ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU women’s hoops tops Winthrop at Education Day

By Sam Coniglio
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l1AXo_0jEXvNDn00

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia women’s basketball won its second game on Wednesday 70-48 over Winthrop in front of thousands of spirited students at the WVU Coliseum.

The Mountaineers hosted this season’s Education Day as they welcomed schools from the area to come and support the team and give it a unique home-court advantage. They got the edge they needed as Jayla Hemingway and Madisen Smith combined for 27 points to lead WVU over the Eagles.

WVU got off to a rocky start as Winthrop kept the first quarter margin within two possessions. The Mountaineers struggled with ball security, giving up nine turnovers in the first half.

Hemingway was a bright spot for the home squad, though, taking a game-high seven points into the locker room after two quarters. She finished the game with 12.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mfgXe_0jEXvNDn00
    Photo: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue Nation
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=225cXH_0jEXvNDn00
    Photo: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue Nation
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jsX0X_0jEXvNDn00
    Photo: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue Nation
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ykgPF_0jEXvNDn00
    Photo: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue Nation

Winthrop’s lack of depth caught up to the Eagles as the game went on. The Eagles played just six players, including their five starters, while WVU went seven-deep into its bench.

Paige Powell was the leader for Winthrop, recording 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Smith took off for WVU in the second half, dropping 13 of her game-high 15 points. She now ties JJ Quinerly as the team’s leading scorer at 13 points per game.

Smith led a big improvement on the offensive end for WVU, characterized by better care of the basketball as the Mountaineers gave away just two turnovers in the second half.

Despite WVU’s advantage in depth, the Mountaineers were unable to solidify dominance on the glass, finishing even with Winthrop at 32 rebounds apiece.

A reported 6,640 fans were in attendance for the non-conference clash, most of whom were students from area schools.

WVU returns to the court on Sunday for a 1 p.m. ET clash with Appalachian State at the WVU Coliseum.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

No. 15 K-State tops WVU football on Senior Day

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats closed WVU’s Milan Puskar Stadium with a 48-31 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday. Wildcat quarterback Will Howard threw for two touchdowns and ran in another to lead his team to their second-highest point total of the season. The majority of those points […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Martin to continue volleyball career at Fairmont State

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va – Bridgeport volleyball all-stater Alexa Martin is headed up I-79 to continue her career at Fairmont State. Martin overcame a few hurdles on the way to this day, including a torn ACL and trying to play though the COVID-19 pandemic, but she feels like it’s made her realize just how much she loves […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Swiger signs to run at DE

JANE LEW, W.Va – A standout runner is headed to one of the top programs in the Mountain East Conference. Lewis County’s Slate Swiger is sticking close to home as he signed today to run cross country and track for Davis and Elkins College. Swiger believes that being a Senator will be a great new […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Harry Green Athlete of the Week – Emily Denison

PHILIPPI, W.Va – In the state of West Virginia, the stakes don’t get higher for an athlete than a state championship game. The Philip Barbour volleyball team has made it there three years in a row and has finished the season with a win there in each of the last two seasons. Emily Denison remains […]
PHILIPPI, WV
WBOY 12 News

Best Thing We Saw Tonight: Goliath Slayers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Out of the three local teams playing Friday night, two of them will advance to the semifinals. North Marion took care of business by upsetting undefeated Roane County, while Doddridge County defeated Cameron in a snow-filled game. Both of them got the job done against undefeated teams, which makes them the best […]
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Ultrasound shows potential in treating Alzheimer’s, says WVU study

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A study conducted at the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute (RNI) has shown promise in treating Alzheimer’s patients. The study, published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Neurosurgery and sponsored by Insightec, involves the use of low-intensity focused ultrasound to non-invasively open the blood-brain barrier (BBB) in multiple brain regions with beta amyloid deposits.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy