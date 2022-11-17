ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Wert County, OH

Paulding County Progress

Paulding FFA Aquarium Team places 2nd at State to earn a banner!

On November 8th, the Aquarium Management team consisting of Carter Manz, Jamy Hunt, Clayton Manz, and Tyler Schlatter competed at the Ohio State Fairgrounds in the State Aquarium CDE. The members had to identify different types of freshwater and saltwater fish, aquarium equipment, take a written test, and complete practicums on aquarium care. This year’s practicums included bagging fish and aquarium cleaning. The team placed 2nd in the state of Ohio, earning them a banner for the second year in a row. The top placer was Carter Manz scoring 1st out of 78 individuals. He will get to walk across the stage at the Ohio FFA State Convention this year.This is the second year in a row that Carter has placed 1st in this contest. Jamy Hunt was 9th in the contest, and she will receive a state plaque at the Ohio FFA State Convention. The Paulding FFA would like to congratulate this team for their hard work and achievements.
PAULDING, OH
The Lima News

CrimeStoppers

LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

Volunteers hand out 500+ frozen turkeys in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking for a Thanksgiving turkey, you have the chance to get one for free Saturday morning. The Impact Center is giving away about 580 turkeys, thanks to collections from volunteers and donors spreading holiday cheer. Just drive your car up to the building and a volunteer will hand you a frozen turkey so you can be prepared ahead of Thursday’s holiday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Coroner’s office identifies victims in crash along US 24

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a crash along US 24 in New Haven on Thursday. Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a crash on US 24, east of I-469. They say an SUV slowed as it approached road construction when it was struck from behind by a semi-trailer. Two people inside the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Paulding County Progress

Elaine (Norr) Stoller, 1933-2022

PAULDING – Elaine (Norr) Stoller, age 89, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at the Paulding County Hospital. Elaine was born April 6, 1933 in Fort Wayne, IN to parents Herman and Helen (Stavenik) Norr. On January 14, 1990, she married Willis Stoller who passed away to his heavenly home on September 25, 2009.
PAULDING, OH
WANE-TV

Victims in US 24 semitruck crash ID’d

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on U.S. 24 near Interstate 469 left two people dead and another in critical condition Thursday afternoon, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department (ACSD). Police responded to the crash involving an SUV and a semitruck at approximately 2:24 p.m. An...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Tens of thousands of mink sprung from Van Wert County farm

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Police in Van Wert County said someone broke into a mink farm overnight and released more than 25,000 of the small animals from their cages. The incident happened early Tuesday at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm on Hoaglin Road in Hoaglin Township, six miles north of Van Wert, according to a post from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
Paulding County Progress

Harold Bell, 1933-2022

Harold Bell, 89, of Antwerp, died at home on Saturday, November 19, 2022. His funeral service is Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, 10:30 am, with viewing 9:30 - 10:15 a.m. at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church 3497 County Rd 424, Antwerp. Viewing is also Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, 4 - 7 p.m. at Dooley Funeral Home, 202 W. River Street, Antwerp. dooleyfuneralhome.com.
ANTWERP, OH
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Police enter apartment, take barricaded man to hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police entered an apartment and evacuated several other units Thursday evening after a man barricaded himself inside. They say a man on the 3400 block of E. State Blvd refused to leave his home, and officers believed he had a knife, so they called the Crisis Response Team and Emergency Services Team.
FORT WAYNE, IN
hometownstations.com

Bail bond agency looking to get money back from county for Harvey

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A bail bond agency is trying to get the bond back on a person that was on the run for the past year. 30-year-old Jaquaveius Harvey has been a fugitive from the Allen County Common Pleas Court after being indicted on three counts, including felonious assault and trafficking in heroin. The Allen County Sheriff's Department and the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force teamed up with the U.S. Marshal Service in the investigation and arrest. The bail bond agency is trying to get $150,000 reimbursed. Harvey is awaiting his first court date.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Cebolla’s location shuttered due to cockroaches

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the Fort Wayne Cebolla’s locations has been closed by the Allen County Health Department. The health department closed the location at 602 E. Dupont Road on Monday after an inspection. A sign on the door of the establishment indicated an inspection showed cockroaches.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Morning crash knocks crossing guard out of chair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of Third St. and Sherman Blvd. on Friday, Nov. 18, around 8:30 a.m. An SUV struck a crossing guard, knocking her out of her chair. Officials say no serious injuries were...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTRF- 7News

5-year old in booster seat dies in Ohio car crash

A five-year-old is dead after a crash in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a two-car crash happened in Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The crash happened near High Street on US 36 in Port Washington. The Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old from  Sidney, Ohio was heading east on US 36 and crossed over the […]
PORT WASHINGTON, OH

