Cobb BOC to consider using $20.6 million in ARPA funds for public safety recruitment and retention

Janine Eveler, director of Cobb County Elections, is on Monday’s agenda to address the Kennesaw City Council with an election update. The special election for the vacated Post 1 seat hit some serious snags. The results immediately after the election showed only a 16-vote difference between leader Madelyn Orochena and second-place finisher Lynette Burnette. Due to outstanding absentee ballots, it took a week to certify Orochena as the winner. The next day she learned that was a mistake.

KENNESAW, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO