyler Schlatter competed at the Ohio State Fairgrounds in the State Aquarium CDE. The members had to identify different types of freshwater and saltwater fish, aquarium equipment, take a written test, and complete practicums on aquarium care. This year’s practicums included bagging fish and aquarium cleaning. The team placed 2nd in the state of Ohio, earning them a banner for the second year in a row. The top placer was Carter Manz scoring 1st out of 78 individuals. He will get to walk across the stage at the Ohio FFA State Convention this year.This is the second year in a row that Carter has placed 1st in this contest. Jamy Hunt was 9th in the contest, and she will receive a state plaque at the Ohio FFA State Convention. The Paulding FFA would like to congratulate this team for their hard work and achievements.
CrimeStoppers
LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
WANE-TV
Volunteers hand out 500+ frozen turkeys in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking for a Thanksgiving turkey, you have the chance to get one for free Saturday morning. The Impact Center is giving away about 580 turkeys, thanks to collections from volunteers and donors spreading holiday cheer. Just drive your car up to the building and a volunteer will hand you a frozen turkey so you can be prepared ahead of Thursday’s holiday.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Coroner’s office identifies victims in crash along US 24
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a crash along US 24 in New Haven on Thursday. Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a crash on US 24, east of I-469. They say an SUV slowed as it approached road construction when it was struck from behind by a semi-trailer. Two people inside the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.
Man on probation who forged medical documents gets second chance
LIMA — A Lima man on community control received a second chance on Friday after submitting forged hospital documentation to excuse missing a week of meeting with his parole officer. Jarius Ward, 34, will receive an additional year on top of his three year probation sentence ordered in March...
Paulding County Progress
Elaine (Norr) Stoller, 1933-2022
PAULDING – Elaine (Norr) Stoller, age 89, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at the Paulding County Hospital. Elaine was born April 6, 1933 in Fort Wayne, IN to parents Herman and Helen (Stavenik) Norr. On January 14, 1990, she married Willis Stoller who passed away to his heavenly home on September 25, 2009.
WANE-TV
Victims in US 24 semitruck crash ID’d
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on U.S. 24 near Interstate 469 left two people dead and another in critical condition Thursday afternoon, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department (ACSD). Police responded to the crash involving an SUV and a semitruck at approximately 2:24 p.m. An...
Ohio farm broken into overnight, up to 40K mink released
DAYTON — Tens of thousands of weasel-like creatures are on the loose about a hundred miles north of Dayton. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office said someone broke into a mink farm overnight and released up to 40,000 of the animals from their cages. >> Zoo: Fiona and...
WANE-TV
Tens of thousands of mink sprung from Van Wert County farm
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Police in Van Wert County said someone broke into a mink farm overnight and released more than 25,000 of the small animals from their cages. The incident happened early Tuesday at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm on Hoaglin Road in Hoaglin Township, six miles north of Van Wert, according to a post from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.
Paulding County Progress
Harold Bell, 1933-2022
Harold Bell, 89, of Antwerp, died at home on Saturday, November 19, 2022. His funeral service is Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, 10:30 am, with viewing 9:30 - 10:15 a.m. at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church 3497 County Rd 424, Antwerp. Viewing is also Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, 4 - 7 p.m. at Dooley Funeral Home, 202 W. River Street, Antwerp. dooleyfuneralhome.com.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Police enter apartment, take barricaded man to hospital
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police entered an apartment and evacuated several other units Thursday evening after a man barricaded himself inside. They say a man on the 3400 block of E. State Blvd refused to leave his home, and officers believed he had a knife, so they called the Crisis Response Team and Emergency Services Team.
13abc.com
False active shooter reports lead to school lockdowns in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, other Ohio cities
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - False reports of active shooters at several area schools led administrators to initiate temporary lockdowns on Wednesday, prompting large police responses at schools in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, and other cities in Ohio. Start High School in Toledo, Liberty-Benton in Findlay, and Lima Temple Christian School are just some of those affected.
hometownstations.com
Bail bond agency looking to get money back from county for Harvey
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A bail bond agency is trying to get the bond back on a person that was on the run for the past year. 30-year-old Jaquaveius Harvey has been a fugitive from the Allen County Common Pleas Court after being indicted on three counts, including felonious assault and trafficking in heroin. The Allen County Sheriff's Department and the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force teamed up with the U.S. Marshal Service in the investigation and arrest. The bail bond agency is trying to get $150,000 reimbursed. Harvey is awaiting his first court date.
Man hospitalized for mental health evaluation after barricading in home
The Fort Wayne Police Department, on the order of an Allen County judge, helped transport a man to the hospital for a mental health evaluation following an hours-long standoff.
Juvenile in custody after video shows ‘cruel acts’ done to calf in Celina
The Mercer County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation and identified multiple juvenile suspects. One of those juveniles is now in custody.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Cebolla’s location shuttered due to cockroaches
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the Fort Wayne Cebolla’s locations has been closed by the Allen County Health Department. The health department closed the location at 602 E. Dupont Road on Monday after an inspection. A sign on the door of the establishment indicated an inspection showed cockroaches.
loud1033.com
“Disturbing video” with calf sparks Mercer County investigation
CELINA, Ohio (ADAMS) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after receiving a call Tuesday night about a “disturbing video” involving a juvenile and a calf. Police say the actual video was taken at a farm in Marion Township. According to the Sheriff’s...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Morning crash knocks crossing guard out of chair
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of Third St. and Sherman Blvd. on Friday, Nov. 18, around 8:30 a.m. An SUV struck a crossing guard, knocking her out of her chair. Officials say no serious injuries were...
5-year old in booster seat dies in Ohio car crash
A five-year-old is dead after a crash in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a two-car crash happened in Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The crash happened near High Street on US 36 in Port Washington. The Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old from Sidney, Ohio was heading east on US 36 and crossed over the […]
Comments / 0