Wimbledon officially updates all-white clothing rule with women able to wear coloured underwear after prior criticism from top names

tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic grounded despite being on the cusp of biggest payday ever in tennis: "I know how it feels like having zero on the table"
Novak Djokovic is staying grounded ahead of what might be the biggest paycheck in tennis history if he wins the event. Novak Djokovic has a chance to win the ATP Finals later today when he faces Casper Ruud in the final. As he went undefeated in the round-robin stage, Djokovic has a chance to take home the full prize money of the event - $4.74 million.
tennisuptodate.com
Former coach of Sharapova, Seles, Agassi and Williams sisters' Nick Bollettieri in his final days according to daughter
According to his daughter, legendary coach Nick Bollettieri is in his final days as she shared the update on social media. He worked with many prominent tennis players over the year coaching the likes of Sharapova, Seles, Agassi and the Williams sisters. Bollettieri turned 91 earlier this year but unfortunately, his health is deteriorating rapidly.
tennisuptodate.com
"I had my bags packed, I was waiting" - Goran Ivanisevic, coach of Novak Djokovic, on the apprehensive period before the Serbian's US Open ban
Novak Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic recently reflected on the Serb’s turbulent 2022 season after his historic sixth ATP Finals win. The 21-time Grand Slam champion ended the season with a magnificent victory at the ATP Finals, however, his year had no shortage of drama. Djokovic’s unvaccinated status saw him being deported from Down Under during the 2022 Australian Open. He further faced a ban from all North American tournaments, including the US Open.
tennisuptodate.com
Rising Chinese star Qinwen Zheng on idolising Serena Williams: "When a girl has that kind of power, everything is so much easier"
Qinwen Zheng explained why she idolized Serena Williams growing up and how that shaped the way she plays tennis. Zheng is a rising star in the game of tennis who made tremendous progress this year being the only player to seriously push Iga Swiatek at Roland Garros. She improved her ranking since then establishing herself as a player to watch next year and her main inspiration always was Serena Williams:
tennisuptodate.com
History maker Djokovic seals ATP Finals crown: "the fact that I waited seven years makes this victory even sweeter and even bigger"
Novak Djokovic won the ATP Finals for the first time in seven years and he was really happy about being able to do so. Djokovic took on Casper Ruud and defeated him for the 4th time in his career to lift the trophy. It's a significant trophy in many ways for Djokovic, quite a historic one due to the stats attached to it and he was glad about it:
tennisuptodate.com
Ruud aims to turn disappointment into motivation after ATP Finals: " If you look at the opponents I've played, it's been tough"
Casper Ruud plans to turn the disappointment of the ATP Finals final loss to Djokovic into motivation for next year. Casper Ruud experienced a fair share of disappointments this year but he bounced back stronger each time. He lost in the Roland Garros final only to come back and reach the final of the US Open later. He lost that final as well but he bounced back well and booked another major final at the ATP Finals.
tennisuptodate.com
Video: Genie Bouchard displays online messages she receives from random guys, leaving interviewer horrified
Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard was asked in a Golf Mostly interview about the guys that slide into her direct messages. "How many dudes shoot their shot in your DM's every day?" the interviewer asked. As a response, Bouchard let the interviewers look at the DM's themselves. The interviewer looked...
tennisuptodate.com
Rajeev Ram blasts Team USA for omitting him from Davis Cup Finals squad - " i put in a lot of hard work this year to help the team get there"
American doubles specialist Rajeev Ram and Great Britain's Joe Salisbury added yet another big title to their cabinet on Sunday by winning the 2022 ATP Finals in the doubles category. In a press conference after the match, Ram, when asked if he was disappointed at being left out of Team...
