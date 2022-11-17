ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

19-year-old Pensacola man charged in fatal hit-and-run that killed 53-year-old woman

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VMKjz_0jEXuf1O00

Florida Highway Patrol arrested a Pensacola man Wednesday afternoon for his alleged involvement in the hit-and-run that killed a 53-year-old woman in early November.

Yahir Adan Moreno, 19, was charged with failing to remain at a crash that involved a death and fabricating or tampering with evidence after a woman who was walking on U.S. 29 on Nov. 1 was killed after being struck by a vehicle.

"(The woman) failed to observe the suspect vehicle approaching and was struck by the vehicle, causing fatal injuries," Moreno's arrest report states. "The operator of the suspect vehicle then proceeded to flee the scene northbound on U.S. Highway 29."

Paramedics on scene declared the woman dead at 1:52 a.m. due to her injuries.

Original report:53-year-old Pensacola woman killed in Tuesday morning hit-and-run on U.S. 29

Crash blocks road:Fatal Santa Rosa County crash may block Chumuckla Highway until 1 p.m.

Pace road blocked:Second Thursday morning fatal crash closes White Road in Pace for 'next few hours'

FHP intelligence analysts determined the license plate on the white Chevrolet pickup truck that hit the woman was registered to Aguilar Concrete LLC.

Investigators contacted the company Nov. 15 and were told Moreno operated the white pickup truck.

"Trooper J. Regalado identified himself to Mr. Moreno as a law enforcement officer and told him he was looking for a truck involved in a crash," the report states. "Mr. Moreno stated he had a truck involved in a crash at his address."

Authorities located Moreno at his home and could see a white Chevrolet pickup truck "hidden in the back yard" of his home. Pieces of the right headlight reflector and lenses found at the scene of the accident were matched to the truck. Moreno was then arrested and charged.

Moreno is held in Escambia County Jail without bond.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

Deputies: Milton woman arrested for stabbing 1 person in Pace

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman for a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital Saturday afternoon in Pace. 32-year-old Monique Garner, of Milton, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and burglary with assault - battery. According to...
MILTON, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Molino man arrested for placing tracking device in ex-girlfriend's car

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrested a Molino man Monday for allegedly leaving a tracking device in his ex-friends car. 23-year-old Baily Wilson is charged with unlawful use of a tracking device - installing tracking devices tracking applications. According to the sheriff's office, Wilson's ex-girlfriend told...
MOLINO, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Stabbing under investigation in Pace

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, a stabbing is under investigation in Pace Saturday afternoon. A call was made about the incident around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Pontiz Parkway and McLain Lane near Conner Court. At this time, no further details...
PACE, FL
utv44.com

Tow truck dedicated to honor recently slain local tow truck driver

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Folks gathered to celebrate Lawrence Darby, a tow truck driver who passed away earlier this month. He was shot and killed at Saint Stephens Woods Apartment. Friends say Darby brought joy and laughter to those around him. Saturday, loved ones dedicated a tow truck in...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Police need help identifying downtown Mobile shooting suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were in the downtown area of the 200 block of Dauphin Street when they heard a gunshot. Officers were flagged down by a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Reportedly the victim heard gunshots and realized he had been shot in the foot. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Fairhope man killed in single-vehicle crash

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a single vehicle crash claimed the life of a Fairhope man on Saturday. 21-year-old Cameron Buchanan was driving down Ingleside Avenue, one mile south of Fairhope, when his car left the roadway and struck a tree. Buchanan was...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope PD: Man hospitalized in critical condition after assault

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Police Department is investigating an assault in the D’Estrehan Subdivision that left a man in critical condition. The assault stemmed from a dispute between two adult male family members, police said Saturday. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man charged in connection with shooting on U.S. 90

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a man they believe is responsible for shooting a man multiple times Wednesday night. The incident took place at Fast Track Tax Service, 5879 U.S. 90, according to authorities. Authorities said they responded to a call on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:48 p.m....
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Police identify woman killed in Chickasaw shooting

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — The woman shot several times Thursday night while sitting inside of a Chickasaw home has died, according to the Chickasaw Police Department. Police identified her as 21-year-old Kimberly Robles. Chickasaw Police and the Mobile County Sheriff's Office were at the scene on 3rd Avenue Thursday...
CHICKASAW, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

77-year-old man who went missing found safe in Camden, AL

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating a missing man who they say has dementia and is easily confused. Elliott Jackson Sr., 77, is from Pascagoula, Miss., and was in Mobile visiting family members with a relative, police said. He was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in the 100 block of Belsaw Avenue, sitting in a silver Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with tinted windows and a hard black cover over the bed of the truck.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Deadly single-car crash in Fairhope: Police

UPDATE (2:45 p.m.): The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released more details in reference to the deadly crash in Fairhope Saturday morning. Cameron J. Buchanan, 21, of Fairhope, died when his car left the road and struck a tree. Troopers said Buchanan was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Buchanan was driving […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Boyfriend of Chickasaw shooting victim speaks out

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — After a shooting left a woman dead in her home, her boyfriend is demanding answers. Police have identified Kimberly Robles, 21, as the victim of a shooting off 3rd Avenue in Chickasaw Thursday night. Her boyfriend, Anthony Ford, did not want to discuss the details of the murder, but he did […]
CHICKASAW, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope man dies after crashing into tree

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A Fairhope man died early Saturday morning after crashing into a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Cameron J. Buchanon, 21, was killed when the 1996 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree. Authorities said Buchanan was not using wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WEAR

Deputies arrest man wanted for murder of Pace 14-year-old

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 21-year-old man wanted for over a year in the March 2021 murder of a 14-year-old Pace teen has been arrested. Jail records show Isaac Cameron Daniels of Vestavia Hills, Alabama was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail at 5:30 a.m. Thursday. He was originally arrested in Jefferson County, Alabama on Nov. 9.
PACE, FL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy