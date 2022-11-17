Read full article on original website
KFVS12
I-24 bridge eastbound reopened after multi-vehicle crash
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Interstate 24 eastbound on the I-24 Bridge reopened after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning, November 20. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 10:18 a.m. They said two people were taken to an area hospital with “non-incapacitating injuries.”
wkdzradio.com
Princeton Man Killed In Lyon County Wreck
A Princeton man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Lyon County Thursday night. Post 1 spokeswoman Trooper Sarah Burgess with Kentucky State Police says troopers received a call about a single-vehicle collision near the 2900 block of KY 293 just before 9:00. According to the initial investigation, 24-year old...
westkentuckystar.com
Lyon County crash claims life of Princeton man
A crash Thursday night in Lyon County claimed the life of a Princeton man. Kentucky State Police received a call about a single-vehicle crash in Lyon County on KY 293 between KY 730 and Buck Road at about 9 p.m. Thursday. Troopers and deputies from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office...
14news.com
Update: Pedestrian hit on Highway 41 has died
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a section of Northbound Highway 41 was shut down near Washington Avenue. They say a pedestrian was hit by a car shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say the road was closed for about 30 minutes. They say witnesses reported the man walked out...
Details released about fatal Audubon Parkway wreck
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has revealed more details about a fatal accident near the Zion exit on the Audubon Parkway. Deputies say on November 15 at 11:49 a.m., HCSO responded to the Audubon Parkway near the Zion exit in reference to a three vehicle accident with injuries. One driver […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Jeep destroyed by fire on I-57 at Marion-Jefferson County line
The Kell Fire Department reports a 2014 Jeep Patriot that had just left the repair shop was destroyed in a fire on northbound I-57 at the Marion-Jefferson County Line early Friday night. Chief Lonnie McDaneld says the fire in the vehicle owned by Angelica Bickers is believed to be mechanical...
cilfm.com
Thomas McCoy sentenced to 30 years for Kenda Ardery murder
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A West Frankfort man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a 2019 murder. Thomas McCoy pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder in the death of Kendra Ardery, 29. Lesser charges were dropped in exchange for McCoy’s guilty plea. McCoy will not be eligible for early release.
wevv.com
Multiple people injured in Saline County crash
SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police say multiple people were injured in a Tuesday morning crash. Troopers responded to Illinois Route 34 near West End Road in Saline County around 7:30 a.m. They learned a vehicle, driven by36-year-old Eric McCollum of Benton, was passing multiple other cars when the...
wpsdlocal6.com
West Frankfort, Illinois, man pleads guilty to 2019 murder of 29-year-old woman
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — A man charged with the 2019 murder of a southern Illinois woman after leading investigators to her body entered a guilty plea in Franklin County this week. Court records available at judici.com show Thomas McCoy pleaded guilty to murder on Thursday, and he was sentenced...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with active shooter investigation in Harrisburg, Ill.
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation into the threat of an active shooter leads to the arrest of a 19-year-old Norris City, Illinois man. According to Harrisburg Police, their investigations into the threat of an active shooter began late Monday night, November 14. On Tuesday, officers arrested Hunter D. Gross...
wfcnnews.com
Taxi driver robbed, assaulted at gunpoint in Mount Vernon
JEFFERSON COUNTY - Police in Jefferson County are investigating after a taxi cab driver was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Mount Vernon. Officers responded to the incident in the 900 block of Conger Street last night. According to the company, one of their drivers was robbed at gun point and then assaulted with the firearm.
wrul.com
Bingham Arrested For Theft From Wal Mart
The Carmi Police Department booked two on Wednesday. Leaving the scene of an accident has resulted in the arrest of a Carmi woman. At around 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday morning, 30 year old Cassidie R Brown of North Main Cross struck a parked GMC truck at 203 Cherry Street while she was Eastbound on Cherry. Brown arrived at the Carmi Police Department Wednesday afternoon to turn herself in. She was taken into custody and is being charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident and issued a citation for Improper Lane Usage. Brown paid $250 bond plus fees and was released a few hours later.
wrul.com
Animal Neglect Alleged Over Past Several Weeks in Carmi
Three horses have been rescued, another had to be euthanized, and six others are unaccounted for after a disturbing situation of potential animal neglect unfolded right under our noses here in Carmi over the last several weeks. Those who have been involved in the situation are reporting the devastating shape some of the ten horses were in where an Indiana woman was found squatting at the White County Fairgrounds. Those with knowledge of the circumstances say the woman, alleged to be Angela Sue Hileman, works in Darmstadt and was allegedly given permission to utilize the vacant barn by a Carmi woman who wasn’t authorized to give such an approval. One of the horses that was saved by Heartland Equine Rescue suffered from a slab fracture on it’s knee. The other two were chronically stall walking and all were skin and bones as evidenced by pictures WROY/WRUL News has obtained. The horse that had to be euthanized had gotten down in its stall and was unable to regain it’s footing. Both Dr. St. Ledger from Albion and Dr. Haley Edwards from the Carmi Vet Clinic were summoned to try to help the animals. Hileman allegedly brought the animals to Carmi sometime in September and the situation wasn’t resolved until the weekend of November 12th. We checked with White County Sheriff Randy Graves as the fairgrounds is technically not in the municipal jurisdiction. He says no criminal charges are pending and the situation is resolved as far as he knows.
Distracted driver detained after flipping car in possible DUI
Evansville Central Dispatch says it dispatched police, fire and AMR units to reports of a flipped car off I-69 on the exit to Veterans Memorial Parkway and Highway 41 on Wednesday at 6:50 p.m.
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Multiple Thefts
The White County Sheriff’s Department has had a lot going on the last couple of days…. Monday morning, Mike Rowe of J&B Sand and Gravel contacted Deputy Michael Brown by phone, saying he had some individuals that had broken some windows on his building located at 1724 County Road 1000 North in Maunie and had taken a fire extinguisher as well. Rowe said he had gone into the Sheriff’s Department after work that afternoon to file a report. Then around 1:30 PM Rowe called back and said he had a young man back on his property on a four-wheeler. Deputy Brown said he would go there and speak with him. Upon the Deputy’s arrival, Rowe showed him the damage to the window. Brown then photographed the windows and attached them to his report. Rowe also said the young man got in his dump truck and tried to drive off. No other details on the incident were made available.
KFVS12
Du Quoin man sentenced for violating protection order
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois man was sentenced recently for violating a protection order. According to a release from the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Dustin Lee Dimitroff, 26, of Du Quoin, was sentenced to 5.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in each case.
kbsi23.com
Norris City man facing terroristic threats and intimidation charge
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KBSI) – A Norris City man faces a terroristic threats and intimidation charge. The Harrisburg Police Department began conducting an investigation into the threat of an active shooter during the overnight hours of November 14. Hunter D. Gross, 19, of Norris City is accused of making threats.
White County Sheriff announces retirement
(WEHT) - White County Sheriff Randy Graves announced on Facebook he will be retiring on November 30.
wpsdlocal6.com
Wanted Paducah woman recognized by police, arrested in front of courthouse
PADUCAH — Paducah police recognized a woman they wanted for suspected drug trafficking as she was sitting in a car in front of the McCracken County Courthouse, they say, leading to her arrest. According to a Thursday morning release, 57-year-old Shelia Shumpert of Paducah was indicted on four counts...
WCSO: Wanted man found in Perry County, IL
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office and the Mt. Carmel Police Department were notified on Tuesday that Anthony Tucker had been taken into custody in Perry County, Illinois, according to a post on the WCSO’s Facebook. Law enforcement officials say Tucker was wanted by several southern Illinois counties for a laundry […]
