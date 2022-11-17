19-year-old Pensacola man charged in fatal hit-and-run that killed 53-year-old woman

Florida Highway Patrol arrested a Pensacola man Wednesday afternoon for his alleged involvement in the hit-and-run that killed a 53-year-old woman in early November.

Yahir Adan Moreno, 19, was charged with failing to remain at a crash that involved a death and fabricating or tampering with evidence after a woman who was walking on U.S. 29 on Nov. 1 was killed after being struck by a vehicle.

"(The woman) failed to observe the suspect vehicle approaching and was struck by the vehicle, causing fatal injuries," Moreno's arrest report states. "The operator of the suspect vehicle then proceeded to flee the scene northbound on U.S. Highway 29."

Paramedics on scene declared the woman dead at 1:52 a.m. due to her injuries.

Original report:53-year-old Pensacola woman killed in Tuesday morning hit-and-run on U.S. 29

Crash blocks road:Fatal Santa Rosa County crash may block Chumuckla Highway until 1 p.m.

Pace road blocked:Second Thursday morning fatal crash closes White Road in Pace for 'next few hours'

FHP intelligence analysts determined the license plate on the white Chevrolet pickup truck that hit the woman was registered to Aguilar Concrete LLC.

Investigators contacted the company Nov. 15 and were told Moreno operated the white pickup truck.

"Trooper J. Regalado identified himself to Mr. Moreno as a law enforcement officer and told him he was looking for a truck involved in a crash," the report states. "Mr. Moreno stated he had a truck involved in a crash at his address."

Authorities located Moreno at his home and could see a white Chevrolet pickup truck "hidden in the back yard" of his home. Pieces of the right headlight reflector and lenses found at the scene of the accident were matched to the truck. Moreno was then arrested and charged.

Moreno is held in Escambia County Jail without bond.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578