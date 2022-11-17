Cobb BOC to consider using $20.6 million in ARPA funds for public safety recruitment and retention

Read full article on original website
Cobb elections director to address Kennesaw City Council after flawed special election
Janine Eveler, director of Cobb County Elections, is on Monday’s agenda to address the Kennesaw City Council with an election update. The special election for the vacated Post 1 seat hit some serious snags. The results immediately after the election showed only a 16-vote difference between leader Madelyn Orochena and second-place finisher Lynette Burnette. Due to outstanding absentee ballots, it took a week to certify Orochena as the winner. The next day she learned that was a mistake.
COVID cases among Cobb County’s school-aged residents for the 14-day period ending November 17, 2022
The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending November 17, 2022. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,5852655Moderately HighDecreasing. 5-1727,5392015ModerateIncreasing. 18-2217,5882349ModerateDecreasing. Georgia. Age categoryAll cases to...
Major changes on Macland Road as Macland Circle closes to traffic for three months, section of Macland Road shifts onto newly constructed lanes
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced the closure of Macland Circle and daytime lane closures on Macland Road this Saturday. The press release for the work describes the scope and schedule as follows:. “Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will close Macland Circle to traffic next week and...
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday November 19 to Friday November 25
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday November 19 to Friday November 25 , 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 –...
High danger of fire in Cobb County Sunday afternoon as humidity drops alongside dry conditions
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook that warns of high fire danger in Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022 due to low humidity and dry fuel conditions. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:
Dress for cool weather: Cobb County forecast for November 19, 2022
It’s a day to dress for cool weather. The National Weather Service forecasts increasing cloudiness here in Cobb County on Saturday November 19, with a high near 51 degrees. Patchy morning fog before 9 a.m. is forecast. Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low...
Powders Springs annual Christmas Parade to return Friday December 2
The City of Powder Springs issue the following press release about its annual Christmas Parade:. “Powder Springs to ring in the holidays Friday, Dec. 2, with parade, tree lighting. “Santa Claus will ride down Marietta Street toward Thurman Springs Park, led by the Powder Springs community and council members, as...
