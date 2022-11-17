In its final game before Thanksgiving, No. 12 Indiana women’s basketball defeated Quinnipiac University 92-55 on Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Just as they did in their first four games, the Hoosiers jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter then spent the next three quarters playing ahead and protecting their lead. Following a 21-4 Indiana run to end the opening frame, Quinnipiac never again cut the deficit to single digits or seriously challenged the lead.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO