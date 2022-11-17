ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Judge strikes down higher education portions of DeSantis’s ‘Stop WOKE Act’

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VbgEb_0jEXujYI00

A federal judge on Thursday struck down provisions of Florida’s “Stop WOKE Act” that prohibited public college employees from promoting eight concepts related to race during instruction.

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker, who previously blocked other portions of the law in a separate case, quoted the opening sentence of George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984” as he issued a preliminary injunction blocking the law’s higher education provisions and pushed back on the state’s arguments.

“‘It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen,’ and the powers in charge of Florida’s public university system have declared the State has unfettered authority to muzzle its professors in the name of ‘freedom,’” Walker wrote.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and state GOP lawmakers championed the legislation as fighting back against a “woke” agenda pushed by liberals and banning the instilling of critical race theory.

An undergraduate student, student organization and professor at the University of South Florida filed the suit in September and were supported by a variety of legal advocacy organizations.

Walker ruled the First Amendment protects professors’ in-class speech and the provisions were impermissibly vague, describing the law as “positively dystopian” as he compared it to the Ministry of Truth, the propaganda agency in Orwell’s novel.

“Our professors are critical to a healthy democracy, and the State of Florida’s decision to choose which viewpoints are worthy of illumination and which must remain in the shadows has implications for us all,” Walker ruled.

“If our ‘priests of democracy’ are not allowed to shed light on challenging ideas, then democracy will die in darkness,” he added. “But the First Amendment does not permit the State of Florida to muzzle its university professors, impose its own orthodoxy of viewpoints and cast us all into the dark.”

The American Civil Liberties Union, the Legal Defense Fund and the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, all of whom were involved in challenges to the law, celebrated Thursday’s ruling.

Bryan Griffin, DeSantis’s press secretary, said the decision included several victories for the state, but that they intend to appeal.

“We strongly disagree with Judge Walker’s preliminary injunction orders on the enforcement of the Stop W.O.K.E. Act and will continue to fight to prevent Florida’s students and employees from being subjected to discriminatory classroom instruction or mandated discriminatory workplace training,” Griffin said.

“The Stop W.O.K.E. Act protects the open exchange of ideas by prohibiting teachers or employers who hold agency over others from forcing discriminatory concepts on students as part of classroom instruction or on employees as a condition of maintaining employment,” Griffin added. “An ‘open-minded and critical’ environment necessitates that one is free from discrimination.”

The State University System of Florida declined to comment.

Walker previously issued a preliminary injunction blocking some of the law’s other provisions, which prevented companies from requiring employees to attend any activity or training that violates the eight concepts.

Updated at 4:40 p.m.

Comments / 98

Lane Seas
3d ago

Good. It’s not a politician’s or a government’s place to dictate what can or cannot be taught. Schools and universities offer the curriculum. If the students and parents don’t like what is being taught, they can find another school or university more to their taste and ideology. Free market and free thinking.

Reply(14)
68
Jamie Kelly
3d ago

I knew this was coming. Baby dictator in training pants, DeSantis, got WAY over his skies violating the 1A. And in the name of “freedom” no less. Smh. The same way he murdered 83,000 Floridians in the name of ‘freedom’ from masks and vaccines that have been PROVEN to save lives. I hope republicans do run him in 24. He’s got as much chance as trump of winning a national election…ZERO.

Reply(15)
48
Brotherly love
3d ago

When Republican Ron DESANTIS Runs for President 2024, I WILL NOT VOTEFOR AUTOCRACY ⚖ ,He has already showed his color 🔴 ,BY controlling freedom of Rights, FREEDOM OF SPEECH, FREEDOM OF Choice, ,Republican politicians, Governors and Senates and Representatives, Are trying to destroy our Democracy , So they could be DICTATORS, And it's very well possible, If they wrangle up enough poorly uneducated sheep 🐑 ,GOD BLESS AMERICA 🇺🇸AND THE 🗽PATRIOTS WHO GO BY THE FOUNDER RULES

Reply(2)
15
Related
TheDailyBeast

Ron DeSantis Was Reportedly ‘Mean and Hostile’ Towards Black Students

Old students of Ron DeSantis, who taught at a Georgia boarding school for one year in 2001, have accused the Florida governor of being “mean and hostile” towards Black students, playing “devil’s advocate” when teaching lessons about the Civil War, and teaching factually incorrect history to students. The New York Times reports that at the 20 year reunion for Darlington School, students recalled their experiences with DeSantis, who also reportedly attended parties where alcohol was served to former students right after they had graduated. A handful of students recalled debates he would get into about the Civil War and abortion, with one particularly tense argument recorded. “The Civil War was not about slavery! It was about two competing economic systems,” DeSantis allegedly says in the audio clip. The DeSantis campaign didn’t immediately return a request for comment from The Daily Beast on the report Saturday morning.Read it at The New York Times
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered by judge to turn over Martha's Vineyard migrant flight records

A Leon County circuit judge Tuesday ruled that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration did not comply with the state’s public-records law after an open-government group sought records about a controversial decision to fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. Judge J. Lee Marsh gave the administration 20 days to provide records sought by the Florida Center for Government Accountability. Marsh pointed, at least in part, to requested phone or text logs that could provide information about communications by DeSantis Chief of Staff James Uthmeier about the flights.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Clarence Thomas says he doesn’t have a ‘clue’ what diversity means as Supreme Court takes aim at affirmative action

Nearly 20 years ago, the US Supreme Court determined that universities may consider race in their admissions process in an effort to achieve a more diverse campus.But on 31 October, Justice Clarence Thomas – part of the conservative majority on the nine-member court – said he does not have a “clue” what diversity means, while conservative justices repeatedly doubted whether universities would reach an “endpoint” in race-conscious admissions.The 2003 decision in Grutter v Bollinger affirmed that universities can consider race as a factor in the admissions process, upholding decades of precedent to diversify student bodies and expose distinct perspectives...
TheDailyBeast

Trump Lawyer Issues Stern Warning to DeSantis on 2024 Speculation

Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba issued a stern warning to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday night at the former president’s rally in Dayton, Ohio, telling the unofficial 2024 Republican presidential contender to stand down. “DeSantis is DeSantis because of Trump,” Habba said on the pro-Trump YouTube channel Right Side Broadcasting Network. “He needs to stay in Florida,” she added. To that, fellow Trump lawyer and RSBN contributor Christina Bobb responded: “100% percent.” Habba proceeded to double down, stating: “Just stay where you are. You are doing a great job in Florida.” Offering additional unsolicited advice to DeSantis, she said: “Don’t jump the gun. He’s not ready yet.” A DeSantis campaign spokesperson didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Monday evening. The warning follows Trump mocking DeSantis at a Saturday night rally—calling him “Ron DeSanctimonious”—which left allies turning on him.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Supreme Court tells Lindsey Graham what he didn’t want to hear

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas raised a few eyebrows last week. Sen. Lindsey Graham was scheduled to testify in Georgia’s criminal investigation into alleged election interference, the South Carolina Republican had appealed to the high court, and the far-right justice gave the senator a temporary reprieve, pausing the process.
GEORGIA STATE
The Herald News

States exempt from federal gun laws

Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

The second largest Republican mega-donor stands behind DeSantis for president, saying it's time to 'move on' from Trump, Politico reports

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin said it was time to "move on" from former President Donald Trump. The conservative donor put his support behind Gov. Ron DeSantis instead. Neither Trump nor DeSantis has confirmed whether they will run for president in 2024. As the increasingly public rivalry between Florida Gov. Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

774K+
Followers
88K+
Post
554M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy