Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

Difference-maker Ryan Wittenbrink gives Indiana Sweet 16 spot, serious chance for ninth star

For long stretches of Sunday’s second round NCAA Tournament match, Indiana men’s soccer’s possession against Saint Louis University felt pointless. The Billikens completely shut down most of the Hoosiers’ attempts at moving the ball forward, resulting in audible frustration shared by head coach Todd Yeagley and the bundled-up fans seated around a bitterly cold Bill Armstrong Stadium. Not many signs pointed toward a shift in the scoreless deadlock.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

No. 12 Indiana women’s basketball cruises to 92-55 win over Quinnipiac

In its final game before Thanksgiving, No. 12 Indiana women’s basketball defeated Quinnipiac University 92-55 on Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Just as they did in their first four games, the Hoosiers jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter then spent the next three quarters playing ahead and protecting their lead. Following a 21-4 Indiana run to end the opening frame, Quinnipiac never again cut the deficit to single digits or seriously challenged the lead.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

No. 12 Indiana men’s basketball continues busy stretch against Miami-Ohio in Indianapolis

After escaping the tight clutches of the Cintas Center with an 81-79 win over Xavier University Friday night, No. 12 Indiana men’s basketball headed back to its home state with a stop in Indianapolis for its next matchup. The Hoosiers will face the RedHawks of Miami University in Gainbridge Fieldhouse Sunday evening as part of the week-long Hoosier Classic.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Jackson-Davis, Johnson’s clutch performance lift No. 12 Indiana men’s basketball over Xavier

When No. 12 Indiana men’s basketball needed a hero, senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and graduate guard Xavier Johnson answered the call. In a raucous environment at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, for the Hoosiers’ first true road game of the season, the veterans met the daunting task of taking on a hungry Big East opponent in their Gavitt Games matchup. Jackson-Davis and Johnson combined for 53 points and 13 rebounds in the nail-biting 81-79 win over Xavier University Friday night, and the pair sealed the victory with a slew of crucial late-game plays.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana football wins double overtime thriller at Michigan State 39-31

Indiana football took home its fourth win of the season on the road in a face-off against Michigan State in a snow flurry-filled double overtime affair. After falling behind by 17 points in the first half, the Hoosiers chipped away at the Spartans’ lead to tie the game late in the second half. In sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II’s first start of the year, a run-heavy gameplan helped the Hoosiers get the win 39-31.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington Police Department receives report of rape Nov. 14

The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Nov. 14, according to the BPD daily summary. An 18-year-old female reported being raped by a known male, according to the report. Another 18-year-old female reported being sexually assaulted by another known male. The case is still active. BPD Capt....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington police receives multiple reports of stolen Toyota Prius catalytic converters

The Bloomington Police Department received multiple reports of stolen catalytic converters in the early morning hours of Thursday. Around 8:40 a.m., a woman in the 600 block of West Ninth Street reported she heard noises outside around 4:15 a.m. and saw a light-colored pickup truck near her home. When she went outside, she discovered the catalytic converter had been stolen from her 2006 Toyota Prius.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

