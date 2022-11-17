Read full article on original website
buildingindiana.com
Six Additional NWI Projects Start with READI Grant Funding
Thirty-four (34) projects were selected by a team representing talent, business development and marketing, infrastructure, quality of place and entrepreneurship and innovation. The Northwest Indiana Forum spearheaded the efforts to secure $50 million in READI grant funding. These selected projects have an additional $550 million of matched spending that will spur development and growth in Northwest Indiana. The Northwest Indiana Forum represents Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties.
READI grants $1.3M in state funds to six northwest Indiana projects
(The Center Square) — Six infrastructure and workforce development projects in Northwest Indiana will receive a total of $1.3 million in state funding toward total project costs of nearly $11 million. The projects, approved by Northwest Indiana Forum in October, are among 34 northwest regional projects slated for funding by READI, a $500-million funding program created last year by the Legislature to retain and attract talent to Indiana. READI project...
abc57.com
South Bend Schools hosts Human Resources job fair Thursday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Community School Corporation's Human Resources Department hosted a job fair at the Brown Community Learning Center on Thursday. A number of positions are currently open to applications within the corporation. "The job fair is a great opportunity for people within our community to...
automotive-fleet.com
Great Lakes Auto Auction Acquires Wolfe's South Bend Auto Auction
Wolfe’s South Bend Auto Auction, which bears a deep family legacy and operations dating to 1960, has been acquired by Great Lakes Auto Auction, said Wolfe’s Auto Auctions founder R. Tony Wolfe, in announcing the purchase on Nov. 18. Great Lakes Auto Auction is headed by principals Ryan...
WNDU
Helping South Bend’s homeless this winter
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Now that winter is here, many are wondering where South Bend’s homeless will go. “Every year we do have folks who are out in the cold, who end up being a victim of the cold, or the elements. We have the ability to change that culture,” said South Bend Common Council Member Henry Davis Jr.
WNDU
Downtown Mishawaka’s $19M revitalization project nears completion
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the dawn of a new “ice age” in Mishawaka. Say goodbye to the ice rink, and hello to the ice ribbon. The new Iron Works Ice Rink is nearing completion. It’s the $19 million icing on the cake—the last of the...
abc57.com
South Bend Community Schools stay open
Schools in South Bend stayed open today, despite the wintry weather. For South Bend Community Schools, the process of determining a snow day begins the night before. After school officials met to discuss potentially severe weather, crews began clearing parking lots and access roads -- starting at 1 am. They...
abc57.com
Elkhart Community Schools to host Community Culture and Climate Awareness Forum
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Community Schools is set to host a Community Culture and Climate Awareness Forum on December 6 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at North Side Middle School. The forum will be led by a moderated panel which includes representatives from Elkhart, Concord and Goshen Schools, as well as Oaklawn and other community health partners.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Colby and Jack
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Colby and Jack!. Colby and Jack cat brothers who have grown up together and are looking for a home together. To adopt Colby,...
22 WSBT
Special Report: Claim Your Cash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Millions of dollars are currently up for grabs, and some of it could be yours. You can find access to Michigan's Department of Treasury, and search for unclaimed property here. You can find access to Indiana's Attorney General's office, and search for unclaimed property...
95.3 MNC
South Bend man, 67, killed in head-on collision on U.S. 20 bypass
A South Bend man was killed in a crash on the U.S. 20 bypass. The collision happened around 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, east of State Road 19. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old Elkhart woman was traveling east in the westbound lanes and struck a westbound vehicle driven by 67-year-old Robert Spann of South Bend.
nwi.life
Franciscan Health battles diaper insecurity with sixth annual Diaper Drive
NORTHWEST INDIANA -- Franciscan Health’s Northern Indiana hospitals collected more than 17,000 diapers to support families battling diaper insecurity this October during the sixth-annual Diaper Drive. Franciscan Health Dyer, Munster, Hammond, Crown Point and Michigan City collected a total of 17,296 diapers throughout Diaper Insecurity Month this October. This...
Fox17
Sturgis cannabis dispensary gives away 1,700+ turkeys
STURGIS, Mich. — A St. Joseph County cannabis dispensary gave away more than 1,700 free turkeys for those who needed them ahead of Thanksgiving. Puff Cannabis says turkeys could be picked up Friday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. “Thanksgiving is the time for all families to come...
WGNtv.com
A look at totals in the lake-effect snow belt
SO HOW MUCH LAKE EFFECT SNOW HAS FALLEN ACROSS LAKE MICHIGAN FROM CHICAGO? TURNS OUT LOCAL 13″+ TOTALS REPORTED NEAR BUCHANAN, MI IN BERRIEN COUNTY–AND THE LAKE SNOW CONTINUES FALLING IN THE LAKE-EFFECT SNOW BELT WHILE NON-LAKE EFFECT FLURRIES FLUTTER EARTHWARD AT TIMES IN CHICAGO. The heaviest multi-day...
beckersspine.com
7 things to know about Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute
Chesterton, Ind.-based Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute is a specialty orthopedic clinic serving patients across the state. Here are seven things to know about the practice. 1. The institute has eight locations in Northwest Indiana. 2. The institute opened its first facility in 1968 in Gary. 3. The institute is...
abc57.com
One killed in two vehicle crash on U.S. 20
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - One person was killed in a two vehicle, head-on crash on U.S. 20 Friday night, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 11:06 p.m., deputies were called to the scene just east of State Road 19. According to the investigation, a 2013 Chevrolet passenger car...
abc57.com
George Wilson Park to open early for limited-time tubing
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Due to early-season snowfall, George Wilson Park will be open for tubing on Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Inflatable tubes will be available for purchase and the warming room will feature a fireplace and hot chocolate. Tubing hill hours will depend on weather and hill...
WNDU
South Bend man killed in crash on U.S. 20
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a South Bend man Friday night. Deputies responded to the scene around 11 p.m., where a Chevy and Nissan collided head-on in the westbound lanes of US 20 near State Road 19. The...
WNDU
Make your own Christmas decorations with Santa in Benton Harbor
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Santa Claus is visiting Benton Harbor early this year!. “Fab Lab” is offering a one-stop workshop for ornaments this winter season on Dec. 1. Fab Lab is located inside Lake Michigan College’s Hanson Technology Center at 2755 E. Napier Ave. Attendees get to...
